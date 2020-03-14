Just days after fans got a first look at a cast table read, HBO has delayed production on Euphoria Season 2 in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to a report from Deadline. The website also cited sources in claiming that the network has also suspended production on Season 2 of The Righteous Gemstones, as well as all HBO Max series, including the upcoming Kaley Cuoco-led thriller The Flight Attendant.

Without mentioning any specific show titles, WarnerMedia Group, which owns HBO, released the following statement on Friday, March 13:

"In response to the global emergency related to COVID-19, we are working closely with our creative teams to assess the status of each of our series in accordance with the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as local health and government officials. We will suspend production on some of our series currently filming and will delay those scheduled to start imminently. The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews is our number one priority."

On March 11, a photo of Euphoria stars Zendaya and Angus Cloud at a table read posted to the teen-centered HBO drama's social media accounts seemed to indicate Season 2 production was underway. The Instagram caption read, "here we go !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" with HBO's official account commenting, "It's all happening!"

Euphoria is just one of several TV shows, movies, and concerts to be delayed in order to minimize the risk of COVID-19 exposure. Netflix's Stranger Things Season 4, ABC’s Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelorette, Apple TV's The Morning Show, and The CW's Riverdale are among the major projects to shut down production. Big screen premieres of films, such as the latest James Bond installment, No Time To Die, as well as the Quiet Place Part II, have also been pushed back. Meanwhile, musicians including Madonna, Ciara, and Mariah Carey, along with major festivals like Coachella and Stagecoach, are also postponing concerts.

As of March 13, there are over 1,600 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and more than 124,000 cases across the globe, according to the CDC. The WHO has reported about 5,000 people across 123 countries and territories have died. On Friday, Donald Trump declared a national emergency to release $50 billion in federal resources to combat the pandemic.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and coughing, call NHS 111 in the UK or visit the CDC website in the U.S. for up-to-date information and resources. You can find all Bustle’s coverage of coronavirus here, and UK-specific updates on coronavirus here.