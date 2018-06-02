When The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills gave birth to a spinoff, Bravo's life was changed forever. Fans' lives were changed forever. And, of course, the Vanderpump Rules stars' lives were changed forever. A Sexy Unique Butterfly flapped its wings over half a decade ago, and now we have the SUR-ricane that is Vanderpump Rules.

Before Vanderpump Rules, the members of the main cast were aspiring actors/models/musicians who worked for Lisa Vanderpump at SUR. Before Vanderpump Rules, they were not household names. Before Vanderpump Rules, they were not regular guests on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Before Vanderpump Rules, they were just a group of friends trying to make their Hollywood dreams a reality. But all of that changed when Vanderpump Rules Season 1 premiered in 2013.

Five years later, the members of the Pump cast are full-blown Bravolebrities. The hit show has catapulted Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, DJ James Kennedy, Kristen Doute, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, and Scheana Marie’s careers, and this group of individuals has catapulted the show into the reality TV hall of fame.

Here are a few notable things that've happened in the Pump Rules stars' lives since joining the show.

1 They Became Instagram Influencers ariana252525 on Instagram What’s that thing Yoda always says? Something like: Hit reality show leads to fame. Fame leads to Instagram follows. Instagram follows lead to spon-con. And spon-con leads to a (presumably) pretty content wallet.

2 A-List Celebrities Are Now Fans Of Their Work Chrissy Teigen, Jennifer Lawrence, Rihanna, and Selena Gomez are just some of the very famous people who proudly call themselves Pump diehards. Heck, RiRi laughing at a Pump Rules clip changed my life, so I can only imagine how much it changed the Pump Rules stars' lives.

3 They’ve Inspired Several Podcasts ariana252525 on Instagram Watch What Crappens, Sexy Unique Podcast, Vanderpump Rules Party, and Pump Rules Podcast are just a few of the podcasts that roll up their sleeves and dig into the reality show on a regular basis.

4 Tom Tom Is About To Be A Thing Tom Tom is reportedly supposed to open... any minute now. And when it does open, Sandoval and Schwartz will be LVP's junior partners (assuming she keeps them on, of course). Would LVP offer to open a restaurant with Sandoval and a guy who’s never actually worked at one of her establishments if it weren’t for the show? Hm? Hm?

5 They've Launched Successful Side Gigs stassischroeder on Instagram It’s not that things like Stassi’s podcast or James’s DJ career or Lala’s chart-topping single can’t exist without Vanderpump Rules. However, there's no denying that being on the show gives 'em at least a slight boost.

6 Scheana Was In A Reality Star-Friendly Stage Show scheana on Instagram Earlier this year, Scheana was in a Las Vegas production of Sex Tips For Straight Women From a Gay Man. Whether it be in Vegas or NYC, this role has become a reality star rite of passage: Sonja Morgan from The Real Housewives of New York City, Golnesa Gharachedaghi from Shahs of Sunset, and Kendra Wilkinson from The Girls Next Door have all starred in productions of this play.

7 Their Roles At SUR Aren’t What They Used To Be brittany on Instagram As of the Season 6 finale, Stassi, Kristen, and Jax do not work at SUR. Brittany, Lala, James, Scheana, Katie, Sandoval, and Ariana still pick up shifts, but serving sea bass and sangria at LVP’s Sexy Unique Restaurant isn’t their main gig anymore. (Sorry to knock the fourth wall over with a serving tray, but being a bunch of Sexy Unique Reality Stars is their main gig now.) What was once just a restaurant is now their stage.

8 They're MTV Movie & TV Awards Nominees Vanderpump Rules is up for a golden popcorn at MTV's annual movie and TV award show this year. Incredible. Just incredible. Couldn't be more proud of them.