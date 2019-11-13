Walmart Black Friday Deals On The Instant Pot & Other Essentials Will Go Fast

Let's face it: As wonderful as the Black Friday deals are, they can be pretty intimidating. There are so many great deals out there that it's difficult to comb through them all and figure out which one's are the best. Every year, Walmart pushes out incredible sales on everything from home appliances to clothing that may make it hard to decide what you want. But don't worry, you can still find the best Walmart Black Friday deals all from your home.

Black Friday is the perfect occasion to buy gifts ahead of time so you can enjoy the holidays. And if you're looking for gifts for all your family and friends (including the really picky ones), then Walmart might be an option to consider. In fact, the store has been rolling out and promoting some of its best Black Friday deals since the end of October, according to Forbes. And since then, the superstore has been adding more rounds of reductions each week, making the deals better and giving you more to choose from. But if the countless markdowns are a little overwhelming, we can help you out.

Here are just some of the best Walmart Black Friday deals to take advantage of this November:

2. $20 Off Everlast Heavy Bag Kit Everlast 70 lbs. Heavy Bag Kit $79.99 $59.99 | Walmart If working out more or picking up a new athletic hobby was going to go on your New Year resolution, you can get an early start this Black Friday. The Everlast Heavy Bag Kit comes with everything you need to mount your bag and gloves to get to punching. Relieve some stress all while getting your blood pumping.

3. $25 Off HP DeskJet 2640 HP DeskJet 2640 All-in-One Wireless Color Inkjet Printer (White/Teal) - Instant Ink Ready $59 $24 | Walmart If you need a new printer but don't want to shell out too much money, Walmart is cutting its $59 HP DeskJet 2640 Wireless Color Inkjet Printer to $24, making it super affordable to keep one in your home office. The DeskJet 2640 also comes with a scanner and copier, and lets you use an HP Smart app to print colorful pictures directly from your phone.

4. $30 Off iHome Mirror iHome Mirror with Bluetooth Audio, LED Lighting, Bonus 10x Magnification, Siri & Google Support USB Charging 7" x 9" $79.99 $49.88 | Walmart Need a new piece for your vanity? This iHome Mirror gives you LED lights to provide natural lighting to help you get your makeup right. It also comes with a magnified mirror to help you make sure you get all the details of your look exactly the way you want them. And to top it all off, the mirror comes with a mic that lets you play music and use Siri with it, the way you would do with a phone.

5. $80 Off KitchenAid Classic Plus Mixer KitchenAid® Classic Plus™ Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer - Silver $279 $199 | Walmart Take baking to the next level. This quart tilt-head mixer comes with a stainless steel bowl for easy clean-up and pouring, as well as 10 different speeds to handle any baking task. The mixer, discounted at $199 from its original $279, comes with a flat beater, a dough hook, and a 6-wire whip. You can also buy the other different attachments that are compatible with it at Walmart.