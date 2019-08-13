You may be sad that summer is flying by and cooler weather is on the horizon, but there's some good news left in this hot season. The Sephora 20% Off VIB Summer Bonus Sale has been announced, and it's time to start getting your shopping list ready and marking your calendar for the sale dates. The major beauty retailer is giving customers a chance to score a massive discount while summer is still in swing, and you don't want to miss your opportunity.

According to an administrator post in the Sephora Community forum, the Sephora VIB Summer Bonus Sale begins on Aug. 18. For VIB Rouge members, this means you've only got a few days until the coveted 20% discount is available. If you haven't reached that coveted Rouge status, though, don't worry. This sale is for you, too.

The VIB Summer Bonus Sale may begin on Aug. 18, but it extends all the way until Aug. 27. As usual, Rouge members will get the first chance to shop on the first day of the sale, but on Aug. 20, VIB members' 15% discount will go into effect. While sure, Rouge members may get extra shopping time and an extra 5% off, but 15% off for VIB members is nothing to balk about.

If you want to shop the Sephora VIB Summer Bonus Sale but are unsure where to start? Here are a few options to add to your shopping list with VIB discounts applied (Rouge members, you'll get an even better deal).

1. Briogeo Scalp Revival Shampoo

This shampoo is a cool $42. Yes, it's expensive, but it's completely worth it especially at just $35. If you deal with issues like a flaky scalp, dryness, or have lots of build-up (hello, dry shampoo), this Briogeo shampoo is complete magic.

2. Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray

There's a reason this setting spray is one of Sephora's best-selling makeup items. The brand's All Nighter Setting Spray will keep your makeup on your face, well, all night. With over 9,000 reviews and more than a four star rating, you know it's good.

3. Drunk Elephant Vitamin C Serum

If one of the skin concerns is a lack of brightness, say hello to C-Firma. Drunk Elephant's vitamin C serum is designed to eliminate dullness and help even out your skin tone. Thanks to it's somewhat scary $80 price tag, the Sephora Summer VIB Bonus Sale is the perfect time to snag it.

4. Dyson Hair Dryer

If you've been eyeing a Dyson hair dryer, now is the time to buy one. With a 15% (or 20% if you're Rouge) discount, it bring the nearly $400 price tag to below $350. If splurging is in your budget, this is an item to grab.

5. Glow Recipe Watermelon Sleeping Mask

Glow Recipe's Watermelon Sleeping Mask is the brand's OG product, and one of the first fruity skin care items on the market. This soothing but gently exfoliating mask has over 170,000 loves on the Sephora website, and with the VIB deal, it's under $40.

6. Pat McGrath Skin Fetish Foundation

The Sephora VIB Summer Bonus Sale couldn't come at a better time for lovers of iconic makeup artist Pat McGrath. The legendary artist has just dropped her first foundation, and you can purchase it at a discount during the sale.

7. Word Bobby Pins

Let's be honest. $29 for a single bobby pin (no matter how blingy) is expensive. That's why you should shop the totally on trend Kitsch x Justine Marjan pins during the sale. These worded bobby pins are everywhere right now, and you can get one for under $25 during the sale.

8. Farmacy Green Defense

If you're not wearing sunscreen, all that skin care you're doing is basically for nothing. Sunscreen is the most important part in your skin care routine, and you should pick one up during the Sephora sale. The Farmacy Green Defense is invisible, featuring an SPF of 30, and is a Clean at Sephora product.

9. Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips

$37 is a lot of money for a lipstick, but the gorgeous packaging and beautiful of Charlotte Tilbury's Hot Lips 2 collection are worth it. Plus, all of the shades are named after women Tilbury herself admires. For Harry Potter lovers, there's even a JK Rowling-inspired shade.

10. Sunday Riley A+ Retinol

If you've been thinking of trying a retinol, Sunday Riley's newest A+ Serum is a great place to start. While you should ways start slow when it comes to using a retinol, this formula gives a high dose while still being gentle on the skin.

11. Milk Hydro Grip Primer

Milk Makeup's Hydro Grip Primer is one of the brand's newer launches, and it's been a major success. With beauty gurus raving about the product and over 40,000 loves on the Sephora website, it's definitely worth picking up.

12. Fenty Setting Powder

While the new Fenty Pro Filt'r Hydrating Foundation hasn't launched yet, one of their other complexions products is totally worth purchasing. The brand's setting powder comes in a major 8 shades for all skin tones which it'll work for everyone.

13. Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream

Tatcha's Dewy Setting Mis has been one of its most popular products for some time. Now, it comes in a cream formula, and if you struggle with dry skin, it's a miracle worker. Even if you have normal skin, it makes a great over night hydrator.

14. Patrick Ta Major Glow Body Oil

Makeup artist Patrick Ta released his eponymous beauty line this year, and it's all about a glow. Since this is a summer sale for Sephora, why not go ahead and grab a glowy body oil for the rest of the warm weather?

15. Natasha Denona Eyeshadow Palette

Natasha Denona eyeshadow palettes are certainly a splurge item. Thanks to the Sephora Summer VIB Bonus sale, though, you can feel a bit better about dropping over $100 on eyeshadow (even if they are some of the best on the market).

16. Dr. Dennis Gross Hyaluronic Booster

Everyone's skin needs moisture. Whether you're oily, dry, or combination, moisture is essential. Dr. Dennis Gross' Hylauronic Acid Booster is a great option. Not only can you use it alone, but you can mix this serum with other products (like your moisturizer) for a but of extra oomph.

17. Biossance Renewal Face Mask

Biossance's Renewal Mask is a unique mix of naturally-derived alpha hydroxy acids that help to remove dead skin cells and improve texture. Alongside these AHAs, though, there's the addition of the brand's signature ingredient squalane which helps to ensure that your skin is still moisturized during the chemical exfoliation process.

18. NARS Orgasm

NARS Blush in the shade Orgasm is a cult classic beauty product. In fact, it's so popular that the brand created an entire line based on the blush shade. If you've never tried this lightly shimmering pinky-peach tone, you should during the sale.

19. Philosophy Amazing Grace Body Lotion

If you haven't stepped into your local Sephora to smell Philosophy's Amazing Grace scent, do so right now. This calming, spa like smell is a staple for the brand, and the Firming Body Emulsion is deeply hydrating for your skin.

20. Kate Somerville Gentle Daily Wash

Sometimes, you just need to go back to basics with your cleanser. Kate Somerville's Gentle Daily Wash is simple, gentle, and effective cleanser that's perfect for all skin types including those with sensitive skin.

Get ready, beauty lovers. The 2019 Sephora VIB Summer Sale is coming, and while your wallet may not thank you, your vanity will.