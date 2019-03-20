The current TV landscape can often feel like an endless abyss of content. While this can sometimes leave you feeling overwhelmed about what to watch, it also means there are a wealth of options to pick from when it comes to finding the right series for you. From classics like Cheers to modern favorites like Gilmore Girls and The Office, there are literally dozens of shows with over 100 episodes that you can stream. So if you really want to hunker down and get invested in a new story, there's never been a better time to stay in.

Available On Netflix

1. Gossip Girl, 121 Episodes

Based on the book series of the same, this juicy teen 2000s series chronicles the drama, love triangles, and deceit unfolding between prep school students in NYC's Upper East Side, as narrated by an anonymous gossip blogger documenting their lives.

2. Scandal, 124 Episodes

Not only does this political thriller peer inside a powerhouse Washington D.C. crisis management firm, it comes with a steamy, forbidden love affair.

3. Parks and Recreation, 125 Episodes

With an all-star cast led by Amy Poehler, this political satire follows a mid-level bureaucrat in the Parks Department of a fictional Indiana town who strives to liven up the city.

4. Gilmore Girls, 153 Episodes

roryalexis01 on YouTube

When The CW was still The WB and the town of Stars Hollow was alive and well, the world was a better place. This feel-good series follows a single mom and her daughter and their ebbs and flows of life... all with a touch of sarcasm and a lot of speed-talking.

5. Once Upon a Time, 155 episodes

Fans of Disney movies (and Lost) will love OUAT. The whimsical series, co-written by Lost writers Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, centers around a woman whose parents are Snow White and Prince Charming, and features a number of other famous fairytale characters come-to-life.

6. The Twilight Zone, 156 episodes

Rod Serling's iconic, mind-bending show has been praised for heavily influencing the sci-fi genre as we know it today. Like Black Mirror, each episode is a twist-filled standalone story.

7. The West Wing, 156 episodes

Before there was Scandal and House of Cards, there was The West Wing. For seven years, the political drama followed fictional Democratic President Josiah "Jed" Bartlet (Martin Sheen) and his staff as they led the country and managed their entangled personal lives.

8. Charmed, 179 episodes

Watch That Dene on YouTube

This iconic drama follows three sisters who appeared to be average women, but also lived double lives as witches fighting evil forces. A reboot of the series, following three women who also realize they're The Charmed Ones, premiered on The CW in 2018.

9. That '70s Show, 200 episodes

Amid the droves of coming-of-age stories, this one comes with a bit of a twist: it takes place in the '70s. The light-hearted sitcom follows a group of eclectic friends on the brink of adulthood in Wisconsin suburbia. It stars a handful of well-known names at the start of their careers including Ashton Kutcher, Milka Kunis, Topher Grace, Wilmer Valderrama, and Laura Prepon.

10. The Office, 201 episodes

Inspired by the BBC series of the same name, The Office hilariously captures the redundant nature of office life, chronicling a group of employees at a paper company in Pennsylvania. The show received a handful of Emmy wins, including Outstanding Comedy Series.

11. Cheers, 275 episodes

Cheers, a quick-witted comedy about regulars at a Boston bar, is arguably "the best TV show that's ever been," according to GQ. Though the premise is simple, the show (1982-1993) is continuously recognized for shaping the structure and themes of modern television.

12. Criminal Minds, 324 episodes

Hippo Hippo on YouTube

This long-running crime drama follows a squad of FBI behavioral profilers who analyze and track the country's most dangerous criminals. Members of the group, each with their own specialties, work together to explore predators' minds and motivations.

13. Grey's Anatomy, 359 episodes (and counting)

Shonda Rhimes' TV reign began with Grey's Anatomy. The hospital drama, in which Seattle doctors navigate their intertwined personal and professional lives, has 16 seasons under its belt as well as spinoffs Private Practice and Station 19.

14. NCIS, 395 episodes (and counting)

Starring Mark Harmon, this long-running crime drama premiered over 25 years ago and is still on the air. It follows an eclectic group from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service as they investigate crimes connected to the Navy and Marine Corps.

Available On Hulu

15. One Tree Hill, 187 episodes

What do you get when you combine teen angst, twisted family drama, and killer musical cameos? One Tree Hill. The teen drama follows half brothers and arch enemies Nathan (James Lafferty) and Lucas (Chad Michael Murray) as they navigate the ups and downs of small-town high school life.

16. Blue Bloods, 212 episodes (and counting)

CBS Home Entertainment on YouTube

Set and shot in New York City, this long-running series chronicles the fictional Reagan family of police officers in the NYPD. The crime series is in its 10th season on CBS.

17. Frasier, 264 episodes

This Cheers spinoff follows therapist Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) as he returns to his hometown Seattle with an advice radio show, reconnects with family, and forges new friendships.

18. Black-ish, 136 episodes (and counting)

This hilarious sitcom chronicles a suburban family navigating modern life while embracing and celebrating their blackness.

