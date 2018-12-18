The Worst Things That May Happen To Your Love Live In 2019, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

With each new year comes a fresh chance to take your relationships to the next level, hopefully by making them healthier than ever. But it also can bring new opportunities for things to not go as planned. And this is where astrology can come in handy, by shedding light on some of the problems that could happen in your love life in 2019.

While there are obviously a lot of factors at play when it comes to love, astrologers can help you make sense of what may come — good, bad, or otherwise. "Astrology helps you prepare for the unexpected and gives perspective on the deeper meaning or lesson that the universe is giving you through a difficult situation," Carmen Mayes, an astrologer and spiritual wellness coach, tells Bustle. "Hopefully astrological insight serves as support through the process."

And there are several ways to do that. "When we want to look at love in astrology we look at Venus [the planet of love] and her connections to planets," Mayes says. But at the end of the day, what happens in your love life — and how you react to it — is largely up to you.

If anything bad or unhealthy is going on, remember that you have to power to change it, to discuss it with your partner, or to learn from the situation. With that in mind, here are the worst things that may happen to your love life in 2019, according to your zodiac sign.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle For Aries, the new year will bring a big desire for more financial stability, which may explain why you've been itching for a new job. But once you start raking in the dough, don't be surprised if jealousy starts to rear its ugly head in your relationship. As astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Bustle, "You’re primarily focused on making money this year, through various endeavors, which may make your partner feel insecure." It can lead to arguments and misunderstandings, but the thing to remember is that's their insecurity — and shouldn't be something that affects how hard you work, or how you feel about your success. It is always possible, however, to create a better work-life balance, should you feel like your needs in the relationship aren't being met.

2 Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle "With 2019 [Taurus] will feel uneasy about the boundaries that their partners are imposing on them," astrologer Caitlin McGarry tells Bustle. "Taurus cannot stand change and especially in relationships." If it turns out your partner has unfair expectations that you just can't deal with, it'll be important to let them know how you're feeling. It may be the only way they'll know these boundaries don't feel right. And from there, you can make an effort to keep things fair.

3 Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Gemini will notice that their jealousy might take over in 2019 in a fairly overwhelming way. "This will be their year of jealousy according to the stars," McGarry says. But that doesn't mean you need to spend the entire year seething with envy. McGarry says Gemini hates to admit that they're jealous, but that may be the very thing you need to do. Jealousy is often a sign of something deeper going on in a relationship, and talking about it may be the first step in finding out what's wrong.

4 Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle For Cancer, 2019 could bring about more conflict with a partner. As Stardust says, "Power struggles in relationships may cause you and your partner to get into heated arguments this year." One way to overcome it is by spotting the arguments before they start to bubble over, and choosing to act differently. "Take a step back and stop arguing just to argue," Stardust says. "You don’t always have to win the fight."

5 Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Problems for Leo will likely stem for a need for attention in 2019, astrologer Jay Austin tells Bustle. "[Their] drive for attention and recognition may burn too hot, leaving [their] partner feeling neglected, like just another member of the audience," he says. While it's great to reach for your goals, keep in mind it's possible to so and maintain a healthy relationship at the same time, if you so choose.

6 Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Since Virgo is a sign that values organization and order, you may find yourself overthinking your dating life in 2019, possibly to the point you end up feeing confused. "The over-analytical Virgo will find themselves on a bit of a hamster wheel of feeling unsure of what they want in relationships," McGarry says. But don't let it throw you into crisis mode. This may be the perfect time to slow down and focus on yourself for a change. The right relationship will come along in due time — no need to force anything or make hasty decisions.

7 Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Like Aries, "work may force you to spend more time at the office than [with your partner], which [can] in return cause friction in your relationship," Stardust says. So if you keep having inexplicable arguments with your partner, this may be why. Again, making an effort to have a healthy work-life balance balance can make all the difference. But it may also be helpful to ask your partner just what, exactly, is bugging them. Is it the time spent apart? Or their own insecurities? Having a chat may be just what you need to overcome this hurdle.

8 Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle "Of all the signs, Scorpio has the potential of having the toughest year when it comes to love," Austin says. And this is all thanks to the planet Uranus, which will be moving through Scorpio's "seventh house of marriage and partnerships from early February on," he says. During this time, you might notice that your love life will feel rocky, or that you and your significant other are suddenly talking about breaking up. But by focusing on what you need in the relationship — and whether or not it feels like it's working for you — you can get through it.

9 Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong/Bustle The main planet affecting Sagittarius in 2019 is Jupiter, which will be the case for most of the year. "This means, in part, that Sag has been hard to pin down, particularly in relationships," Austin says. "Sag is not, by nature, about planning or commitment; they prize their freedom above all else." And this can lead to misunderstandings, should you happen to be in a relationship. The best way to weather it all will be by maintaining a constant line of communication with your partner, or anyone you happen to be dating. It may be possible to find a compromise between what you want, and what they want. But only if you say how you're feeling.

10 Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Capricorn will notice all sorts of changes in 2019, mostly for the better. And yet, your progress may cause a few surprising problems in the romance department. "You’re transforming at a fast speed this year, which may make your partner feel you have outgrown the relationship," Stardust says. So try to be understanding, if they start to feel left out. "Try to grow together and ensure your partner they are enough for you," she says. While it's not up to you to slow down and match someone else's pace, being in a relationship may mean making a few compromises.

11 Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) Tina Gong/Bustle The worst thing that might happen for Aquarius' love life this year, is how your partner will react to your friendship, which, in the grand scheme of things doesn't have to be that bad, if you handle it in a loving way. "This year, you’re filling your loving cup rekindling friendships," Stardust says, "which may get in the way of romance, as your [partner] may feel threatened by the hold your peers have on you." All you'll need to do is balance time spent with them with time spent with friends, while also talking about the importance of boundaries and a healthy amount of time spent apart.