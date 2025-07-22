The 3 Signs Most Likely To Break “No Contact” With An Ex

It often happens on a Friday night. You’re sitting at home with nothing to do when suddenly you start reminiscing about them — the ex who broke your heart. If you went through a particularly bad breakup, it’s possible you swore you’d never reach out again. They’re blocked on everything — you don’t even know where they live anymore — and yet you still sometimes get the itch to say “hi.”

Going no contact can be a necessary move, especially following a toxic relationship. It’s a way to allow yourself to heal without hearing from an ex, knowing what they’re up to, or playing that on-again, off-again cycle that can be tough to break. It’s the best way to give each other space and start anew, and yet it’s a rule that’s so tough to stick to.

One of the worst things you can do, especially when you’re trying to win the breakup, is to be the first person to reach out. Even if you secretly hope that your ex will break no contact — possibly by sending a little “hey...” on a random Saturday afternoon — you know it’s better if you don’t talk.

That doesn’t, however, take away the urge to grab your phone and share all your thoughts, especially when you still feel like you have things to say. Here, the three signs most likely to break no contact with an ex.

Aries (March 20 - April 18)

urbazon/E+/Getty Images

While other members of the zodiac might be too proud to break no contact — see Taurus, Leo, and Scorpio, just to name a few — it isn’t in an Aries’ nature to overthink these types of things. This free, fun-loving fire sign will text their ex just for the plot. Even if they don’t get a reply, they’ll enjoy the little thrill that comes with actually hitting send.

Aries are also one of the most impulsive signs, which can make it tough for them to ignore the urge to call an ex, especially if they’ve had a few sips of a martini. They might take their phone to the bar bathroom and send a cheeky little DM.

As an unserious sign, an Aries might be mad at their ex one moment and ready to unblock them the next, and you can never tell which mood they’re going to be in on any given day. They live in the moment and do whatever feels right, and that sometimes means breaking no contact.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21)

ProfessionalStudioImages/E+/Getty Images

As a sign represented by the scales, a Libra might break no contact to give their ex one more chance to explain themselves, especially if they had a messy breakup. They might think it’s the fair thing to do, or they might feel compelled to share a thought that’s recently popped into their head.

Instead of moving on, this air sign likes to leave the door ever-so-slightly open for their ex. If they suspect even for a second that they might be open to talk, that’s when they’ll start blowing up their phone.

Libras are ruled by Venus, the planet of love, which means they’re always willing to give relationships one more chance. If they don’t have a roster or their phone is dry, they’ll be even more likely to break no contact. Sometimes, all they want is a little attention.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19)

skynesher/E+/Getty Images

A Pisces might put on a good show for a couple of weeks after a breakup. They’ll swear up and down that they won’t reach out to their ex, and they might even ask their friends to delete their phone number and unfollow all their accounts on social media.

This water sign will make a big effort to move on, but it often doesn’t take much for them to give in. If they watch a sad movie, they might break no contact. If they get a whiff of their ex’s perfume, they might find themselves reaching for their phone thanks to their nostalgic and deep, poetic heartbreak.

As a dreamily romantic, Neptune-ruled sign, they love the idea of making amends and getting back together. A Pisces will have a tough time letting go of what they once had and might be open to rekindling something in the future. They might even go so far as to write a poem or send a 15-minute voice memo. When they break no contact, they don’t hold back.