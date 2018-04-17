On Jan. 7, 2013, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills gave birth to a spin-off about bunch of creatives who work for Lisa Vanderpump at West Hollywood restaurant SUR. Oh, how the show has changed since its premiere. To look at the Vanderpump Rules cast in Season 1 vs. now is to go on an emotional expedition, an overwhelmingly nostalgic adventure. The relativity of time is never more apparent than when one revisits the first season of Pump Rules.

Yes, Season 1 aired only five years ago, but Jax Taylor tearing off his cardigan in the middle of a Las Vegas strip mall parking lot before charging at his ex-girlfriend’s then-boyfriend like a rhinoceros hopped up on six gallons of Red Bull really does feel like something from another lifetime. But it also feels like it all happened just yesterday.

This is not about lip fillers or nose jobs or hairstyles. This is about how the members of this cast have changed as people, how their lives have taken twists and turns that no one saw coming. How their relationships, career goals, and world views have evolved over the years. How this group of models/actors (or as Tom Sandoval would say, "mactors") blossomed into a bouquet of Bravolebrities.

...OK fine, it is about Tom Sandoval's hairstyles, too. Sandoval's ever-changing coiffure is its own character, and one would be remiss not to bring it up. Anyway, here are some of the ways the present-day Pump Rules cast has and has not changed since Season 1.

Tom Schwartz Bravo Season 1: Tom Schwartz was not part of the opening credits. He and Katie were dating. He did not work at SUR. He and Stassi threw drinks at each other at Stassi’s birthday party after Jax showed up uninvited. He was a model/actor. He was close friends with Tom Sandoval and Jax. Present Day: Tom Schwartz's has been in the opening credits for the last few years. He and Katie are married. He has a knack for getting drunk and possibly making out with women who aren’t his wife, but Katie always forgives him for his behavior. He still has never worked at SUR. He and Tom Sandoval are opening a restaurant with Lisa Vanderpump. He and Stassi are as chummy as can be. When Schwartz and Katie went on their honeymoon, they invited Stassi to come hang out with them during the tail end of their trip. He’s still close friends with Tom Sandoval and Jax.

Ariana Madix Bravo Season 1: Ariana was not a part of the main cast. She was barely on the first season of the show. She worked at Villa Blanca, not SUR. She and Tom Sandoval were not together. She was one of Scheana’s backup dancers during that concert at the Roxy. Present Day: Ariana and Tom Sandoval have been together for a few years. She’s been tending bar at SUR for years. After butting heads with Stassi, Katie, and Kristen for several seasons — especially Kristen — she now seems to be on friendly terms with just about everyone in the cast. She collaborated with Frankie Rose Cosmetics on a lipstick line and has been working on a cocktail book with Tom Sandoval.