While attending a co-ed bachelorette party in Las Vegas with her boyfriend over the weekend, Bachelor and Bachelor In Paradise contestant Amanda Stanton was arrested. On Tuesday, TMZ first reported the news, which Bustle later confirmed with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. According to the LVMPD, Stanton was arrested on "one count of Battery Domestic Violence" in the early morning of Monday, Sept. 10. According to TMZ, the arrest came after Stanton allegedly shoved her boyfriend Bobby Jacobs in front of hotel security. Stanton was released on Monday. The following day, Stanton gave a statement about her arrest to Bustle via her rep.

In the statement, Stanton admitted to shoving Jacobs. And though she said the push was intended as playful, the reality star added that she respects the authorities for doing their job and apologized for the incident. Here is her statement in full:

"Amanda is embarrassed and ashamed this happened and sincerely apologizes to hotel security and the Las Vegas Police Department. Amanda is a gentle, respectful person who has never gotten physical with anyone under any circumstance. That evening she had a few drinks at a bachelorette party and when hotel security asked her and Bobby to quiet down, she got a bit rambunctious. Amanda gave Bobby what she thought was a playful shove; hotel security did their job and reported the incident to the police, who in turn did their job. Despite Bobby explaining this was not an ill-intended shove, the police still had to do their job which Amanda completely respects and understands."

According to TMZ, Stanton and Jacobs were reportedly partying in a hotel room at Wynn's Encore Tower Suites when security arrived due to a noise complaint. As Jacobs spoke to security, Stanton, who was reportedly intoxicated, came up to her boyfriend and pushed him. The police were called and the LVMPD said in a statement provided to Bustle that there was "probable cause" to arrest Stanton based on their investigation. TMZ reported that Stanton and Jacobs are still together.

Stanton first gained fame when she vied for Ben Higgins' heart on The Bachelor, but came in fourth after hometown dates. She then headed to Bachelor In Paradise where Josh Murray proposed, but the couple called off their engagement months later. She then went to Paradise a second time where she dated Robby Hayes, but — as Bachelor fans are well-aware of — their relationship also didn't work out, and they've had some public spats on social media.

Most recently, Stanton met her current boyfriend outside of the reality TV franchise. E! News reported that the professional volleyball player "slid into" Stanton's DMs and they have been together since around March 2018. Stanton also has two children from a previous marriage — 6-year-old Kinsley and 4-year-old Charlie. And based on her Instagram, Jacobs has become close to her two daughters.

As their Instagram accounts show, Lauren Bushnell was also at the bachelorette party with Stanton and Jacobs. (Bushnell became engaged to Higgins on The Bachelor, but they have since broken up.) But besides Stanton, no one else involved has spoken publicly about her arrest.

While Stanton aimed to clarify that her push wasn't abusive, any form of domestic violence should be taken seriously. And Stanton seems to understand that based on how she addressed the authorities in her statement. What will happen with the case moving forward remains unclear.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, call 911 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1(800) 799-SAFE (7233) or visit thehotline.org.