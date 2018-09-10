16 Holiday Movies On Netflix To Watch If You Want To Get A Head Start On The Season

It's September, and you know what that means: It's almost Christmas! OK, actually Christmas is still nearly a quarter of a year away, but that doesn't mean it's too early to start preparing for the holidays. And for anyone who's looking to get a jumpstart on their Christmas celebration, there are loads of holiday movies on Netflix you can stream right now. And for those of you who are fans of cheesy Christmas romance movies, then you should be doubly excited because Netflix practically owns the genre.

Although other networks like the Hallmark Channel will go nuts with their Christmas programming come November, Netflix is wasting no time in getting a massive head start. The streaming site already has some of their own original Christmas movies, a handful of big studio classics from years past, a collection of adorable straight-to-video fare from Disney, and for those of you who consider yourselves traditionalists, they’ve even got a bunch of films that originated on the Hallmark Channel. So regardless of what type of Christmas movie you prefer, whether it’s family films, cartoons, holiday classics, or cheesy romances, you’ll find something to watch on Netflix right now (especially if you like cheesy romances). So take a look below at the 16 holiday movies currently streaming on Netflix.

'Love Actually'
What's the holiday season without this all-time classic?

'How The Grinch Stole Christmas'
Before the newest incarnation of this Dr. Seuss story hits theaters, reacquaint yourself with the Jim Carrey version.

'A Christmas Prince'
Netflix made waves last year when they released this delightfully cheesy Christmas romance, and if you didn't catch it then, make sure to see it now before the sequel comes out.

'Christmas Inheritance'
A lesser-known Netflix original cheesy Christmas romance, watch this if A Christmas Prince is too mainstream for you.

'The Star'
If you're into the religious aspect of Christmas, then you should enjoy this cute animated film with a stacked cast that includes Kelly Clarkson, Gina Rodriguez, and even Oprah!

'Mickey's Once Upon A Christmas'
Nobody does Christmas quite like Disney, and the whole gang's here to celebrate in this animated tale.

'Mickey's Twice Upon A Christmas'
Just one Disney Christmas film not enough for you? No worries, here's another!

'The Spirit Of Christmas'
Ever fall in love with a ghost on Christmas? No? Then you have nothing in common with the protagonist of this movie.

'Christmas In The Smokies'
Ex-lovers are reunited at a country farm for Christmas. You know how this is going to go.

'Holiday Engagement'
A woman splits with her fiancé before the holidays, so she hires an actor to play her betrothed when visiting her family, as you do.

'48 Christmas Wishes'
A few elves travel to the good ol' US of A to try and undo the damage they did when they accidentally destroyed several people's Christmas wishes.

'You Can't Fight Christmas'
This film is all about getting over one's resentment for the intensity of the holiday season, so it makes sense that it's on a list of Christmas movies to watch in September.

'Dear Santa'
This heartwarming Christmas romance was directed by former Beverly Hills, 90210 star Jason Priestly.

'Merry Kissmas'
In case you couldn't tell from the extremely subtle pun of the title, this is yet another holiday romance.

'Angels In The Snow'
A family tries to work out their differences over Christmas while holed up in a cabin together.