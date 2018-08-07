9 Signs Someone Has Deeper Feelings For You, Even If They Never Say "I Love You"

If said sincerely, being told "I love you" can be a very special thing. There's nothing better than hearing those three small words, especially when you feel the same. But what does it mean if you've been dating someone for a while, developed a deep connection with them, and you still haven't said "I love you"? According to experts, there's no need to worry. Some people just aren't the best at expressing themselves verbally. Fortunately, there are certain ways to tell if someone has deeper feelings for you even if they haven't said it yet. All you need to do is pay attention to the signs.

"Expressions of love come in many forms," Dr. Jess O’Reilly, Astroglide’s resident sex and relationship expert tells Bustle. And it's not just limited to the Five Love Languages either. The Five Love Languages are basically ways people like to give and receive love in relationships. For instance, some like to show they care by doing acts of service, while others like to give their partner time and attention.

According to Dr. O'Reilly, some people express love and care through public declarations (social media posts), physical affection (a gentle hand on your back), text ( sending cute emojis), email (forwarding a cat video they know you’d love), attentive listening (allowing you to vent) or thoughtfulness (saving you a bite of something delicious they had at lunch). While she says, so many of us want to hear words of affirmation from our partners, everyone is comfortable expressing how they feel verbally.

If that describes your partner, you may have to look for other special ways they express their love. It may not be quite as direct as saying "I love you," but it works. So here are some signs someone has deeper feelings for you even if they never say "I love you," according to experts.

1 They Make An Effort To Touch You Throughout The Day Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Physical, non-sexual touch is important for maintaining intimacy. If your partner gives you an extra squeeze when they're holding your hand or sneaks up behind you for a hug, Bethany Ricciardi, sex educator and relationship expert with Too Timid “The Romance Company” tells Bustle that it's a pretty good indicator that they have deeper feelings for you. Watch their body language closely. "Are their feet facing you while you talk, are they standing up straight and making eye contact? If so, they're drawn to you," she says. "They want to maintain physical touch, even if it's not sexual, and that says, 'I love you.'"

2 When Something Happens, You're The First Person They Want To Tell Andrew Zaeh for Bustle If you're the first person your partner wants to share news with (both good and bad), they likely have deep feelings for you. As love and relationship coach, Angelisa Almanzar, tells Bustle, "This is someone who sees you as a permanent fixture in their life and has developed a deep bond."

3 They'll Try To Maintain Contact As Much As They Can Ashley Batz/Bustle "Believe it or not, something as simple as a 'good morning' text can show someone has deep feelings for you," Dresean Ryan, relationship expert with KiwiSearches, tells Bustle. When it comes to relationship success, consistency is key. It's hard to form a deep bond with someone who pops in and out of your life whenever they choose. If your partner makes the effort to communicate with you in some way every day, Ryan says, this shows that you’re always on their mind and they want to be a part of your life.

4 They Remember The Important Details Andrew Zaeh for Bustle These can be dates that mean a lot to you, conversations you've had about your family, the first song that played on the radio when you drove in the car together, or where every scar and freckle is on your body. When someone remembers the details, from the little things to the big, it most definitely says, "I love you." According to Ricciardi, it shows that they listen and want to know everything about you. "They may not even realize they're doing it," she says. "They just care so much they can't help but remember the little things when it comes to you."

5 They Empathize With You Andrew Zaeh for Bustle When someone loves you, they'll know when something is off. "If you spend enough time with someone you'll find yourself caring deeply and your mood can very easily be affected by theirs," Ricciardi says. "Emotions are contagious, especially when you care for the other person." Just think, have you ever tried to smile when someone you love is heartbroken and crying? Trying to cheer them up is one thing. But actually feeling happy and cheery is another. That's because empathy naturally takes over. "When you love someone, you are happy for their happiness, and sad for their sadness," Ricciardi says. More often than not, you can't even control it.

6 They're Proud To Have You In Their Life Andrew Zaeh for Bustle If their friends, family, and even random people on the street know you two are together, your partner is proud to have you in their life. According to Ricciardi, someone who likes going out with you in public, posts photos with you on social media, and likes highlighting how great you are to their friends and family loves being with you. If not, they wouldn't be doing those things. But keep in mind, everyone is different. "I wouldn't judge your relationship off of how many posts they publish of you, but just take note of whether or not they seem proud to have you on their arm or if they're keeping things low-key in public," Ricciardi says. So as long as they're not keeping you a secret, you're doing just fine.

7 They Stick Around Ashley Batz/Bustle Someone who has deep feelings for you will find ways to be around you as much as they can. They'll look for excuses to stay even if they have to go. They'll stick around when things get tough. "You don't worry about them leaving during a fight or breaking up with you after a bad night out together," Ricciardi says. "You know you can rely on them and that you both are in this together." Someone who sticks around to take care of you and the relationship is someone who loves you.

8 They Don't Get Weird When It Comes To Talking About The Future Ashley Batz/Bustle Your partner may not say it, but if they can comfortably talk about the future with you without clamming up and getting weird, it's a sign they do love you. They might make jokes about where they'll propose to you one day or you might discuss the names of your future children. "Creating a future with someone, or in this case, dreaming about one, says 'I love you,'" Ricciardi says.