Her 22nd birthday party may have gotten attention for its lavish celebration, but it looks like the most memorable part of Kylie Jenner's party involved two special guests. Kylie Jenner's birthday video with Travis Scott and Stormi proves that the most unforgettable parts of her Italian getaway were the sweet, intimate moments that she got to spend with her partner and baby daughter.

On Aug. 30, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a video from her birthday trip on Instagram, describing it as "the most beautiful trip of my life. Wish i could turn around time." The clip — which features birthday shout outs from some of Jenner's famous friends — chronicled the most lavish moments from the reality star's birthday, including shots of Jenner unboxing an Hermes Birkin bag and posing in front of her giant "22" floral arrangements. However, the video also includes many intimate shots of Jenner cuddling with Scott on the yacht, with the gorgeous Italian riviera in the background.

In addition to her quiet moments with Scott, Jenner's birthday video also captured some sweet family time, with the new parents holding hands while on their way to dinner with baby Stormi. And if that wasn't enough to melt your heart, the one-year-old gets some time as the center of attention, smiling at the camera as Jenner gives her a kiss on the cheek.

Stormi isn't the only one feeling the love in Jenner's Instagram video; the clip also features footage of the makeup mogul's best friends gushing about how much they love her. "Kylie, you're 22 and you've always been one year cooler than me," Sofia Richie says at one point in the clip. "But I love you. You're my best friend. I don't know what life would be like without you."

While Scott didn't gush about his partner in her birthday video, the rapper did share a very touching birthday message for Jenner on Instagram on her actual birthday, Aug. 10. "Happy Bday Wifey," Scott wrote alongside a series of candid photos of themselves over the course of their relationship. "Everyday I watch u grow more into this amazing superhuman everyday is the best the day with u here may God continue shine on you. Happy fcking Bday love ya!!!"

Two weeks later, Jenner shared some more photos from her European vacation, including a video from her friend, Yris Palmer, that showed Jenner and Scott dancing in France. "Get it parents," Palmer captioned the clip, adding an emoji featuring a party hat. Jenner also shared snaps from the trip on her own Instagram, including a very glamorous set of family photos in front of a castle in the South of France.

Though Jenner and Scott keep a lot of their relationship out of the spotlight, the pair showed plenty of PDA on the red carpet at the Aug. 27 premiere of Scott's Netflix documentary, Look Mom I Can Fly. The documentary, which "follows Travis' life-changing moments, including becoming a father, performing at the Super Bowl and re-creating Astroworld for his hometown and fans," according to Netflix, also features lots of intimate footage of Scott and Jenner's first year of parenthood, as well as home video of Stormi's birth.

Between her extravagant vacation, her closest friends celebrating with her and plenty of time out of the spotlight with Scott and baby Stormi, it's no wonder that Jenner wants to keep reliving her 22nd birthday over and over again.