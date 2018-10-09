From October 5 to November 17, Venus is retrograde. As the planet that represents all things beautiful: art, pleasure, wine, harmony, indulgences and love, this particular retrograde is bound to affect everyone until its retrograde comes to an end and it moves back into its orbital path. Although Scorpio, Libra, Taurus, and Aries are likely to feel Venus retrograde more than the other signs, that doesn't mean everyone else is off the hook — which can be a good thing.

"For Venus in particular, right before its retrograde period, it's an 'evening star' which can be seen in the sky around sunset," astrologer and psychic, Cindy Mckean, tells Bustle. "During the retrograde period, Venus disappears from our sight. When it reemerges as it moves direct, it sparkles low in the sky right before sunrise. To the ancients, this was confusing, and to some cultures, Venus was seen as two different celestial bodies, the evening star and the morning star."

So how is this Venus retrograde going to play out? According to Mckean, the first half is going to be "sexy, sultry, and mysterious sign of Scorpio." From Halloween until the end of Venus retrograde, things will be looking fair and diplomatic, thanks to being in Libra.

"Venus is the natural ruler of Taurus and Libra, so whenever Venus is retrograde it will naturally affect those signs, but more so this time since it passes through Scorpio (opposite Taurus on the zodiac wheel) and Libra itself," Mckean says. "Since Aries is opposite Libra on the zodiac wheel, they'll feel it too."

But no matter where your sign falls on the zodiac, you can bet this Venus retrograde is going to affect your love life in one way or another. Here's what Mckean says to look out for.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong for Bustle "Ruled by Mars, you may find this Venus retrograde especially confusing," Mckean says. "In mythology Mars and Venus were lovers. They were perfect compliments for each other, but with Venus retrograde, there's a higher chance of your romantic wires will get crossed causing trust issues with partners and prospective partners." Mckean suggests being patient during this retrograde. If patience isn't your thing — which it probably isn't because you're an Aries — as you wait for those wires to uncross, then blow off some steam or even indulge in some necessary self-care. But no matter what route you choose, don't take things too personally, especially from your romantic partner, during this retrograde.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong for Bustle Although Taurus is regarded as one of the most stoic of the signs and can stand their ground, emotionally, more than others, that might not be the case during Venus retrograde. Sorry, Taurus, but there's a pretty good chance that a blast from the past is going to try to get in touch with you. "Normally Taurus won't react, but while Venus, your planetary ruler, retrogrades in Scorpio, the polar opposite sign, emotions will be roused," Mckean says. "You have two choices: 1) hang in there until Halloween when Venus moves into Libra — energy that will be easier for you to handle, or 2) plan your 'trick or treat' now, to be delivered in time for Halloween. (Hint: choice number one is better in the long run.)" While Taurus may not be into making drastic changes, with the challenges of the ex coming back into your life, Mckean says this the perfect time to spruce things up. In other words, focus on you. Just don't let the presence of the ex go too much to your head — permanent changes (like a tattoo!) or a drastic makeover may have you regretting your decisions later.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong for Bustle Gemini, have you ghosted anyone recently? If yes, then lookout during this Venus retrograde, because those people will be looking for answers. "This retrograde will be pretty uneventful with one big exception: a few partners-of-the-past getting in touch demanding explanations as to why you ghosted them," Mckean says. "Of course, you didn't really ghost them, but perspective counts for a lot. The Venus retrograde will confuse some of their emotions causing their perspective to be very different from yours." But whatever feelings those people might be having in early Venus retrograde, after October 31 things will change. "Their feelings will go from anger to admiration," Mckean says. "So just don't get too suave with your words or you'll find yourself back where you are again with them come November 17." And, dear Gemini, history really shouldn't repeat itself, so don't let it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong for Bustle "The first part of this Venus retrograde will be in the fifth house of recreation, fun, children, and falling in love," Mckean says. "This is an excellent time for reflection with how you conduct yourself in relationships or with your partner. It's also an excellent time for planning what you'd like to do for your love life for the rest of 2018." Mckean says if you're in relationship, you can expect a lot of joy during the first part of the Venus retrograde. But, as the retrograde progresses and moves into Libra, things, emotions specifically, may start feeling like you don't have much control over them. "Don't fret though, in a little over two weeks when Venus goes direct again, you'll regain your emotional composure," Mckean says. "Forewarned is forearmed, so make sure your partner knows about this, for this retrograde period will affect your mood and emotions more than usual."

