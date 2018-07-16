11 Best Bullet Vibrators For Sex Toy Beginners
When you're setting out to buy your first sex toy, it can be daunting. Whether that fear is steeped in embarrassment (although you should never feel shame about wanting to feel pleasure!) or the fact that there are so many sex toys from which to choose that it can border on stressful, there's a good chance that there will be a lot of feelings involved when you're a beginner in the world of sex toys. Anyone who's bought a sex toy before has been there. But those of us who tackled those concerns know our lives are better for it.
"An important part of a grown-ass woman’s mindset is understanding her needs and taking responsibility for making sure they’re met," Dr. Emily Morse, host of the Sex with Emily podcast, tells Bustle. In other words, it's an empowering opportunity to take charge of your sex life.
But, because where to start might be what's standing in the way of a beginner and their first sex toy, bullet vibrators are the way to go. Far less overwhelming than dildos or phallic-shaped vibrators, bullet vibes are small enough to sit in the palm of your hand, making them tiny and portable, but still intense enough to stimulate the clitoris straight to orgasm. To this day, some of my most favorite vibrators are the my bullet vibes.
1Babeland Silver Bullet
How many times have I written about my love for the Babeland Bullet Vibe? Enough times that my mother asked when I'm going to stop writing about it. But I wouldn't speak so highly about this particular bullet vibe if it didn't just deliver, but changed my life — and it absolutely did change my life.
2Je Joue Classic Bullet Vibe
Whether you choose to use it strapped to your hand (as seen above), or holding it against your clitoris with your fingers, this bullet vibe gets straight to business with intensity levels rather than speeds — something in which bullet vibes excel.
3Jimmyjane Iconic Bullet
When "iconic" is in the name and Jimmyjane is on the label, you know you can't go wrong. This mini-vibe isn't just great in getting you off, but it's so small and so discreet that it makes for the perfect travel companion.
4Zip Vibe
Unbound's Zip Vibe is so perfect for beginners, that it gets the seal of beginners over on the Unbound site. With a tip that doesn't mess around when it comes to its focal point — the clitoris, of course — this battery-operated, one-mode vibe is a fantastic foray into bullet vibes and sex toys in general.
5Crave Bullet
$69 - $99
From the creators of the Vesper and Droplet vibrator necklaces, comes their version of a bullet vibe. Available in silver or 24K gold, this vibe isn't just elegant to look at, but its size makes it compatible with any bullet vibe toys — for when you're ready to get a bit more adventurous.
6Rose Lipstick Vibe
If it's shame about masturbating or fear that your vibrator might be discovered by a snooping friend, the Rose Lipstick Vibe puts all of that to bed. In fact, it's amazing how much this vibrator looks just like a tube of lipstick. But, the only difference is, with a little twist, you're transported someplace else.
7Intro 1 Mini Vibe
Also from Jimmyjane, comes the Intro 1 Mini Vibe. Its slight curve makes it easy to hold or, if you're feeling a little frisky, easy to slip into your underwear if you just want to sit back and let the vibe do all the work.
8Broad City Precious Package Egg Vibrator
For those who need a friendly reminder that masturbating should, ideally, be a daily thing, having "Carpe Dayum" on your bullet vibrator should help. The attached egg-shaped vibe can be used either externally or, if you're ready for it, internally, too.
9Ultra Bullet
If, as a beginner, seeing "ultra" in the name throws you into a bit of a panic, count to 10. The "ultra" aspect of this bullet vibe is that it has 20 vibration combinations, which is practically unheard of in the land of bullet vibes. But because variety is the spice of life, I highly doubt anyone would ever complain about having so many options.
10RO-120mm Bullet Vibe
This particular bullet vibe is the reboot of its original version, RO-90mm Bullet Vibe. Although this one is a bit larger than the first edition, it can still be held in the palm of your hand, giving you easy access to the three vibration patterns.
11Fun Factory Rechargeable Bullet
Although many bullet vibes require batteries which, honestly, can be a pain in the ass, this particular bullet vibe is rechargeable. It's also waterproof and delivers three speeds and two functions, for those who need to mix it up in order to climax.
Because there are so many bullet vibrators on the market, if you're new to sex toys, this list is a great place to start. You won't be overwhelmed by size or shape, and you'll get the satisfaction you deserve.