Her husband, Kanye West, has been a fan of Donald Trump's for a while now, but it was still pretty surprising when Kim Kardashian took a meeting with the president earlier this year. And now, she's talking about what that experience was like. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night, Kardashian said she has "nothing bad to say" about President Trump. Even though he helped her with a cause that's important to her, it's still a worrisome thing to say right now — especially given how much influence she has and some of the Trump administration's more polarizing policies.

Back in May, Kardashian visited the White House to ask for clemency for Alice Marie Johnson, a woman who had been in prison for more than 20 years on nonviolent drug trafficking charges and was sentenced to life without parole, as first brought to light by Mic. After Kardashian's meeting, Trump granted Johnson clemency and she was free, which was obviously a huge victory for both women.

And now, it seems like Kardashian was left with a pretty positive impression of Trump. Toward the end of their interview, Kimmel asked what it's like to disagree politically with her husband, and although she didn't exactly sing Trump's praises, she didn't condemn his actions, either. She said, "I have nothing bad to say about the president. He's done something amazing."

To be totally fair, she also mentioned that she doesn't agree with everything Trump does, but she didn't get specific or call out any particular policies. It seems like she's keeping their relationship strictly based on getting clemency for others in prison who she's working to help.

"I don't agree with everything either, you know," she said. "And I had no idea what to expect going in there, and I was just like, 'Look, I'm going to be focused,' and it really turned my idea around in this category."

Obviously, getting Johnson clemency was a big deal — and it was something only Trump could grant, so Kardashian is clearly grateful. But outwardly saying there's nothing bad she could say about him? That might be taking things too far when real people's lives are being affected by his policies in such negative ways.

Migrant children being separated from their parents at the border and detained, recent allegations of more inappropriate sexual behavior (which Trump has yet to comment on and the White House did not respond for comment when Bustle reached out), and the Trump-Cohen tapes are just a few of the newer reasons people have to disagree with Trump, his policies, and his behavior. It seems like that list just keeps on growing. Should someone with as much influence as Kardashian go on national television and seemingly ignore all that with one sweeping statement?

Earlier in the Kimmel interview, Kardashian also mentioned that she and West don't talk politics often, adding that even he doesn't agree with some of Trump's policies and is more into his personality and the way he beat the odds to become president.

"I always respect what another person thinks and to make it clear, when we would talk about it and would talk about policies, he doesn’t necessarily agree with his policies, but he likes his personality and how he made it to be president when everyone really underestimated him," she said.

Some of Kardashian's words about Trump might be problematic, but it's still important to acknowledge what she was able to accomplish for Johnson with his help. Who knows what else she'll be able to get done now that she's gotten the ball rolling?