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong for Bustle Halloween is going to be a big a day for you, Leo. So while you may not be sure about your costume just yet, don't worry; you'll come up with something perfect that will have all eyes on you — just as you like it. "Since Halloween this year falls on hump day, consider any parties you attend the weekend before as an audition for the real deal," Mckean says. "When Venus retrogrades into Libra on Halloween, you will attract a lot of attention. If you're single, you'll find a mate, or at least a date. If you're involved, you'll still enjoy all the attention, as Leo can handle it, but pay special attention to your partner." Mckean warns that if you don't give your partner the attention they crave, they might start thinking the single life is a better fit for them.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Tina Gong for Bustle "Practical as you are as an earth sign, this Venus retrograde period will be eye-opening to you," Mckean says. "Not one to invite disruptions into your life, this will be a favorably time to review any doubts you have about your relationship and decide if you really want to move forward or end it." But because you have that practicality about you, don't freak out, Virgo. You won't half-ass your decision, so the outcome will be exactly what it should be: what's ultimately right for you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong for Bustle Because Venus rules Libra, you're going to be able to handle this retrograde better than any of other sign in the zodiac. However, because the retrograde happens in two signs — first Libra, then Scorpio — you'll be feeling a pull in more than one direction, so you're going to have to adjust things in order to keep that balance and harmony you need in your life. "You may feel a strong sense of wanting to be single or independent while Venus retrogrades in Scorpio, but as it retrogrades into Libra, your natural inclination to be partnered will resurface," Mckean says. "As a cardinal sign, you'll want to have your way, but it's wiser to go with the flow this period and let things happen with romance as inclined. You'll find yourself feeling emotionally jumpstarted, which is just the jolt you'll need to recognize how beautifully you radiate." You'll be ready to get back into the dating scene as Venus matures into that aforementioned morning star. So get ready for it, Libra.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong for Bustle "The key is going to be about pacing yourself this retrograde period," Mckean says. "Luckily you are good at self-control. If you're involved in a relationship, you might find yourself needing more solitude until Halloween. If you're in a relationship, this will be an excellent time to visit places of special importance to your relationship with your partner." Revisiting you and your partner's old haunts is going to be great not just for your relationship, but for your sex life, too. As memories bring up feelings of the past, maybe those feelings from when you first met and everything was so new, a sexual passion will be awaken in both of you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong for Bustle During this particular Venus retrograde, your romantic life and prospects might not be what you hope. In fact, you could be facing a bit of a downtime during these upcoming weeks. "But it's not going to be the kind of downtime that makes you trip on your own feet," Mckean says. "On the contrary, you will feel rejuvenated and impressed that you aren't as affected as some of your peers. If you're involved in a relationship, this is a great time for discovering the friend in your lover again. If you're single, it'll be easier to keep your friends in the friend zone." The great news, however, is that when Venus enters Sagittarius on January 7, 2019 luck will be on your side in love.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Tina Gong for Bustle If you're concerned about this Venus retrograde, Capricorn, don't be. You've got this in the bag and you'll be coming out of it unscathed for the most part. "The only warning for you is to watch out for office relationships, and watch how you communicate through texts or emails, since this retrograde period happens in your house of public relations and technology," Mckean says. "As an earth sign, you know that 'less is more,' so keep your responses short and to the point. If you're involved in a relationship, be wary of what you send as wires might get crossed and end up in the wrong account." Other than that, you'll breeze through Venus retrograde without a single blemish to throw your life even remotely for a loop. Lucky you!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) Tina Gong for Bustle "If you are single, the first half of this Venus retrograde period is good for speed dating," Mckean says. "If you're in a relationship, it's time to take your partner out for new treats every day. Once Venus retrogrades into Libra, you can keep up with speed dating if you're single, but if you're involved in a relationship, let your partner take the lead." According to Mckean, Aquarius, this is your time for a change of pace. If you're partnered up, this change will be the breath of fresh air you need and if you're single, well, if trying speed dating isn't a refreshing change of pace, then I don't know what is.