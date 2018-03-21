Sometimes, it can be difficult to tell if you're really over someone. You might think that you've moved on — and really believe it — but, suddenly, you realize that you're still thinking about your ex. Ideally, you know when you're ready to date again and, when you do, your ex is completely out of the picture.

“You’re not ready to be in another relationship until you don’t think about your ex for at least one day and you are comfortable being alone,” dating and breakup coach, Laurel House tells Bustle. “In your lonely moments, moments of emotional weakness, or late at night, be honest — do you still think about your ex?” But sometimes missing your ex can sneak up on you.

So what happens if you realize that you can't stop thinking about your ex — but you're already dating someone new? What if you thought you were over it, but then they pop back into your mind? Well, don't panic. Just because you're thinking about your ex doesn't always mean that you're not ready to date again — you might just be working through some unresolved feelings about the relationship. Sometimes, however, it might mean that you're not actually ready to move on.

It's time to do some soul-searching, and if you can't stop thinking about your ex, even though you're with someone new, here's how to handle it.

Figure Out What Your Feelings Are

Andrew Zaeh for Bustle

There are a lot of different reasons your ex might still be on your mind. Are you thinking about them because you wish you were still together? Were you just together for so long that thinking about them is a habit? Or are you still angry at how the relationship ended? There are endless reasons they might be knocking around your mind.

But even if it doesn't feel like you're still in love with them, having them on your mind constantly — even if you think you hate them — can be a sign that you're not over them. Or at least that you're not over the relationship. After all the opposite of love isn't hate, it's indifference. "Anger is a form of connection, but disinterest is a form of release. If they don’t pique your interest, you’re over them," April Masini, New York based relationship expert and author, tells Bustle. If they're on your mind frequently, something may be up, so it's important to figure out what that is.

Talk To Your Partner Once You've Figured Out Your Feelings

Andrew Zaeh for Bustle

Once you know what your feelings are about your ex, it's important talk to your partner. Whether it's "I'm really struggling to let go of my anger toward my ex," "I'm not sure I've really moved on", or "I'm not sure I've really moved on, but I want to," your partner deserves to know.

When you talk to them, come up with a game plan that works for both of you. If you are still talking to your ex, you may want to take a step back, at least for a while.

You also may want to consider counseling or being more open with your current partner. Either way, come up with a strategy together.

Decide If You're Really Ready To Be In A Realtionship

Andrew Zaeh for Bustle

Finally, it's important to decide whether or not you're actually ready to be in a relationship again. And that comes down to the way you're still feeling about your ex and the past relationship and how your current partner feels about this.

"Getting over your ex and being ready to be in a new relationship are often two separate things," Masini says. Now, it may be that you and your partner decide that your feelings still mean you can be in a relationship. Sometimes, if the issue is that you're still feeling hurt or angry, your partner may understand — or even have been through the same thing. It might be that you can work through your issues together and help each other.

But, if the reason you're still thinking about your ex is that you still have strong feelings for them — and you're using your new partner as a placeholder — that's not fair. You may need to consider ending it.

Knowing whether or not you're over your ex isn't easy and, if they suddenly pop into your mind again, try not panic. Just think seriously about why they're still relevant in your life and talk to your partner about those feelings. You may not be ready for a relationship or you may still be hurt. Either way, your best bet is to be honest about how you're feeling.