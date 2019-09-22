Even if you've never engaged in group sex, it's apparently on a lot of people's minds. According to a 2018 survey of over 4,000 Americans by Dr. Justin Lehmiller, a research fellow at The Kinsey Institute, group sex is the number one sexual fantasy. Dr. Lehmiller asked 369 questions of those 4,175 participants, ages 18 to 87, and found that not only did 97% of them have sexual fantasies, but of the top seven fantasies, “multiple partner sex” took the number one spot. Which is definitely saying something about our society: we believe more just might be better.

“Group sex is highly dynamic and arousing,” Lisa Holmgren, a NYC-based intimacy and relationship coach, tells Bustle.

But, as Holmgren points out, with so many players, toys can really help when someone need to take a bit of a breather. “One might get tired too quickly from all the stimulation or want to take a break, and having a little toy to play with is a good idea." Someone who's tired of thrusting can use a dildo on someone with a vulva who wants more, Holmgren says. "When there is one person who just wants to watch the others to play, [they can] watch while using a vibrating toy.”

Although not everyone who fantasizes about group sex will make those fantasies a reality, if you’re one of those people who actually wants to, it’s important to be prepared. So whether you’re new to group sex or are curious about what toys you should add to your repertoire, here are 11 toys for your next group sex endeavor.

1. Motorbunny Buck Motorbunny Buck $1,549 | Motorbunny Buy on Motorbunny Because when you're having sex with more than one person, there's a chance someone might feel left out, it's good to have something on hand that people can play with that doesn't require another human's touch, so to speak. "When you're in a group of four or more it's always wise to bring in the heavy machinery," Daniel Saynt, founder & chief conspirator of NSFW, a private members club for sex and cannabis experiences in NYC, tells Bustle. "The Buck is the only riding saddle with two thrusting motions and vibrations. It's a great way to begin your group play as your partners can swap the controller and find the right pulse for everyone's pleasure." The Motorbunny Buck can also be synced to two mobile apps, according to Saynt, which adds even more excitement to the mix. "A f*ck machine is a fun addition to group sex or an orgy," Holmgren says.

2. Crave Vesper Crave Vesper $69 | Babeland Buy on Babeland Although there are more than just one sex toy that doubles as jewelry, Crave was the one that started it all with Vesper. "This necklace is a conversation piece and ice breaker, letting people you don’t know yet know that you’re DTF and all about providing pleasure," Melissa A. Vitale, sex positive and legal cannabis publicist, tells Bustle. "It’s a great way to move from flirting to f*cking by helping to navigate the conversation from accessories to pleasure." If you're not sure how to start with this stunning vibrator, Vitale has some suggestions. "Consensually tease your partner over their clothes, moving lower and under the layers until there are no more layers," Vitale says. "Once everyone is involved use it to keep everyone's erogenous zones buzzing." Vitale also advises that Vesper be washed before you use it on a partner's bare skin, adding "especially if you wore it around the subway."

3. Pure Romance Enhancement Cream Pure Romance Enhancement Cream $24 | Pure Romance Buy on Pure Romance Sometimes, when there's so much sex going on, genitals can use a little pick-me-up. "One drop can create a waterfall between the legs and it's great for foreplay for play events," Vitale says. "Put some on before the action begins, let it work its magic while everyone starts to get all hot and heavy, and boom, you’re ready to go." Not to be mistaken for lube, this cream is meant to stimulate the genitals — something you definitely want when having sex with multiple people. "Group sex means you absolutely need to have safe sex, so condoms are a must," Vitale says. "Condoms can make many penises lose sensation, so put some of this on a hard cock before rolling on the condom."

4. Candy Apple Blindfold Candy Apple Blindfold $36 | Babeland Buy on Babeland If you're going to indulge in group sex, you might as well cash in on other fantasies as well — and who doesn't want to be a god or goddess in bed? "Sometimes, one [person] can be blindfolded and pleased by everyone else, they are the Goddess," Holmgren says. "They can take turns and each [person] gets their time to be the Goddess pleased by everyone in the room. Then toys, such as feathers, dildos, vibrators, and blindfolds come handy."

