March is coming in like a lion and Hulu is roaring its way into the first month of spring. The streaming service announced everything that's leaving and coming to Hulu in March, so you have some new options from the streaming service to watch before the spring weather officially hits. More than 100 titles are being added, but that also means that more than 70 titles are being dropped from the site. Still, there's plenty to get pumped for on Hulu this March and what better way to wait out winter than by watching these titles?

Right at the end of February, Hulu announced that it's dropping its basic subscription price to only $5.99 a month. So there's really no better time to sign up for the streaming service, since you'll get access to comedies like Blast from the Past, Bruce Almighty, Office Space, and Saved!; and dramas like American Beauty (though this Academy Award winner has lost much of its appeal since the Kevin Spacey allegations emerged), Easy Rider, JFK, and Red Dragon. And if you have the Starz and Showtime premium add-ons, you'll also get access to new seasons of TV shows American Gods, Now Apocalypse, and Billions.

Below are some of our favorite TV shows and movies that will be coming to Hulu in March, so you can plan your screentime accordingly.

1 'Alex & Emma' (March 1) Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Remember this romantic comedy starring Luke Wilson and Kate Hudson? Well, even if you don't, you can catch this Rob Reiner gem on Hulu starting March 1.

2 'Batman Begins' & 'The Dark Knight' (March 1) Giphy Two out of the three movies of Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy with Christian Bale will also be hitting Hulu in March. Thankfully, The Dark Knight is included so you can watch Heath Ledger's Joker.

3 'Boomerang' (March 1) Giphy The BET series based on this 1992 Eddie Murphy film premiered in February, so now you can watch the movie that inspired it.

4 'The Cider House Rules' (March 1) Giphy This Tobey Maguire and Michael Caine movie is a coming-of-age story for Maguire's character, but it also addresses the issue of abortions in the 1940s, as Caine's character is a doctor who privately performs them.

5 'Edward Scissorhands' (March 1) Giphy The Tim Burton movie is a classic for a reason.

6 'Jumanji' (March 1) Giphy No, we're not talking about 2017's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle — Hulu is giving you the beloved OG story from 1995.

7 'The Piano' (March 1) Giphy Director Jane Campion is one of only five women to be ever nominated for a Best Director Oscar, and it's all thanks to her work on this 1993 film. Campion may have lost to Steven Spielberg for Schindler's List, but Anna Paquin earned a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her first onscreen film role ever.

8 'What A Girl Wants' (March 1) Giphy Travel to England (and your middle school days) with Amanda Bynes in her 2003 movie.

9 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' Season 15 (March 9) Giphy Keep up with the Kardashians' previous season (and maybe get some new insights into all the Khloé Kardashian-Tristan Thompson drama) before Season 16 comes to E! on March 31.

10 'The Party's Just Beginning' (March 11) Giphy See Doctor Who and Guardians of the Galaxy star Karen Gillan in a new light in this movie about grief that's also her directorial debut.

11 'Free Solo' (March 13) Giphy The winner of Best Documentary Feature at the 2019 Oscars will make you grateful you're safe on the ground as you watch rock climber Alex Honnold's exploits from your couch.

12 'Shrill' (March 15) Aidy Bryant's series premieres in all its glory on the Ides of March.

13 'Abby's' (March 29) If you don't pay for cable, then you'll be grateful that you can watch NBC's Abby's, starring Natalie Morales, on Hulu the day after it premieres. Unfortunately, while these movies and TV series coming to Hulu in March may have you excited, there are also precious entertainment gems that fans will have to say goodbye to. Here are some of the titles you're going to want to watch before they're gone.

1 '9 To 5' (March 31) Giphy Guess you'll just have to watch Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin on their Netflix show, Grace and Frankie.

2 'Babe' (March 31) Giphy Who knew a story about a farm could make you cry so much? That'll do pig.

3 'Bend It Like Beckham' (March 31) Giphy Parminder Nagra's character figures out her identity and her place in her family with the help of soccer (erm, football), Keira Knightley, and David Beckham.

4 'Gentlemen Prefer Blondes' (March 31) Giphy You've only got hours left to catch Marilyn Monroe's iconic performance of "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend."

5 'Penelope' (March 31) Giphy Christina Ricci, James McAvoy, Reese Witherspoon, and Peter Dinklage are utterly delightful in this updated spin on a fairytale.

6 'Rent' (March 31) Giphy No day but today to catch the movie adaptation of this musical on Hulu, which is being cruelly removed just one month after Rent Live was on FOX.