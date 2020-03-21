Kate, Duchess of Cambridge made an important statement during her visit to health workers recently — and she did it while making a major fashion statement as well. Kate Middleton wore an affordable pink Marks & Spencer suit while meeting with staff members of the National Health Service in order to thank them for their hard work and commitment to helping citizens of the United Kingdom during the current coronavirus crisis.

The duchess — who made the visit alongside Prince William, Duke of Cambridge on Friday, March 20 — paired her pink wool suit with a casual white tee and a pair of metallic pumps and wore her hair down with minimal accessories, to keep the whole look understated. And while many people around the world are working from home right now, her wool suit will no doubt inspire many to rock a colored ensemble the next time they return to the office.

Right now, both the double-breasted blazer and the matching trousers are still available to purchase from the M&S website, for £99 and £59, respectively. However, if you're interested in recreating Kate's casual chic look, you might want to move quickly — the trousers are almost entirely sold out, and the blazer is unavailable in multiple sizes. (The sizes still in stock range from UK 12 to UK 22 for the blazer and UK 22-24 for the pants.)

In a post commemorating the visit on Instagram, William wrote that the pair wanted to "pass on our personal thanks, along with those of my grandmother and father, to staff working around the clock to provide care and advice to those that need it most," as the UK grapples with growing concerns over the coronavirus. While acknowledging that "the last few weeks, and more recent days have been understandably concerning" for people around the world, he and Kate praised the health workers who are on the front lines, helping people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The Kensington Palace post concluded with a plea from both the duke and duchess for everyone to continue to do their part by "acting on the latest expert advice, staying home if we or those we live with have symptoms, and avoiding non-essential contact" in order to prevent the continued spread of the virus. "All of us have a part to play if we’re going to protect the most vulnerable," William wrote.

The duke and duchess aren't the only members of the royal family who are advocating for people to practice social distancing right now; after returning to Canada from their trip to the UK, Meghan and Harry are reportedly observing quarantine at home with their son, Archie. On March 18, the pair called for "compassion" in an Instagram post addressing growing concerns about the coronavirus, and a few days later, Meghan and Harry offered advice for people in self-isolation, to help them combat feelings of loneliness while in quarantine.

On March 19, Queen Elizabeth released an official statement offering encouragement and comfort to the people of the U.K., while also praising the NHS workers who are on the front lines of the pandemic. Through it all, however, Kate and William have been doing what they can to provide support to those working to help people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, which includes their recent visit. Thankfully, anyone inspired by the royal couple can make a donation to a good cause — or simply do some online shopping — from the comfort of their own homes right now.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and coughing, call NHS 111 in the UK or visit the CDC website in the U.S. for up-to-date information and resources. You can find all Bustle’s coverage of coronavirus here, and UK-specific updates on coronavirus here.