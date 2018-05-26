A promise to not do Robert's Rebellion? The producers doth protest too much. It's too juicy not to cover! There's enough meat to build an entire series out of, even if fans know the inevitable conclusion. It will also capture interest for longtime fans of the show. It's just similar enough to be intriguing, and offers the chance to bring back dozens of characters — alive or otherwise — in their purest forms. That means more of how Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark come to fall in love, more of young, foxy Jaime Lannister, Littlefinger's seduction of Lysa, and more. It's the ideal way to bridge the gap between Game of Thrones and what comes next. After all, it's not like George R. R. Martin will have a lot of new material for the showrunners. Just do it, fam. Give audiences the Ned Stark they deserve.

Until HBO reveals the plot of the Game of Thrones spinoff, fans can't say for sure who might star in it. There's no timeline in place for the casting, let alone an announcement of what type of people they're looking for. Without a Season 8 on the books, it's all just a big guessing game. One can only hope the news is "It's just more Game of Thrones"-level good and not "It's the ghost of Littlefinger being terrible all around the world!"-level bad. (To be clear, neither of those scenarios are happening.) Anyway, all anyone wants is a never-ending Arya Murder Hour, so HBO: Just give the fans what they want already. Valar Morghulis.