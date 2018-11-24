Ariana Grande isn't afraid to say "thank u, next," to anything — including tattoos. The singer has been teasing fans with looks at her upcoming music video on social media, and it looks like Ariana Grande has unveiled a brand new tattoo on her finger, which appears to be a cover-up of some of the ink that she got while engaged to Pete Davidson.

On Friday, while teasing a look at the Mean Girls-inspired segment of her "Thank U, Next," video, the singer posted a photo of herself holding up a Burn Book, and on her fingers was a brand new tattoo: a simple black heart. The new ink appeared to be in the same spot on her left ring finger where she previously had Davidson's name inscribed.

Grande's tattoo — which is similar to a black heart that the Saturday Night Live star had inked behind his ear in order to cover up the "Dangerous Woman"-inspired bunny mask he got for Grande — is just one of several heart-shaped tattoos that the singer has. In addition to an outline of a heart on her foot and one behind her ear, she also has another heart on her right hand, which matches the new ink perfectly.

Grande has gotten several new tattoos recently; she showed off the inked heart behind her ear in the music video for her single, "Breathin'" along with another new piece dedicated to her song, "R.E.M.," which is also hidden behind her ear. Grande often declared that "R.E.M" was her favorite track on Sweetener, so it only makes sense that she would make her love of the song permanent, so that it can stay with her forever.

At the end of October, the singer also revealed another new tattoo, which was also a cover-up of a piece she got while engaged. On the base of her thumb, where she had the word "reborn" inked, to match a tattoo that Davidson also got, Grande unveiled a delicate new tattoo that appeared to be either a feather or a sprig of lavender.

While the singer has never been shy about her love of tattoos — after all, she's covered in them — her recent cover-up pieces seem to indicate that she is ready to move on after calling it quits with Davidson in October.

Of course, Grande's teeny new tattoo isn't the only part of the upcoming "Thank U, Next" music video that she's been teasing on social media recently. On Saturday, the singer revealed that the highly-anticipated video — which is an homage to several fan-favorite teen movies from the early aughts — will feature a cameo from none other than Aaron Samuels himself, Jonathan Bennett.

The actor will join Grande, who will put her own spin on Rachel McAdams' iconic queen bee, Regina George, as well as her friends, including Dynasty star Liz Gilles, Alexia Luria and Courtney Chipolone, for the Mean Girls section of the music video. Luria and Chipolone will also appear as Toros in a part of the video that is inspired by the Kirsten Dunst and Gabrielle Union cheerleading film, Bring It On.

And Bennett isn't the only actor to reprise an iconic role for Grande's video — the singer also posted a photo of herself alongside Jennifer Coolidge, who played Elle Woods' BFF, Paulette Bonafonté, in Legally Blonde.

"New best friend," Grande captioned the photo, which hinted at a recreation of some of the romantic comedy's most iconic scenes. "Thank u, next."

If the sneak peeks that Grande has been sharing with fans recently are any indication, it seems as if the "Thank U, Next" video will be full of surprises, both big and small.