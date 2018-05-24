Over the past few years, Chris Pratt has played many different characters, but he liked playing one role in particular. On Tuesday, in response to a question from a fan on Twitter, Pratt said he enjoyed playing Andy Dwyer on Parks and Recreation the most out of any roles throughout his career.

Fan @andrewzajac tweeted, "@prattprattpratt Out of every film and television role that you've played, which role brought you the most joy?" The 38-year old-actor responded,

"Pure joy? Andy Dwyer. Loved everything about it. And got to do it while 7 minutes from home. The best. Miss my @parksandrecnbc crew."

Some of Pratt's former co-stars echoed Pratt's statement. Rob Lowe, who played Chris Traeger on the NBC comedy, quoted Pratt's tweet and wrote, "Seconded," while Nick Offerman, who played Ron Swanson, added, "I will jump on this pile of agreement," quoting Lowe's tweet.

Andy was a fan-favorite on the show. Originally the slacker boyfriend of Rashida Jones' character, Ann Perkins, he works his way up from shining shoes at Pawnee City Hall and eventually becomes the assistant to the Deputy Director of the department, Leslie Knope, played by Amy Poehler.

Parks and Recreation wrapped its seven season run in 2015, but during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, Poehler and Offerman said they would be totally open to a reboot like the ones beloved shows like Charmed and Will & Grace have seen recently.

"I'll speak for everybody and say we would all do it," Poehler told DeGeneres. "I think we'd all do it someday. It would be amazing."

Whether or not a reunion ends up happening, Pratt — who will receive the Generation Award at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards — has plenty on his plate. His most recent film, Avengers: Infinity War, was a massive box-office success, and he's gearing up for the release of the sequel to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which comes out in June, and is the sequel to 2015's Jurassic World.

Universal Pictures on YouTube

The film, which also stars Bryce Dallas Howard and Jeff Goldblum, is different from the previous films. Halfway through the movie, the plot takes an unexpected turn as the action is moved from the island to a mansion where the characters get trapped with the gruesome Indoraptor.

“The first half, you have a whole dinosaur movie on the island, so you have what you expect from a Jurassic movie,” director J.A. Bayona told Entertainment Weekly in an interview published in April. “Then the second half moves to a totally different environment that feels more suspenseful, darker, claustrophobic, and even has this kind of gothic element, which I love.”

Although the first movie was a huge success, Pratt told the magazine he's not worried about meeting any expectations. "I feel like anxiety is a burden of the hyper-intelligent,” he said, jokingly. “It’s someone else’s job to worry about that. I just show up, stand on the X, say the lines, and give them all three of my scared faces."

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Pratt is also in the midst of a divorce from actor Anna Faris. The two announced their separation in August 2017, and Pratt recently opened up EW about their split. "Divorce sucks. But at the end of the day, we’ve got a great kid who’s got two parents who love him very much,” Pratt told the publication. “And we’re finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another. It’s not ideal, but yeah, I think both of us are actually probably doing better.”

With any luck, Parks and Recreation fans will see Andy return to the small screen sometime soon, but for now, they can see Pratt in theaters when Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom comes out next month.