The speech portion of a wedding ceremony can be hit or miss depending on who has the mic. If it’s your tipsy uncle or your scene-stealing sibling, it probably won’t go so well. For the perfect toast, you’ll want someone with a sense of humor and, ideally, someone with a few choice birth chart placements.

According to Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor, certain zodiac signs have what it takes to give the perfect wedding speech. While some people are too shy to be in the spotlight, and others are too OTT, these signs have just the right amount of confidence and charisma to captivate an audience.

The zodiac signs who give the best wedding speeches are brave enough to address a room full of two hundred people without breaking a sweat, and they also know how to do it with panache. Instead of droning into the microphone — or relying on embarrassing anecdotes — they’ll charm the entire guest list with a string of sweet stories, perfect-timed jokes, and throwback memories about the couple.

Certain zodiac signs will really play up their speech, almost like it’s a performance, while others will have everyone wiping away happy tears. Below are the three zodiac signs who give the best wedding speeches, according to an astrologer.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

If a Cancer is about to give a toast, pass around some tissues. “This water sign will dive deep into their well of memories, sharing stories that not only bring laughter but also tears of joy and nostalgia,” says Wang.

As a sign ruled by the moon, there’s a good chance they’ll recite a poem or an emotional song lyric. And you can bet they’ll start sobbing, too, as they talk about how they met the bride in kindergarten and have been best friends ever since.

“It’s their sincerity, empathy, and the love they pour into every word that captivates the audience, making their speeches unforgettable,” he says. As an intuitive sign, they also won’t forget to end their speech on a high note with a joke, so that everyone can get back to having fun.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

As a sign ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, you just know a Gemini is going to slay their wedding speech. “These masters of words can effortlessly blend humor with meaningful messages,” says Wang, which is why their toasts always feel like part-speech, part-comedy act.

If anyone’s going to include a slideshow or a few props, it’s them. They’ll give their speech while a montage of photos plays in the background, and they’ll have a hilarious anecdote for every single one.

According to Wang, this air sign has a captivating energy, without even having to try. They won’t just stand there holding the mic but instead will move around and involve the crowd. When a Gemini is giving a speech, everyone will want to put down their forks and listen.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

“Ruled by the sun, Leos possess a natural flair for drama and an unwavering confidence that makes them stand out as speakers,” says Wang. That’s why, when the speech portion of the evening rolls around, they’re the first to grab the mic and march into the spotlight.

As a fire sign, a Leo will make sure their entire toast is a performance. It’ll feel like you’re watching a theatrical monologue as they recount stories, paint pictures, and recall vivid details about their friends. According to Wang, their toast will be hilarious, but also warm and loving.

“Their speeches are not just heard; they are felt,” he says. The videographer will have a field day as everyone laughs and cries and hugs. Leos know how to work a crowd, so you can rest assured they won’t let you down on your big day.

Source:

Letao Wang, astrologer, spiritual counselor