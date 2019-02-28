Here's Everything That's Leaving & Coming To Hulu In March, From 'Free Solo' To 'Shrill'
March is coming in like a lion and Hulu is roaring its way into the first month of spring. The streaming service announced everything that's leaving and coming to Hulu in March, so you have some new options from the streaming service to watch before the spring weather officially hits. More than 100 titles are being added, but that also means that more than 70 titles are being dropped from the site. Still, there's plenty to get pumped for on Hulu this March and what better way to wait out winter than by watching these titles?
Right at the end of February, Hulu announced that it's dropping its basic subscription price to only $5.99 a month. So there's really no better time to sign up for the streaming service, since you'll get access to comedies like Blast from the Past, Bruce Almighty, Office Space, and Saved!; and dramas like American Beauty (though this Academy Award winner has lost much of its appeal since the Kevin Spacey allegations emerged), Easy Rider, JFK, and Red Dragon. And if you have the Starz and Showtime premium add-ons, you'll also get access to new seasons of TV shows American Gods, Now Apocalypse, and Billions.
Below are some of our favorite TV shows and movies that will be coming to Hulu in March, so you can plan your screentime accordingly.
1'Alex & Emma' (March 1)
Remember this romantic comedy starring Luke Wilson and Kate Hudson? Well, even if you don't, you can catch this Rob Reiner gem on Hulu starting March 1.
2'Batman Begins' & 'The Dark Knight' (March 1)
Two out of the three movies of Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy with Christian Bale will also be hitting Hulu in March. Thankfully, The Dark Knight is included so you can watch Heath Ledger's Joker.
3'Boomerang' (March 1)
The BET series based on this 1992 Eddie Murphy film premiered in February, so now you can watch the movie that inspired it.
4'The Cider House Rules' (March 1)
This Tobey Maguire and Michael Caine movie is a coming-of-age story for Maguire's character, but it also addresses the issue of abortions in the 1940s, as Caine's character is a doctor who privately performs them.
5'Edward Scissorhands' (March 1)
The Tim Burton movie is a classic for a reason.
6'Jumanji' (March 1)
No, we're not talking about 2017's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle — Hulu is giving you the beloved OG story from 1995.
7'The Piano' (March 1)
Director Jane Campion is one of only five women to be ever nominated for a Best Director Oscar, and it's all thanks to her work on this 1993 film. Campion may have lost to Steven Spielberg for Schindler's List, but Anna Paquin earned a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her first onscreen film role ever.
8'What A Girl Wants' (March 1)
Travel to England (and your middle school days) with Amanda Bynes in her 2003 movie.
9'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' Season 15 (March 9)
Keep up with the Kardashians' previous season (and maybe get some new insights into all the Khloé Kardashian-Tristan Thompson drama) before Season 16 comes to E! on March 31.
10'The Party's Just Beginning' (March 11)
See Doctor Who and Guardians of the Galaxy star Karen Gillan in a new light in this movie about grief that's also her directorial debut.
11'Free Solo' (March 13)
The winner of Best Documentary Feature at the 2019 Oscars will make you grateful you're safe on the ground as you watch rock climber Alex Honnold's exploits from your couch.
12'Shrill' (March 15)
Aidy Bryant's series premieres in all its glory on the Ides of March.
13'Abby's' (March 29)
If you don't pay for cable, then you'll be grateful that you can watch NBC's Abby's, starring Natalie Morales, on Hulu the day after it premieres.
Unfortunately, while these movies and TV series coming to Hulu in March may have you excited, there are also precious entertainment gems that fans will have to say goodbye to. Here are some of the titles you're going to want to watch before they're gone.
1'9 To 5' (March 31)
Guess you'll just have to watch Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin on their Netflix show, Grace and Frankie.
2'Babe' (March 31)
Who knew a story about a farm could make you cry so much? That'll do pig.
3'Bend It Like Beckham' (March 31)
Parminder Nagra's character figures out her identity and her place in her family with the help of soccer (erm, football), Keira Knightley, and David Beckham.
4'Gentlemen Prefer Blondes' (March 31)
You've only got hours left to catch Marilyn Monroe's iconic performance of "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend."
5'Penelope' (March 31)
Christina Ricci, James McAvoy, Reese Witherspoon, and Peter Dinklage are utterly delightful in this updated spin on a fairytale.
6'Rent' (March 31)
No day but today to catch the movie adaptation of this musical on Hulu, which is being cruelly removed just one month after Rent Live was on FOX.
7'Twilight' (March 31)
Fans will just have to reread Stephenie Meyer's book series to get their vampire fill.
