If stylish home decor is your thing, you're going to love this: PBteen is teaming up with Benefit Cosmetics to release a rose gold, beauty-inspired home decor collection, which will launch on Thursday, September 20.

I can't stress this enough: these items are going to melt your heart into a giant, messy, emotionally distraught puddle of goo. They're that beautiful.

The collection consists of all kinds of home furnishings and accessories, like rugs, chairs, mirrors, pillowcases, shelves, suitcases, and even beauty products like eye masks, robes, and hair wraps.

Even better than the items themselves are their look and feel. They combine a glam, vintage, 1970s vibe and today's favorite hues: blush and rose gold. Crafted out of velour, velvet, and sateen metallics, the decor will give your home an irresistible retro-but-modern twist and have you saying, "I'll take one of everything, please."

If you're going for a "Pottery Barn just exploded in my home" look and want a house that's Pinterest-worthy, check out these beauties. Here's a gorgeous piece of wall art that perfectly depicts what I look like when I first wake up in the morning.

Courtesy of PBteen

This vanity stool is soft and amazing, and it's the perfect piece of furniture to sit on while you take selfies and admire yourself in your marquee mirror.

Courtesy of PBteen

What marquee mirror, you ask? Why, this one right here. The Hollywood-style vanity lights will make anyone feel like a movie star, and it's also the perfect lighting to contour and highlight like a total boss.

Courtesy of PBteen

Here's some more wall art, which reflects what I say to myself every morning when I look in the mirror. I'm the humble type.

Courtesy of PBteen

The PBteen x Benefit Cosmetics collaboration even includes important items for your next big trip. Spot your suitcase in a heartbeat in even the most crowded of luggage pick-up areas.

Courtesy of PBteen

Are you going to be the most stunning person at the airport? I think so.

If you need some home inspiration and you're better at decorating a house than I am, just take a gander at these rooms.

Courtesy of PBteen

Courtesy of PBteen

Simply outstanding. My version of decorating is tossing a couple stained pillows on the couch and putting a fresh sponge on the kitchen counter, but this? This is on a whole other level.

With a grip that never gets tired, rose gold grabbed hold of us as the "it" color and it hasn't let go. Kylie Jenner and Lucy Hale once rocked rose gold hair. The universe #blessed us with glitter rose gold-infused marshmallows — the perfect accessory for your hot chocolate or s'mores. The possibilities! Disney is obsessed with the color, and we even started sprinkling rose gold glitter in our Prosecco and other beverages.

It's not just rose gold we're obsessed with, either. We're also on the hunt for Instagrammable home decor. Whether we're frequenting the aisles of Target looking for the latest in hipster minimalism home decor, or nerding out our homes in the very best of Harry Potter accessories (also PBteen!), or adorning kitchens with Le Creuset's Mickey-themed cookware, we really care about our homes being a positive reflection of who we are as people, even on the most modest of budgets. Also, we just really enjoy Harry Potter.

If you want your home to sparkle and shine in the most beautiful rose gold vintage home decor money can buy, you can find these pieces and accessories from Pottery Barn and Benefit Cosmetics on PBteen.com starting September 20, or visit one of their stores.