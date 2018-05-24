Natalie Dormer Knows How 'Game Of Thrones' Season 8 Ends — Well, At Least Part Of It

Game of Thrones' Margaery Tyrell met a surprising end in the explosive Season 6 finale, but that doesn't mean the actor who played her is completely finished with the show. In fact, Natalie Dormer revealed what she wants to see in GoT Season 8 during a recent interview with Bustle — and she did not hold back. Among the most exciting revelations? Dormer knows how Game of Thrones Season 8 ends — or more accurately, she knows at least some parts of how the HBO series wraps up. The actor also swears she's still loyal to Sansa Stark as well — thanks to time spent with actor Sophie Turner on set — and has no love for the Mad Queen Cersei Lannister.

"I’m worried about… Oh, God, I’m worried about all of them. Very worried about all of them!" the actor tells Bustle, "I worry, you know, I worry about Sansa. I just spent so much time with Sophie. I love her journey as a character — she’s grown so much." Dormer continues, "I worry about Sansa.”

Dormer doesn't know everything that happens in the last season of Game of Thrones, though. The one thing she is sure of, however, is that Cersei Lannister needs to go. Just not too quickly.

"What do I want? I want [Cersei] to have a massive revelation of self," Dormer says with a laugh, "It’s not enough that she just dies, you know?" After a moment, the actor explains, "I don’t want her to suffer pain... I want her to have a revelation of her inner demons before she dies." Is that all? "And be disgusted with herself!" Considering the atrocities Cersei Lannister has committed in the first seven seasons of Game of Thrones — including killing Dormer's character and her character's entire family — that seems only fair.

Despite not being on the set any longer, Dormer claims she's been kept abreast of the most exciting developments in Game of Thrones Season 8. The actor apparently knows how the series ends — even if she's not entirely sure of how it gets there. "Oh, I know who ends up on the Iron Throne," Dormer says, "But I don’t know how it happens." It will likely involve a lot of bloodshed, as is tradition on the show.

"I do know that they’ve been shooting a lot of battle sequences, so there’s been a lot of action," she continues, adding "But of course, they’re going to, it’s the big old fight, right? It’s the fight to the finish." That's as much as she's willing to say for now.

So, if Dormer is anxious for Sansa Stark's fate, does that mean she is decidedly not on the Iron Throne at the end of Game of Thrones? Or, perhaps, is it just a clever ruse to dissuade fans from the notion she could be? Also, the fact that Dormer is excited to watch Cersei's downfall could mean she just confirmed Cersei doesn't make it to the end of Game of Thrones. As always with GoT spoilers, though, it's entirely possible the actor wants to throw fans off of the scent. Not to mention, the show is reportedly filming so many different endings, it's possible that even Dormer remains in the dark.

Reporting by Lindsay Denninger.