11 'Real Housewives' Friends Who Need To Be Full-Time Cast Members ASAP

There are a lot of familiar faces who continue to reappear on the Real Housewives franchise outside of the official Housewives. Some of them have even become almost as popular and beloved as the full-time women, which is why these Real Housewives friends need to be regulars. The following women have either made their mark in the Bravo world as friends or family members of the Housewives or are actual former Housewives, and their time to shine is long overdue.

The casts of the Housewives series sometimes need a shake-up and rather than introducing fans to a new face (which can be quite the adjustment, just ask Chrissy Teigen), Bravo should start focusing on carving out more permanent spots for those who are already acquainted with the Housewives world. Not only do they already have an in with the women, but they’re familiar with how the franchise works. Plus, they don’t need to play catch-up on who is mad at whom and why.

The fact that these women have made such a huge impact in the series without being actual Housewives says a lot. They’re already bringing their A-game. Just imagine what they could do as regulars. So, Bravo, let’s give these women what they deserve: the title of Housewife and their own tagline.

1. Camille Grammer

Camille Grammer first appeared on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as an actual Housewife in Seasons 1 and 2 and has since been considered simply a "friend" whenever she makes an appearance. Well, it's time for Camille to once again become a full-fledged Housewife. As she's proven in Season 8, Season 1 Camille is back. She's taking no crap from Dorit Kemsley and she's head over heels in love. That should be enough to make her a regular.

2. Marlo Hampton

She's just as loud and as opinionated as her reinstated bestie NeNe Leakes, which is exactly why Marlo deserves to be given a peach. In order to keep up with the other Atlanta Housewives, you have to speak up and not be afraid of getting in the middle of drama — and that's Marlo. More often than not she's the one starting an argument. And you know she belongs in the Housewives world when she fixes her BFF's bun mid-fight.

3. Eva Marcille

The first time Eva Marcille showed up on Real Housewives of Atlanta was in the current season, Season 10, as a friend of NeNe. Similar to her fierceness on America's Next Top Model Cycle 3 (she won, too), Eva's proven she belongs on reality TV. She certainly isn't afraid to express her opinions with a group of women she barely knows. Plus, when it comes to shutting down someone, Eva's a pro. That's exactly what she did when Shamea Morton inquired about her sexuality. If an outsider, like Eva, can hold her own with the RHOA ladies, then she needs to be upped to full-time status.

4. Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner was meant for reality TV, as she continues to prove on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. For those who don't know, Kris is friends with Kyle Richards from RHOBH. They are hilarious together. Have you seen how they celebrated Valentine's Day 2018? Can you imagine how many epic moments Kyle and Kris would give viewers? Also, Lisa Vanderpump just might get a little jealous of their friendship, causing some much-needed Housewives drama.

5. Danielle Staub

When Danielle Staub returned to the Real Housewives of New Jersey in Season 8 it wasn't as a full-time Housewife. It's hard to believe she was only brought back as a friend, but Danielle still managed to deliver an immense amount of drama and throw all kinds of shade. Between her bringing entertainment to the show and being an OG New Jersey Housewife, it's time for Danielle to be a legit Housewife again. After being absent for seven years, she's owed this.

6. Shamea Morton

Shamea first joined RHOA as Porsha Williams' friend, but she quickly became friends with the other ladies, especially Kandi Burruss. As only a friend on the show, Shamea's experienced a lot of drama and she's dealt with it like a true Housewife would. She doesn't take crap and isn't afraid to stir the pot at times. On more than one occasion, Shamea's proven exactly why she belongs on RHOA — and why she needs to be holding a peach in the opening credits.

7. Lauren Williams

The Housewives world is all about family and, well, it's time for Porsha's sister, Lauren Williams, to join the franchise in a more permanent capacity. Like fans have seen with Kim and Kyle Richards on RHOBH, sisters as full-time Housewives definitely isn't a bad thing. Lauren is in a lot of scenes with Porsha supporting her and helping her see all sides of a situation. Lauren seems just as determined as Porsha in business and it would be nice to get to know her better, so why not make her a Housewife?

8. Candace Bushnell

She only made a brief appearance in the Real Housewives of New York City Season 9, but it was a memorable one. When Candace Bushnell showed up on RHONY, no one expected for Dorinda Medley to say to her, "I'll tell ya how I'm doing: Not well, b*tch!" Dorinda wasn't attacking Candace, the author of Sex and the City and a friend of Luann de Lesseps, but she was fired up after an argument with Sonja Morgan. Candace probably didn't expect to be featured in one of the most memorable Dorinda scenes yet. She dealt with it like a pro, which just proves that she could probably handle anything as a Housewife.

9. Rosie Pierri

Rosie Pierri is the best thing that has ever happened to RHONJ. She first showed up in Season 3 when her sister, Kathy Wakile, became a Housewife alongside their cousin, Teresa Giudice. Rosie quickly made her mark with her one-liners, lovable laugh, her ability to defend her family without question, and her openness about being a lesbian. If she were made a full-time Housewife, Rosie would add so much humor and lightness to a show that is typically filled with so much arguing.

10. Briana Culberson

Let's face it: Briana Culberson would make the most amazing Housewife on the Real Housewives of Orange County. It's time for her mom, Vicki Gunvalson (the "OG of the OC"), to take her final bow and let her daughter take her spot. Or, you know, they could both be on the show. Either way, she's the perfect fit. Briana is honest, opinionated, funny, and calls out her own mother when she's wrong. Even Vicki agrees Briana would be a great Housewife. She told Entertainment Tonight in July 2017, "It’s probably time. You know, the viewers are ready for her. She’s such a great girl. She’s no bullsh*t."

11. Pandora Vanderpump Sabo

Like Briana, Pandora Vanderpump Sabo should totally follow in her mother Lisa Vanderpump's footsteps by becoming a Housewife. She's made appearances on both RHOBH and Vanderpump Rules and although they've been brief, Pandora shines. She's blunt. She has zero tolerance for stupidity. She knows business like her mother. She also knows how to throw an unintentionally dramatic party. What else do you need to know? Pandora is meant for Housewives.

Soon enough, at least one of these women will be made a Housewife and when that day happens, you better have the champagne ready to pop.