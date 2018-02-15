If you've spent any time at all browsing through some of the most popular sex toys out there, you'll know that the options are pretty much limitless: dildos of all shapes and sizes, couple's vibrators, all things anal — it can be overwhelming trying to figure out which sex toy is right for you. But don't let the vast variety of options scare you away from buying one altogether, because adding sex toys into your partnered sex life (and your solo sex sessions, too) is actually an amazing way to enhance your pleasure.

"There's this fear that sex toys are making people less into each other, that they're too mechanical etc, but they actually improve sex, make people want to be with each other, and can connect you over long distances," Claire Cavanah, co-founder of Babeland, tells Bustle.

The good news? It seems plenty of Americans are already well aware of the wonders that sex toys can work for your sex life. Elite anal surgery practice Bespoke Surgical used search interest data from Google Shopping to map out the most-searched sex toys in each U.S. state, and it turns out the most popular toys are anything but tame.

If you're curious about the kinds of toys other people are most interested in, here are the six most searched-for kinds of sex toys in the U.S., according to Bespoke's research.

1 Dildo Unbound Try: Gem Glass G-Spot Dildo, $29, Unbound Perhaps unsurprisingly, the classic dildo is the most popular sex toy in 15 states, including Oregon, Maine, Illinois, Florida, and West Virginia.

2 Vibrator Dame Products Try: Eva II, $135, Dame Products Coming in at a close second, 'vibrator' was the most oft-searched sex toy in 11 states, such as Washington, South Dakota, Pennsylvania, Iowa, and Colorado.

3 Bondage Gear Babeland Try: BARE Cowhide Flogger, $90, Babeland It looks like the kinky, sexy influence of 50 Shades of Grey still has a hold on plenty of Americans: 'bondage gear' was the most searched-for sex toy in nine states, including Texas, Nevada, Wisconsin, Connecticut, and Idaho.

4 Butt Plug B-Vibe Try: Novice Plug, $130, B-Vibe Technically tied for third place, 'butt plugs' were the most searched-for toy in nine (apparently anally inclined) states, such as Montana, Utah, Alaska, Kentucky, and South Carolina.