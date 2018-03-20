There are few things in the Bravoverse that can send a chill down a fan’s spine like a former Real Housewives star coming back to the show full-time. Yeah, it's always exciting when an ex-Real Housewife returns as a Friend of Housewives for a few episodes, but it’s not quite on the level of an ex-Real Housewife reclaiming her spot in the opening credits. Seeing erstwhile Real Housewife Camille Grammer as a supporting cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is wonderful and all — it's always great to see Camille — but it's not on the same level of Shereé Whitfield, NeNe Leakes, and Bethenny Frankel leaving their shows only to gift us with iconic homecomings years later.

Next time you convene with fellow Real Housewives stans, ask everyone to share which ex-Housewife should get their orange/peach/diamond/apple back. As everyone mulls this major question over, crack open a bottle of LVP Sangria, set out a bowl of Skinnygirl popcorn, put on a pair of Cynthia Bailey Eyewear glasses, and settle in for what will almost certainly be a lengthy, heated, and exhilarating debate.

And who might be mentioned during this hypothetical conversation? Look no further than the list below of ex-Real Housewives. Here are some former Real Housewives stars that fans would like to see come back to the main lineup.

1 Heather Dubrow Of 'The Real Housewives Of Orange County' Long live Fancy Pants.

2 Eileen Davidson Of 'The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' When ex-Beverly Hills Housewife Eileen showed up in the middle of Season 8, those few minutes were a real joy. That scene was like a denim jumpsuit-wearing ray of sunshine piercing through the Los Angeles smog.

3 Gretchen Rossi Of 'The Real Housewives Of Orange County' A Gretchen and Slade Smiley return

4 Jacqueline Laurita Hey, speaking of family...

5 Caroline Manzo Of 'The Real Housewives Of New Jersey' There’ve been whispers about the sisters-in-law potentially returning to the show. And if this were to happen? It looks like quite a few fans would be thrilled.

6 Brandi Glanville Of 'The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' She’s one of the messiest Real Housewives of all time, and some viewers miss her brand of pot stirring.

7 Phaedra Parks Of 'The Real Housewives Of Atlanta' Speaking of Real Housewives who know a thing or two about drama, Phaedra left RHOA on a not-great note after Season 9. Even so, she is missed.

8 Jeana Keough Of 'The Real Housewives Of Orange County' While she has stepped into the role of Friend of Housewives, it sounds like Jeana doesn’t have any plans to ask for her orange back. However, that doesn't deter fans from holding out for a homecoming.

9 Camille Grammer Of 'The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' Camille’s Season 8 Friend of Housewives performance has a real RHOBH Season 1 vibe, and her fans hope this means she’ll get her diamond back.

10 Dina Manzo Of 'The Real Housewives Of New Jersey' Dina's triumphant return to the main cast was far too short.

11 Lisa Wu Of 'The Real Housewives Of Atlanta' Every time this Real Housewife-turned-Friend of Housewives shows up in a scene, it’s a wonderful surprise. Fans wouldn't hate it if RHOA brought her back for good.

12 Danielle Staub Of 'The Real Housewives Of New Jersey' Will her fantastic turn as a Friend of Housewives on Season 8 be parlayed into a main roster role? Stay tuned.