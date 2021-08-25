11 Kristen Stewart Movies To Check Out After Rewatching Twilight

Julianne Moore plays the titular Alice, a professor diagnosed with early-onset dementia after her 50th birthday, in 2014’s heartbreaking Still Alice, based on Lisa Genova’s 2007 novel of the same name. In what’s likely her most harrowing role to date, Stewart plays her daughter, Lydia, who takes care of Alice as she lives with familial Alzheimer’s disease.

Speaking about Stewart, Moore told IndieWire, “What was a pleasure for me, working with her, is to witness somebody that’s got that enormous reserve of emotion at their fingertips.” Adding that she initially met Stewart when her husband Bart Freundlich cast her in 2004’s Catch That Kid, Moore continued, “She has a tremendous amount of feeling. It was a joy to sit there and watch her access it.”