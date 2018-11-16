Your Relationship Is Likely To Get Better With Age If You’re Paired With One Of These Signs

While some relationships are really fun in the short-term, and then fizzle out once they've run their course, other relationships only get better with age. This can be due to a variety of factors, such as shared values, or the way you balance each other out. But astrology may also come into play, when it comes to which signs are most likely to happily grow old together.

That's not to say, of course, that dating a certain sign can guarantee things will work out. "Life and love is trial and error," medium and astrologer Da Juana Byrd, tells Bustle. "To make love work you have to be consistent, thoughtful, loving, kind, think alike in financial situations [and] child rearing — and [how you want to grow] old together."

In other words, you have to be on the same page in terms of what's most important to you, while also working through your problems as they arise, no matter your sign. "[But the] the zodiac can help you by giving you information on what sign is most compatible, [with you]" Byrd says.

When talking about sun signs, there may be someone who "completes" you, in a way other signs might not. Here is the one sign you're most likely to be happy with for years to come — thanks to how you'll balance each other out, and how deeply you'll "get" each other — based on your zodiac sign.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19): Libra Tina Gong/Bustle Since Aries needs excitement in their life, they'll be happiest with someone who can to keep up, which is why they often find a lifelong partner in Libra. "Libra makes a perfect companion for Aries because they love to travel, are creative, and enjoy Aries' [...] passion as well," Byrd says. "There’s never a dull moment between these two zodiac signs." And their spark can truly last for years. Libra also helps balance Aries' wild personality, which is another reason they can work long-term. "Libra has poise and professionalism when needed and can be the perfect mate for a wandering Aries," Byrd says. These traits keep them both balanced, which makes for a healthy relationship going forward.

2 Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Capricorn Tina Gong/Bustle Above all else, Taurus craves love and security in life, which is why one of their main goals is to create a beautiful home for themselves, where they can enjoy being around family and friends. One of the best signs for them settle in with is Capricorn, who shares similar goals for security. Capricorn "is about everything financial, social, and is a leader in the community," Byrd says. Together, they will create a sense of security for each other, that only gets stronger with age.

3 Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Gemini Tina Gong/Bustle As one of the more intellectually-minded signs, Gemini may find happiness with another Gemini, since they'll be able to keep up with each other's quick wit and desire to communicate. Their minds go deep, so they aren't likely to tire of each other any time soon. As Byrd says, "They get turned on by all things sensual and expanding their minds is one of the things that does it for them." As long as they keep talking, there's really no stopping them.

4 Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Scorpio Tina Gong/Bustle Cancer has a need for emotional understanding, supreme support, and security in all forms, Byrd says. And once they find someone who values those same things, they're often set for life. Enter, Scorpio — a sign that craves trust and support. "When a Cancer falls in love, they fall hard," Byrd says. And that's just what Scorpio needs, especially since they can have trust issues. Together, these two signs can grow old together, knowing they've always got each other's backs.

5 Leo (July 23 - August 22): Aries Tina Gong/Bustle Leo is one sign that positively lives for the love and adoration of others in their life, including their partner. They're happiest with someone who can supply lots of attention — just not to the point they become big-headed. And that's why Aries makes a great partner. "Leo and Aries will both have a good time together because both want to be number one," Byrd says. "Each needs to know they’re great and have done a good job." But since Aries is an assertive sign, they never let Leo walk all over them. And vice versa. These two have a way of meeting each other's needs, without having to push too hard.

6 Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Taurus Tina Gong/Bustle It can be easy for Virgo to spiral out of control, since they are very critical and fussy about their surroundings — and the people in them. Which is why Taurus is one sign they tend to trust the most, thanks to their ability to create a safe and secure environment. "Taurus can make a Virgo feel easy enough to give total love and attention," Byrd says. "Virgo knows what [they are] getting before the comfort begins. Without comfort Virgo is cautious." These opposite signs balance each other out, making for a healthy middle ground where they can both feel happy.

7 Libra (September 23 - October 22): Aries Tina Gong/Bustle "Libra wants to be adored and generally is," Byrd says. So they're often on the lookout for a partner who can make them feel special, loved, and cared for. But they also like to give it back in return, which is most appreciated by Aries — especially when it comes to all things sensual and romantic. As Byrd says, "Aries is one of the signs that can keep up with this sensual sign." They may have fun in the beginning of the relationship. But with a little effort, that spark doesn't have to fade.

8 Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Taurus Tina Gong/Bustle Scorpio needs a partner who can be loyal, respectful, and supportive — someone who dotes on them, but not too much. "[They] want to be loved and desired. It’s a need but Scorpio doesn’t want to have to ask for it," Byrd says. "This water sign needs you to understand [their] needs and to present it on a beautiful, practical platter." And really, who better to do that than Taurus? "Scorpio and Taurus make good lovers because Taurus can overlook Scorpio’s over-emotional periods of secretive silence," Byrd says. It may be a trait they tune into years down the line, and wonder if they can handle. But with love and communication, this pair can survive anything.

9 Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Sagittarius Tina Gong/Bustle A Sagittarius/Sagittarius combo really works, for a variety of reason. As Byrd says, "They recognize the characteristics of one another on a soul-level." And truly seem to understand each other. This is a sign that values intelligence, truthfulness, and a sense of humor. And once they're paired up, these two will happily talk, share ideas, and travel for years to come.

10 Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Capricorn Tina Gong/Bustle Another sign that can be happy dating "themselves," so to be speak, is Capricorn. They value success and financial security, and often like to be with another Capricorn who values the same. "Capricorn needs another Capricorn in each zodiac birth chart," Byrd says. So they may also do well with another sign, who has Capricorn somewhere on their chart. It's all about finding someone with shared values, so they can live a stable, successful life.

11 Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Aries Tina Gong/Bustle Aquarius is completely extroverted, and as such, is often happy with someone who values that trait, and is willing to keep up. Aries is one such sign, with their zest for life, and their desire to see new things. "When an Aquarius [...] falls in love it’s forever but it takes something to keep this inventive air sign interested," Byrd says. And Aries is just interesting enough to do the job.