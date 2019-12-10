Bustle

11 Best Remote Control Sex Toys

By Amanda Chatel
Thanks to innovation in sex toys, we've come a long way from our grandparents' sex toys. As new materials and technology are developed, based on a deeper understanding of what people want, the array of sex toys out there is bigger than ever. So, naturally, it was only a matter of time before sex toys with remote controls would hit the market. If there was anything to be learned by the very first TV remote control, it's that remote controls make life easier. And, in the case of sex toys, more fun.

Remote controls, whether they're handheld or apps on your phone, can take a hot masturbation session up several notches, as well as make couples' play even more fun. And, should you be so daring, you can take that fun outside of the bedroom and into the streets, so to speak. From across the dinner table or from the other end of the bar, these remote controls (that are really stealth in appearance — some even come as watches or rings) and phone apps offer something new and enticing. And, if you're rolling solo, why not sit at the bar, have a glass of wine, and get your rocks off too? It's the secret that makes it so exciting.

If sex toys that come with remote controls is your thing or something you want to explore, here are 11 tantalizing options.