5. Power Pegger Black Silicone Vibrating Double Dildo with Harness Power Pegger Black Silicone Vibrating Double Dildo with Harness $66.95 | Extreme Restraints Buy on Extreme Restraints When it comes to group sex, it's important to think about all the possible places that could — and want — to be penetrated. So the more shafts the better. Saynt suggests keeping a few strap-ons available for the people with vulvas in the room. "This will ensure everyone can get to play with penetration. The Power Pegger is a favorite because of its dual insertion design and multiple vibration settings. You'll enjoy clitoral vibrations while stimulating your partner." Again, to echo Vitale's sentiment about keeping sex toys clean, Saynt points out that this dildo, if used to with multiple partners, should be cleaned before sharing it, or used with condoms.

6. The Nunchaku The Nunchaku $425 | Chakrubs Buy on Chakrubs Keeping with the theme of penetrating more than one orifice, Chakrubs offer their own take on double penetration. "For two vulva-owners who want to have sex and still feel penetration, this dual-ended crystal dildo is preferred," Vitale says. "The chain helps keep partners connected, but also allows for outside parties to control the sensation of both recipients. It can an be paired with more nunchakus to have four people together. This is essential for vulva-heavy groups where all the [people with vulvas] still desire penetration." In other words, it's paramount that no stone be left unturned in these scenarios.

7. Alu Lube Alu $18 | Dame Products Buy on Dame Whether it's sex with one person, two people, or a baker's dozen, lube makes everything even better. "When you're in a group, lube is important," Saynt says. "The issue is that lube is easy to lose when you're sharing a bed with a couple partners. Bottles can get hard to grip especially when multiple people are using it at once." Saynt suggests the recently released Alu Lube from Dame Products, which comes with a silicone grip. (Like, why did no one think about that before?!) Alu is also very toy-friendly, which is paramount. If you're going to invest so much money in toys, you want to make sure they last, and Alu will ensure they do.

8. Doc Johnson Dildo The Realistic Cock $95.85 | Doc Johnson Buy on Doc Johnson Not that you need another reason to buy yet another dildo, but if you do, then the potential (or reality) of group sex in the near future is it. "Group sex may find you with more holes to fill than one or two penis-owners can handle," Vitale says. "But having a dildo or two handy turns everyone into a penis-owner." As Vitale explains, having a dildo or dildos of various sizes on hand can make sure no one is left out of the penetration game.

9. Bijoux Finger Vibrator Finger Vibrator $39.95 | Bijoux Indiscrets Buy on Bijoux Indiscrets Finger vibrators remain one of the most convenient vibrators to always have in your goodie drawer. This becomes even more true when you have more than two people in your bed. "Multiple people means a multiplication of erogenous zones," Vitale says. "Many clits, countless nipples, all wanting to be stimulated. Sometimes a little manual stimulation can help get everyone the pleasure they desire even when everyone is a tangle of limbs." And considering a finger vibe is, in many ways, just an extension of your finger, you can literally use it and tuck it anywhere and everywhere.

10. Broad City Peg Like a Queen Strap-On Broad City Peg Like a Queen Strap On $94 | Babeland Buy on Babeland When it comes to group sex, there's no such thing as too many strap-ons, as Saynt points out. But if a strap-on that has a dildo attached to it for two penetrations at once isn't your thing, then a basic strap-on is the toy to try. "It’s important to keep [a strap-on] clean and wash it between users or change condoms, otherwise there is a risk of infection," Holmgren says.

11. Uberlube Uberlube $15 | Uberlube Buy on Uberlube While Saynt has his preference of lube for group sex, Vitale, too, has hers and for different reasons. "All these toys, changes of condoms, and multiple partners will mean lots of friction absorbing natural lubrication," Vitale says. "A bottle of this bad boy at a group-sex sesh means everyone will be well lubricated for whatever they want to do. Anal? You’re set. Fisting? Gotchu. DP? Go right ahead. Have two towels on hand — one damp, one dry to quickly wipe off any extra and you are good to go!"