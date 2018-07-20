Planning a trip across the pond, in hopes of catching a glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle soon? Well, the odds of bumping into the newlywed royals while on your London escapades is slim, but you may be able to get up close and personal with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding carriage — as the open-top carriage is now on display at Buckingham Palace. And reserving your tickets well in advanced is highly suggested.

According to People, the carriage that whisked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle away post their beautiful, televised wedding event is on display at Queen Elizabeth's residence's makeshift parking garage, also known as the Royal Mews. It's being reported that the Ascot Landau is one of five carriages purchased under Queen Victoria's reign, and now associated with the infamous royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the vehicle certainly has its fair share of historical significance. Along with the carriages, the Royal Mews is also home to other carriages used by the royal family to attend the fanciest of occasions, and official state cars.

The Ascot Landau carriage used during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding this past May added the perfect touch to an, already, perfect fairytale event. And so, the horse drawn vehicle is sure to bring even more royal family enthusiasts to Buckingham Palace.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Watching Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot was single-handedly one of the most anticipated moments of the spring. Not only are royal weddings always a huge deal for many watching all over the world, but the introduction of the first African American princess into the royal family made the event historical. Celebrity guests, such as Meghan Markle's bestfriend Priyanka Chopra, media mogul Oprah Winfrey, and stylish couples David and Victoria Beckham, and George and Amal Clooney, were invited to partake in the festitivies. And the slightest details — like, whether or not Queen Elizabeth approved of Meghan Markle's gown, or even her makeup look — were the talk of the town.

All of those who watched from home can attest to the fact that the massive buildup surrounding the royal wedding was not in vain, as the event was certainly spectacular. Everyone was emotional — from bystanders to even Meghan Markle herself (who can forget about her adorable "oh my god" moment at the alter?). And watching the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex take the world by storm is going to continue to dominate the internet for years to come.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Visiting Buckingham Palace is going to take a little more planning than one would think, however. According to Visit London, the historical site is only open during the summer time, and for 2018, the dates range from this upcoming Saturday, July 21, through Saturday, Sept. 30. This summer, vistors can look forward to seeing State Rooms, one of a kind portriats, sculptures, porcelain, and "some of the finest English and French furniture in the world" — as stated by the site. In addition, the palace will be celebrating the 70th birthday of Charles, Prince of Wales, with a display of some pretty cool artwork selection.

Because of its seasonal openings, you can bet that trying to get into the palace is going to be pretty tough. And so,Visit London suggests that those wanting to purchase tickets to the Buckingham Palace do so in advance. Timed entry ticket prices range from 13 euros for a child to 23 euros for an adult, and can be purchased on London Pass.

Go ahead and add "visiting the Buckingham Palace" to your list of summer activities, because this is one site-seeing adventure that you wouldn't want to miss.