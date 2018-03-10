If the teaser commercials and photos weren't enough to hold you over, the new Roseanne opening credits sequence will make fans more excited than ever. You may even shed a tear at all the nostalgia, or let out a whooping Roseanne Conner-style laugh. TVLine debuted the revival's opening credits on Saturday, March 10 and the video is truly a gift to fans of the late '80s/'90s sitcom.

The Roseanne reboot is set to premiere on ABC on Tuesday, March 27. And by the looks of the opening credit video, it will likely encompass all of the elements of the original — just with a modern twist. As the signature theme song plays in the background, the family gathers around the table, just like in the good, old days.

As the 36-second clip makes clear, the family has grown a ton in the years since the series went off the air just over a decade ago in 1997. The three Conner kids — Becky, Darlene, and D.J. — all appear to have youngsters of their own in the new opening footage. And yes, as the reboot has made very obvious in previous teasers, Dan is very much alive, despite the fact that he died in the original series of a heart attack.

TVLine on YouTube

Not only is the reboot bringing back John Goodman's character, but also another beloved pair: the Beckys. As fans know, the series swapped actors on and off to play the eldest Conner daughter. Lecy Goranson took on the role originally before being replaced by Sarah Chalke. Still, Goranson reappeared more than once in the seasons following. And both Goranson and Chalke are in the Roseanne reboot — just as separate characters this time around.

Goranson is still Becky, but Chalke will play "a middle-class married woman named Andrea," who hires Becky as a surrogate, Entertainment Weekly announced at the end of December. Regardless of who's playing who, you just know the actor-swapping situation will be handled with humor like they did during the original.

Speaking of the original, here's a look back at the earlier seasons' opening credits that so closely mirror the new version.

Jan Schmelter on YouTube

There were various iterations of the title sequence over the years, but the whole family gathering together was a staple. The video below may be the best example of that. Whether eating Chinese food or playing poker, the Conner crew sat around the kitchen table.

Rob Bob on YouTube

A press release from ABC's website teases that the nine-episode Roseanne reboot will "explore life, death and everything in between through the relatable, hilarious and brutally honest lens of the Conner household." Anyone who's even seen an episode of the original knows those are the perfect adjectives to describe the family. The press release continued:

"With the inimitable Roseanne at its epicenter, fresh stories that tackle today’s issues and even more laughs from a brilliant cast and crew that haven’t missed a beat, audiences old and new will celebrate the homecoming of America’s favorite working-class family."

Not only will the main family members return, but recurring characters like Beverly, Nancy, and Crystal are reportedly returning as well. And as you can see in the opening credits, Laurie Metcalf is returning as the inimitable Aunt Jackie. She recently earned a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nom for playing the mom in Lady Bird, which couldn't have been a further cry from Jackie's demeanor, but highlights her range as an actor.

It was actually at the Oscars that a new trailer for the Roseanne reboot dropped. Just like with the opening credits, the trailer makes it clear that not much has really changed — and that's a good thing, at least for fans craving some serious nostalgia.

TV Guide on YouTube

Now that fans know what to expect in the opening credits, the anticipation only continues to build. Luckily, there's only a little more than two weeks left until the Conner family is back on TV.