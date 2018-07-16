When you're setting out to buy your first sex toy, it can be daunting. Whether that fear is steeped in embarrassment (although you should never feel shame about wanting to feel pleasure!) or the fact that there are so many sex toys from which to choose that it can border on stressful, there's a good chance that there will be a lot of feelings involved when you're a beginner in the world of sex toys. Anyone who's bought a sex toy before has been there. But those of us who tackled those concerns know our lives are better for it.

"An important part of a grown-ass woman’s mindset is understanding her needs and taking responsibility for making sure they’re met," Dr. Emily Morse, host of the Sex with Emily podcast, tells Bustle. In other words, it's an empowering opportunity to take charge of your sex life.

But, because where to start might be what's standing in the way of a beginner and their first sex toy, bullet vibrators are the way to go. Far less overwhelming than dildos or phallic-shaped vibrators, bullet vibes are small enough to sit in the palm of your hand, making them tiny and portable, but still intense enough to stimulate the clitoris straight to orgasm. To this day, some of my most favorite vibrators are the my bullet vibes.

2 Je Joue Classic Bullet Vibe Babeland Je Joue Classic Bullet Vibe $59 Babeland Buy Now Whether you choose to use it strapped to your hand (as seen above), or holding it against your clitoris with your fingers, this bullet vibe gets straight to business with intensity levels rather than speeds — something in which bullet vibes excel.

3 Jimmyjane Iconic Bullet Babeland Jimmyjane Iconic Bullet $16 Babeland Buy Now When "iconic" is in the name and Jimmyjane is on the label, you know you can't go wrong. This mini-vibe isn't just great in getting you off, but it's so small and so discreet that it makes for the perfect travel companion.

4 Zip Vibe Unbound Zip Vibe $18 Unbound Buy Now Unbound's Zip Vibe is so perfect for beginners, that it gets the seal of beginners over on the Unbound site. With a tip that doesn't mess around when it comes to its focal point — the clitoris, of course — this battery-operated, one-mode vibe is a fantastic foray into bullet vibes and sex toys in general.

5 Crave Bullet Babeland Crave Bullet $69 - $99 Babeland Buy Now From the creators of the Vesper and Droplet vibrator necklaces, comes their version of a bullet vibe. Available in silver or 24K gold, this vibe isn't just elegant to look at, but its size makes it compatible with any bullet vibe toys — for when you're ready to get a bit more adventurous.

6 Rose Lipstick Vibe Babeland Rose Lipstick Vibe $20 Babeland Buy Now If it's shame about masturbating or fear that your vibrator might be discovered by a snooping friend, the Rose Lipstick Vibe puts all of that to bed. In fact, it's amazing how much this vibrator looks just like a tube of lipstick. But, the only difference is, with a little twist, you're transported someplace else.

7 Intro 1 Mini Vibe Babeland Intro 1 Mini Vibe $29 Babeland Buy Now Also from Jimmyjane, comes the Intro 1 Mini Vibe. Its slight curve makes it easy to hold or, if you're feeling a little frisky, easy to slip into your underwear if you just want to sit back and let the vibe do all the work.

9 Ultra Bullet Babeland Ultra Bullet $56 Babeland Buy Now If, as a beginner, seeing "ultra" in the name throws you into a bit of a panic, count to 10. The "ultra" aspect of this bullet vibe is that it has 20 vibration combinations, which is practically unheard of in the land of bullet vibes. But because variety is the spice of life, I highly doubt anyone would ever complain about having so many options.

10 RO-120mm Bullet Vibe Babeland RO-120mm Bullet Vibe $34 Babeland Buy Now This particular bullet vibe is the reboot of its original version, RO-90mm Bullet Vibe. Although this one is a bit larger than the first edition, it can still be held in the palm of your hand, giving you easy access to the three vibration patterns.