19. Bob's Burgers, 188 episodes (and counting)

This animated sitcom follows hamburger restaurateur Bob Belcher and his wacky family. Some of its greatest guest stars include Zach Galifianakis, Amy Sedaris, and Bill Hader.

20. Sabrina the Teenage Witch, 163 episodes

daphschizo on YouTube

Sabrina is just an average teenager. Well, one who's a witch and lives with her quirky witch aunts and her talking cat Salem. As if teen life wasn't complicated enough...

21. Desperate Housewives, 180 episodes

Before the Real Housewives, there were the fictional housewives of Wisteria Lane. The engrossing (and often comical) drama chronicles a group of women harboring big secrets in an otherwise boring suburban neighborhood.

22. The Golden Girls, 180 episodes

Between its comedy and shameless shade, The Golden Girls has provided the internet with endless memes and gifs starring its four leading ladies. Its deft mix of heart and humor makes it arguably one of the greatest shows of all time.

23. Seinfeld, 181 episodes

From the minds of Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld came Seinfeld, a hilarious sitcom about four New York friends doing their best to deal with city-living and each other's quirky hangups.

24. Scrubs, 181 episodes

CokeNpopcorn on YouTube

Zach Braff stars in this medical dramedy (with an excellent soundtrack) that ran for nearly a decade starting in 2001. It follows a group of new medical students making their way up the ladder at Sacred Heart Hospital while balancing friendships, romance, and a lot of silliness in between.

25. Full House, 192 episodes

After a wildly successful run from the late '80s to early '90s, this family-friendly sitcom got a new life on Netflix with the Fuller House reboot, which picked right back up with the Tanner family's shenanigans.

26. 24, 205 episodes

This groundbreaking crime drama follows counterterrorism agent Jack Bauer (Kiefer Sutherland) as he continually works his way out of tricky situations. The hook? Each episode unfolds across one hour in real-time, meaning each 24-episode season follows a jam-packed 24 hours.

27. How I Met Your Mother, 208 episodes

Knowing who the "mother" is won't ruin the fun of this feel-good comedy. The show is narrated by one man in a group of friends, who explains a little bit each episode about, well, how he met his kids' mother. Although the big reveal isn't until the very end, it's still a fun journey.

28. Family Matters, 215 episodes

Victory Church on YouTube

Four words is all it takes to create a television icon. Between 1989 and 1999, Family Matters followed policeman Carl Winslow and his family's hilarious antics, including, of course, their relentless neighbor Urkel and his tagline: "Did I do that?"

29. Smallville, 217 episodes

While keeping his superpowers hidden from the citizens and his own friends of Smallville, a young Clark Kent struggles to navigate teen life while fighting evil.

30. Beverly Hills, 90210, 293 episodes

Premiering in 1990, 90210 became one of the most iconic series of the decade. It followed a group of teens living in the affluent Beverly Hills community as they embarked into college and adult life.

31. Melrose Place, 227 episodes

This soapy 90210 spinoff follows a group of young people living in an L.A. apartment complex while pursuing their dreams and facing their fair share of scandals.

32. NYPD Blue, 261 episodes

Audience Network on YouTube

Chronicling the daily lives of police officers in New York's 15th Precinct, NYPD Blue is a fictional take on cops' personal and professional lives and what happens when the two are mixed.

33. Family Guy, 344 episodes (and counting)

Since premiering in 1999, this animated comedy has become a pop culture and television staple, following the politically incorrect Griffin family's wild antics.

Available on Amazon Prime

34. Hawaii Five-0, 239 episodes (and counting)

This reimagining of the original series (1968-1980) follows detectives of an elite police force who oversee safety and fight crimes in Hawaii. It's currently in its 10th season, and is available to stream with Amazon Primes' CBS All-Access add-on.

35. House, 177 episodes

If you’re a fan of Grey’s Anatomy, you’ll love House — another medical drama in which the difficult yet ingenious Dr. Gregory House and his team solve a new mystery diagnosis in each episode.

36. 30 Rock, 138 episodes

30 Rock on YouTube

Created by the legendary Tina Fey, 30 Rock is a workplace satire based on her experiences as a head writer for Saturday Night Live. It stars some of comedy’s best, including Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, and Fey herself.

37. Monk, 125 episodes

The beloved Tony Shalhoub plays detective Adrian Monk, whose only unsolved case is his wife’s sudden death. He and his partner comedically navigate a new case in each episode while confronting personal challenges of their own, including Monk’s obsessive compulsive disorder.

38. Bones, 246 episodes

Forensic anthropologist Dr. Temperance “Bones” Brennan has the extraordinary talent of examining the remains of murder victims to uncover their cause of death. And her right hand man and eventual love interest, special agent Seeley Booth, is there to help.

39. Hell’s Kitchen, 266 episodes

There’s everything to love about this Gordon Ramsay led-reality show: drama, cooking, and, of course, the unique fury of Ramsay himself.