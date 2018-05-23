Given our current sociopolitcal climate, if you've been wishing for simpler times, you're in luck: On Wednesday, Netflix announced a whole slew of movies that will be available to stream come June, and a ton of your favorite '90s and '00s titles made the list.

Nostalgic impulses abound these days, from a handful of TV reboots of beloved shows like Charmed and Will and Grace, to the Broadway adaptation of Tina Fey's classic 2004 comedy Mean Girls. In an era of political uncertainty, when so many forces seem out of our control, it's nice to see familiar faces now and again.

With that in mind, whether you're in the mood for a romantic comedy or an epic adventure, the streaming service has you covered, with classics like Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist or National Treasure. The 1996 live-action version of 101 Dalmatians will also be available, and a fresh-faced Ryan Reynolds stars opposite Amy Smart in Just Friends.

Whether you've seen them a million times or you missed them in theaters the first time, you can go ahead and grab some popcorn — or your favorite movie-marathon snack — because these movies will be available to stream before you know it.

National Treasure (2004)

DisneyMoviesOnDemand on YouTube

Nicolas Cage plays Ben Gates, a historian who has spent most of his career looking for a rumored treasure that dates back to the founding of the Unites States. He finally finds a clue as to its whereabouts, but discovers a plot to steal the treasure, and must beat the thieves at their own game. Available June 1.

Rumor Has It (2005)

Warner Bros. on YouTube

In this 2005 comedy, Jennifer Aniston plays Sarah Huttinger, a woman who learns that her family may have been the inspiration behind the famous novel-turned-film The Graduate. She flies home to Pasadena, determined to discover whether her grandmother, played by Shirley MacClaine, is indeed the real-life Mrs. Robinson, and to find the man who might be her father. Available June 1.

101 Dalmatians (1996)

DisneyMoviesOnDemand on YouTube

So. Many. Puppies. When Cruella de Vil, played by Glenn Close, discovers a litter of dalamatian puppies, she decides they'd make the perfect fur coat. After she sends her cronies to kidnap the dogs, their parents Pongo and Perdita must set off to rescue them, with a little help from their owners, Roger and Anita, played by Jeff Daniels and Joely Richardson. Available June 1.

Just Friends (2004)

Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube

Chris Brander, played by a pre-Deadpool Ryan Reynolds, tells best friend Jamie Palamino, played by Amy Smart, that he loves her, but he's met with rejection and leaves town. Then 10 years later, he returns to town a big success, and the two reconnect as Chris tries one more time to win Jamie over. Available June 1.

Tarzan (1999)

Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube

In Disney's classic animated movie, Tarzan — voiced by Scandal's Tony Goldwyn — who grows up in the African wilderness, discovers he's human when a British expedition makes its way through the jungle, including the beautiful Jane, voiced by Speechless star Minnie Driver. And who could forget the iconic soundtrack by Phil Collins? Available June 23.

Nick & Norah's Infinite Playlist (2008)

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment on YouTube

Get ready to rediscover all your favorite indie bands: On a night out in New York City, Nick meets Norah when she asks him to pretend to be her boyfriend. The two, played by Michael Cera and Kat Dennings, then discover they have they are "musical soulmates" as bands like Vampire Weekend and Rogue Wave become the soundtrack to a night rife with adventures, trying to catch up with Norah's drunk friend. Available June 1.

Step Up 2: The Streets (2008)

TouchstoneOnDemand on YouTube

Rife with dance battles, Step Up 2: The Streets follows street dancer Andie, played by Briana Evigan, as she enrolls at a prestigious Maryland arts school. While she initially has trouble adjusting, she meets Chase, played by Robert Hoffman, and forms a new dance crew and trains for an underground competition. Available June 15.

You can catch all of these movies when they hit Netflix next month.