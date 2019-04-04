Viva Las Vegapump. Vanderpump Cocktail Garden is officially ready for patrons, and Lisa Vanderpump’s video tour of her Las Vegas lounge is officially ready for viewers. The very same week the Bravo legend and hospitality magnate opened her restaurant inside Caesars Palace, Bravo's The Feast blessed us with a video tour of the new establishment. And wow, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules star has done it again (and by "it" I mean "created a lounge that I want to visit as soon as humanly possible"). While watching a video tour of LVP’s Sin City spot is not the same as walking into Caesars Palace, feeding a slot machine $20, soaking up the clear blue fake skies of the Forum Shops, polishing off a frozen Fat Tuesday beverage, and then stumbling into Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, it is pretty great.

In Bravo's behind-the-scenes look at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden, Vanderpump and designer Nick Alain show off their latest collaboration. At one point in the tour, they stop at a wall and point out The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills references that've been splashed across the chalkboard paint. Sure, she and her RHOBH colleagues are on the outs right now, but that will not stop LVP from paying homage to her time on the reality series. (And it also won't stop her from throwing in a jab or two about Puppygate.)

There's Season 5 tagline “Throw me to the wolves and I shall return leading the pack.” Season 3's “Life isn’t all diamonds and rosé, but it should be," is up on the wall, too. "Checkmate, b*tch," a reference to a zinger from one of LVP's Season 3 interview, is written along the top of the wall. And finally, there's “My husband calls me a sex object. Every time he wants sex, I object," which is something Vanderpump quipped all the way back in Season 1. And when she points out Season 6 tagline “I am passionate about dogs, just not crazy about b*tches," Vanderpump deadpans, "Well, that'd be perfect for this season." What could she possibly be referring to, hm?

Oh, and there may or may not be a Vanderpump Rules reference on the chalkboard wall, too.

What's this? Could it be? Is that drawing of a timepiece a subtle reference to the infamous clock behind the bar she opened with Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz? Am I going to pull a muscle reaching this hard?

Whatever. As far as I'm concerned, that drawing of a clock that does not look like the steampunk dream that is the clock at Tom Tom is a reference to the clock at Tom Tom. And I must say, it is nice to see a nod to a new, albeit important piece of the Pump Rules universe.

But perhaps the greatest VPR shout out of all happens at the end of the video when Vanderpump notes that her cast mates are "entitled to a friends and family discount, on Pump Rules, of course." Aw, Lisa!

Then, she cackles and says, "The rest? They can pay double." The rest being, presumably, her RHOBH co-stars. Holy velvet sweatshirt on a small dog, the gauntlet has been thrown. Puppygate strikes again.