But if none of those movies and television shows leaving and coming to Hulu in March get you excited, here's the full list:
What's Coming:
March 1
- Drifters Season 1
- Into the Dark: Treehouse Episode 6 premiere
- Rick Steves' Europe Season 10
- 8 Heads in a Duffel Bag
- Abduction
- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
- Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
- Alex & Emma
- American Beauty
- An American Haunting
- Astro Boy
- Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction
- Batman Begins
- Black Sheep
- Blast from the Past
- Boomerang
- Breakheart Pass
- Bruce Almighty
- Bushwhacked
- The Chumscrubber
- The Cider House Rules
- The Crying Game
- The Dark Knight
- Death at a Funeral
- Deuces Wild
- Dirty Work
- the Dogs of War
- Double Jeopardy
- Easy Rider
- Edward Scissorhands
- Fire in the Sky
- The French Lieutenant's Woman
- He Named Me Malala
- Heaven's Gate
- I, Dolours
- The Ice Storm
- Impostor
- Inventing the Abbotts
- Ironweed
- It's Arbor Day, Charlie Brown
- JFK
- Jumanji
- Legally Blondes
- Lego Batman: DC Super Heroes Unite
- Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash
- The Might Quinn
- Nacho Libre
- Not Another Teen Movie
- Office Space
- Open Season
- Open Season 2
- Open Season 3
- Open Season: Scared Silly
- Ouija House
- Ouija Séance: The Final Game
- The Piano
- The Pope of Greenwich Village
- Rambo III
- Reasonable Doubt
- Red Corner
- Red Dragon
- Regarding Henry
- Return of the Living Dead 3
- Return of the Living Dead 4: Necropolis
- Return of the Living Dead 5: Rave to the Grave
- River's Edge
- S.F.W.
- Saved!
- Shaolin Warrior
- Small Soldiers
- Summer Catch
- Tapeheads
- Toys
- Tristan & Isolde
- Two Weeks Notice
- Vice
- W.
- Waterworld
- What A girl Wants
- What Lies Beneath
- what's the Worst That Could Happen?
- Witness
- Yes Man
March 4
- American Idol: Season 2 Premiere
- Cosmos: Possible Worlds: Series Premiere
- Good Girls: Season 2 Premiere
March 5
- A Frozen Christmas 3
- The Closet
- Where Hands Touch
March 6
- MasterChef Junior: Season 7 Premiere
- Mental Samurai: Series Premiere
March 7
- Dudes
- Rock 'n' Roll High School
- Suburbia
March 8
- A.P. Bio: Season 2 Premiere
- For The People: Season 2 Premiere
- Hang Ups: Complete Season 1
- I Can Only Imagine
March 9
- Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Complete Season 15
March 10
- Black Clover: Season 1
- Middle Men
- American Gods: Season 2 (STARZ)
- Now Apocalypse: Series Premiere (STARZ)
March 11
- The Party's Just Beginning
March 12
- Acrimony
- Trigger
March 13
- Free Solo
March 14
- Shoplifters
March 15
- Shrill: Season 1
- Like Water for Chocolate
- No Way Out
- The Fog
- Wings of the Dove
March 16
- Tea with the Dames
March 17
- Divide and Conquer
- Billions: Season 4 Premiere (SHOWTIME)
March 18
- Assassination Nation
March 19
- Fear the Walking Dead: Season 4
- Juda: Season 1
- The Fix: Season Premiere
- A Frozen New Year's
March 20
- The Act: Series Premiere
- The Village: Series Premiere
- Girl Most Likely
March 21
- Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists: Series Premiere
- The Last Race
March 22
- Cardinal: Season 3
March 24
- Catfish: Season 7
March 26
- Dr. K's Exotic Animal E.R.: Season 7 Premiere
- A Cam Life
March 27
- Monsters and Men
March 29
- Abby's: Series Premiere
- The Domestics
March 30
- Chef Flynn
What's Leaving
March 31
- 54
- 10 Years
- 2 Days in the Valley
- 9 to 5
- A Fish Called Wanda
- A Simple Plan
- Babe
- Bad Santa
- Bangkok Dangerous
- Bend it Like Beckham
- Brothers
- Bulletproof Monk
- Cake
- Capitalism: A Love Story
- Chinatown
- Christmas Town
- Come Simi
- Cujo
- Dark Blue
- Deep Blue Sea
- Dirty Pretty Things
- Dream the Impossible
- Dreamland
- East is East
- Extraction
- Fifteen and Pregnant
- Finding Neverland
- Fly Me to the Moon
- Forces of Nature
- Friday Night Lights
- Gentlemen Prefer Blondes
- Gimme Shelter
- Grizzly Man
- Into the West
- Kickboxer
- Kiss the Dragon
- Kurt and Courtney
- Lara Croft: Tom Raider
- Mortal Kombat
- Mortal Kombat Annihilation
- New York Minute
- Once Bitten
- Pacific Warriors
- Patch Adams
- Penelope
- Pet Semetary
- Pet Semetary II
- Rain Man
- Rent
- Right at Your Door
- Sabrina
- Sahara
- Scent of a Woman
- Skipped Parts
- Stephen King's Graveyard Shift
- Stephen King's Silver Bullet
- Stephen King's Thinner
- Stranger than Fiction
- Teaching Mrs. Tingle
- Three Kings
- To Grandmother's House We Go
- Tombstone
- Total Recall
- True Grit
- Tumbledown
- Twilight
- Valkyrie
- Wedding Crashers
- What's Cooking?
- Wild bill
- Words and Pictures