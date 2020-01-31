Call it the one where Friends left Netflix on Jan. 1, leaving fans without the Central Perk crew that had been there for them since the '90s. Sure, saying goodbye to Ross, Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Chandler, and Joey (again!) wasn't easy, but at least there's the comfort of knowing you can still stream other Netflix shows that are similar to Friends.

Plus, reruns of the beloved NBC comedy remain in heavy rotation elsewhere. HBO Max will have the exclusive Friends streaming rights when the new streaming service launches this spring. "We're sorry to see Friends go to Warner's steaming service at the beginning of 2020 (in the US)," read a July tweet from the official Netflix officially account, following WarnerMedia's summer announcement. "Thanks for the memories, gang."

For anyone in need of a comedy fix — perhaps along with a healthy dose of nostalgia, too — Netflix still has plenty of series to help fill the void. Some of them, like Showtime's award-winning comedy Episodes and Netflix's original series, Living with Yourself, even star Friends cast members, such as Matt LeBlanc and Paul Rudd.

Either way, you can always make new friends, too, and some of these casts may even make you forget your disappointment completely. Check out nine of the series currently available to stream on Netflix that will keep the laughs going, below.

'Episodes' Showtime For those looking to fill the Joey-sized hole in their hearts, the Showtime comedy series, which ran from 2011 to 2017, stars Matt LeBlanc as a satirical version of himself. The actor has even won a Golden Globe, in addition to receiving four Primetime Emmy nods, for his role in the series, also from Friends co-creator David Crane.

'Living with Yourself' Eric Liebowitz/Netflix Paul Rudd may have only appeared in 17 of Friends' 236 total episodes, but his role as Phoebe's husband Mike clearly made an impression on fans of the NBC sitcom. In Netflix's existential comedy, the actor pulls double duty as Miles, a man struggling with life, who finds he's been replaced by a new and improved version of himself following a "novel spa treatment."

'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' Eric Liebowitz/Netflix Filled with NBC vets, the Netflix comedy follows the hilarious fish out of water adventures of Kimmy (Ellie Kemper), a former "mole woman" who gets a fresh start in New York City after being held captive in an underground bunker for 15 years as part of a reverend's cult. She becomes a shining example of how "females are strong as hell."

'Fuller House' Michael Yarish / Netflix Looking for another dose of '90s nostalgia? Tanner family fun time is back, as D.J., Stephanie, and Kimmy Gibbler all reunite for the Full House spinoff series. Along with a new cast of characters (including widowed D.J.'s kids), there are plenty of appearances from Danny, Uncle Jesse, Joey, and many others, too. Just don't expect to see the Olsen twins reprise their Michelle role.

'Gilmore Girls' Saeed Adyani/Netflix Fans can return to Stars Hollow for a second viewing of the equally funny and heartwarming WB (and, later, CW) series centered on the unique mother-daughter relationship between Lorelai and Rory Gilmore. In addition to the classic 2000s TV show, Netflix also debuted a four-episode sequel series, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life in 2016.

'Schitt's Creek' Pop TV The Pop TV and CBC Television comedy, which picked up widespread popularity after becoming available on the streaming service, has no shortage of laughs or iconic phrases. It follows the exploits of the once-wealthy Rose family, who suddenly find their lavish lifestyle ripped away, as they're forced to move into a motel in a small town that's actually called Schitt's Creek.

'The Office' NBC Another NBC comedy classic, The Office stars Steve Carell as Michael Scott, the hilariously inept leader of the perfectly cast Scranton, Pennsylvania-based Dunder-Mifflin crew. You may even find yourself rooting for Pam and Jim more passionately than you did Ross and Rachel, throughout the mockumentary's nine seasons.

'Friends From College' Barbara Nitke/Netflix The Netflix original comedy features another friend group living in New York City. The crew of Harvard grads, who are facing down their 40s, have "interwoven and oftentimes complicated relationships with one another." Sound familiar? One major difference, however, is that this group is much more diverse than the one featured on Friends.