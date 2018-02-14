Happy Valentine's Day! Did you know that the holiday actually has a super feminist history? Well, whether you're someone who celebrates to the fullest by wearing red, getting super romantic, and eating lots of chocolate, or would rather just treat V-Day as any other day, everyone is sure to appreciate these Valentine's Day memes.

Before your sugar rush hits, here's what you need to know on Tuesday, Feb. 14:

Shaun White + Gold

Olympic snowboarder Shaun White earned Team USA's 100th gold medal at the Winter Olympics with a near-perfect score on his third halfpipe run Tuesday. This win — White's third gold — doesn't come without some controversy, though. Some people are upset that White dragged the American flag after his win, while others are focusing on the sexual harassment allegations brought against White in 2016 and the fact that he addressed the allegations as "gossip" in a press conference after his win. But there's no denying that this gold medal is historic for Team USA.

ICYMI: The Bachelor Winter Games premiered Tuesday night and it was even more ridiculous than you were probably expecting.

NARS + Lips

NARS' cult-fave Orgasm blush will soon be a lip balm. That's right, the color that looks great on everyone will soon be available for your lips. Models at the Phillip Lim 2018 NYFW show rocked the subtle-yet-gorgeous shade, and let's just say you better be ready to pre-order when the balms come out!

WTF of the Day: These ASOS jeans have three waistbands. Umm, yeah, you just need to see for yourself.

Mac + Cheese

What does the "mac" in mac and cheese actually stand for? According to some, it might actually be an acronym for "Macaroni And Cheese." Feel like you're going insane? You're not alone. "Mac" simply has to be short for "macaroni" — right?! The world may never know.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus + Update

Julia Louis-Dreyfus gave fans another cancer update on social media Wednesday afternoon, and it seems the star is just as positive and strong as ever. The star took to Instagram to share a gorgeous photo along with the caption, "Hoorah! Great doctors, great results, feeling happy and ready to rock after surgery. Hey cancer, "F*ck you!' Here’s my first post op photo." Go, JLD.

Aw: Donald and Melania Trump's Valentine's Day plans are, well, a little sad.

