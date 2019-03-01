Brace yourselves, y'all: on Mar. 5, Mercury will go retrograde for the first of three times in 2019. It will stay retrograde until Mar. 28, then we'll be in the clear until Jul. 7, when it does it all over again. For some, Mercury retrograde isn't a big deal, but for those of us who believe in astrology, the words "Mercury" and "retrograde" alone, are enough to have us running for the hills and hiding from the world until it passes. And for those of us who want to stay ahead of how the planet will mess with communication, how the March 2019 mercury retrograde will affect your love life might just be an important thing to know.

"In mythology and astrology, Mercury is the planet that rules communication, commerce, thought processes, and short distance travel," astrologer and psychic Cindy Mckean, tells Bustle. "When Mercury is retrograde, it appears to move backwards and translates to our day-to-day lives like going back on what was started or losing it all together."

For example, computers crash, delays are more prevalent, communication goes awry causing misunderstandings, and transactions don't go as planned. Basically, things are a confusing mess in all corners of our lives — and this includes the relationship corner, too. "Mix this in with the fact that this retrograde is happening in sign of Pisces, a sign that isn't always straight forward with communicating, and it'll result in many more mixed missives than usual," Mckean says.

But as March's Mercury retrograde comes to an end, there are still changes on the horizon. "Right on the tail of the Mercury retrograde, Uranus the planet of changing the status quo moves into the sign of Taurus, which is all about status quo," Mckean says. "On that same day, Mar. 6, there'll be a new moon in Pisces. New moons are a great time for fresh starts especially with Venus freshly in Aquarius on Mar. 1."

To get straight to the point: Mercury retrograde is going to mess with your love life in one way or another. Here's how.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong for Bustle "Lucky you, you'll be the one of the least affected signs of the zodiac wheel unless you're involved with a Pisces or Virgo," Mckean says. Well, Aries, congratulations are in order! No need to be shaking in your boots over this Mercury retrograde — unless, of course, you're partnered up with Pisces or Virgo, but even then you're still the luckiest of the signs. "You might find yourself deeply attracted to someone new at the very beginning of the month then quickly losing interest by the end of the week," Mckean says. "If you're involved with someone, it's a good week for an adventure." Either way, things are looking A-OK, Aries. So breathe a sigh of relief.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong for Bustle Although we're focusing on romantic relationships, Mckean does point out that for Taurus, finances are going to be a big concern this time of year, but there's really no need to worry as even Uranus creeping up at the end of March won't be able to shake them. On the love front, things are a bit more, well, peculiar. "Romantically, you'll be prepared for the unusual, whether you're single or already involved," Mckean says. While you may not know what that "unusual" romantic thing may be, at least it's promising to know you'll be prepared for it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong for Bustle "In areas of romance, you will be untouched so long you hang with other air signs like Libra and Aquarius," Mckean says. "A Leo will pop into your life around the middle of the month." Mckean suggests if you're into this Leo and want to keep them in your life, showering them with "words from the heart," is the best way to do it. You'll also be generously rewarded for your efforts.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong for Bustle While the shift in the planets can cause drama for a lot of the signs, it's your shyness, dear Cancer, that helps you avoid all that nonsense. So get ready to relax and bask in the romance this Mercury retrograde brings your way. According to Mckean, "Mar. 6 to Mar. 20 will be a wonderful time for giving and receiving romantic gestures." Ooh la la!

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong for Bustle "The last 10 days of March will be both exciting and dramatic," Mckean says. "The most important thing to remember is to keep your cool during this time or what you say might be obscured by your tone." As for what excitement and drama you have in store, can't be predicted, just be wary of those days and watch your tongue. There's no sense in burning bridges — romantic or otherwise — just because you couldn't keep a scathing opinion to yourself.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Tina Gong for Bustle Not to be the bearer of bad news, Virgo, but this particular Mercury retrograde isn't going to be as smooth sailing as it might be for the other signs — at least not when it comes to love. "This Mercury retrograde period will be especially frustrating for you in the areas of your love life but you will thrive with your work and day-to-day activities without a hitch despite the retrograde for you will be fully prepared," Mckean say. "It's not a good time to start a new relationship, but if you're already involved it's a good time for review." Mckean also says that if you've recently experienced a breakup, this is prime time to shake any remaining emotional residue from your life. Which is definitely great news.

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong for Bustle "This will be a very fun time for you in almost all aspects of your life," Mckean says. "Love, travel, romance, and work will be generous. Be prepared that work might keep you a little late during this retrograde." Although everything is looking positive for you, Libra, Mckean does advise keeping an eye on how you spend your money. "You will be inclined to indulge — which is a good thing especially if it's for something rare or unusual with Venus in Aquarius," Mckean says. "Balance is key so keep in mind that what you spend now you won't be able to spend later." Basically, don't go overboard in spoiling your latest flavor of the moment.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong for Bustle "If you're involved with a Pisces or meet a Pisces, get ready to fall hard," Mckean says. "Though Scorpios like to be in control, this particular type of falling is going to feel like flowing into a beautiful abyss of comfort, safety, and unity." In other words, Scorpio, if you can find yourself a Pisces, you will have hit the love jackpot.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong for Bustle Sagittarius, get ready for one heck of a Mercury retrograde. It's going to be so great for you that, if you can, try to throw some of that fun Virgo's way. "If you travel during this time, your love life will be on high attraction," Mckean says. "Expect fun thrills, amazing sexual and soul journeys, as well as quick and fast resolution. The last 10 days of March will especially be a whirlwind with your love life — just the way you like it!" That's right: "amazing sexual and soul journeys." What else could a person possibly need in their life?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Tina Gong for Bustle "This is going to be the beginning of a transformative time for you, especially in the areas of work and relationships," Mckean says. "Ever resilient, the long game will pay out the most for you. In the meantime, use the Mercury retrograde period to explore and enjoy the experiences." So perhaps March won't be the most exciting month for you, Capricorn, but we all need times in our life to transform. It allows us to grow and offers a new perspective.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) Tina Gong for Bustle This particular Mercury retrograde won't have much bearing on your life, according to Mckean, because when it comes to love, summer is going to be your time for romance. "If you're involved, be diligent with your schedule or it will interrupt your love life," Mckean says. "If you're single, be open to anything new and novel during this retrograde but be aware that it may be short-lived. The time for your love life to take flight happens in the summer."

Pisces (February 19 - March 20) Tina Gong for Bustle With both Neptune and the Sun in Pisces this Mercury retrograde, there will be romance on the table for you, Pisces. "New moon in Pisces with Mercury retrograde in Pisces is enough to make you chase your tail," Mckean says. "However, you're blessed with Neptune and Sun in Pisces during this retrograde which, only for Pisces, will bring you clarity so long as you listen to your inner voice." Worst case scenario for you will be some bruised feelings but, for the most part thanks to your ruling planet Neptune, romance won't just be in the air, but cradling you through the retrograde too.