When you think about all the reasons why people cheat, sex usually lands at the top of the list. If a person is going behind their partner's back, and hooking up with someone else, it stands to reason their main interest is that physical satisfaction, or the thrill of doing the deed with somebody new.

But experts say sex and physical attraction aren't the only reasons why people have affairs. "Cheating is so much more than just sex," Lori Bizzoco, relationship expert and founder of CupidsPulse, tells Bustle. "While the physical part of relationships are certainly important, there is also an emotional part. Being with someone you love, or really like, tends to give you a warm and fuzzy feeling inside and when someone behaves in a way that interrupts that feeling, it can be easy to feel betrayed or hurt and that may make you want to fix that feeling in any way possible."

Which is why someone might turn to cheating when they aren't feeling fulfilled emotionally in their relationship. "This is why it is always important to address your and your partner’s feelings in the best way possible so that both people feel that their needs are being satisfied." In doing so, it can help keep a painful affair from happening. Here are a few reasons why people cheat that have nothing to do with sex.

Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Sometimes, when a relationship is riddled with conflict, it can cause a person to panic and run to the arms of another. So their affair isn't so much about the physical side of things, as much as it is a way of relieving stress and skipping out on their worries for an evening. "Cheating allows them to escape," Joshua Klapow, PhD, clinical psychologist and host of The Kurre and Klapow Show, tells Bustle. "They can be with a person where problems and conflicts don’t exist, where they get respite, support, and validation." Instead of speaking with their partner about the issue, working out differences, or going to couples therapy, they might take this drastic measure as a way of experiencing relief. "Cheating is often a fear move," he says. But it only makes things worse.

Andrew Zaeh for Bustle "Sometimes people cheat because they've developed too much intimacy with a friend or coworker over time," Raffi Bilek, marriage counselor and director of the Baltimore Therapy Center, tells Bustle. And when that happens, it's often all-too-easy to let things spiral out of control, and turn into an affair. "It is natural for us to want to connect with those around us, and it's natural to want to take that to the next level — a romantic one — when emotional intimacy is growing," Bilek says. "People with weak boundaries are more likely to fall into this trap, which is why keeping firm boundaries at work and in social situations is critical for maintaining fidelity in a relationship."

Ashley Batz/Bustle "The majority of people who cheat are not fulfilled emotionally," Ellen Bolin, a Certified Professional Relationship Coach, tells Bustle, which explains why so many people turn to emotional affairs — which often lead to physical affairs — as a way of finding support and validation. This is, of course, not the best way to solve the issue. Painful affairs can be avoided if couples speak up and let one another know when/if they've feeling neglected, unheard, or lonely.

Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Weirdly enough, some people use cheating as "a cry for help to save the relationship before they give up on it entirely," Bethany Ricciardi, a relationship expert with Too Timid, tells Bustle. Yes, the cheater may go out and have sex. But that wasn't technically their main goal or interest. The affair may be the cheating partner's (unhealthy) way of telling their significant other that they've been unhappy, and want to get a conversation started.

Andrew Zaeh for Bustle On the flip side, some folks turn to cheating as a way of breaking up with their partner. "Rather than come out and say that they want to end the relationship, the person cheats hoping that their partner will find out and break up with them," psychology expert Emily Mendez, MS, EdS, tells Bustle. But obviously, it's much healthier — and way kinder — to simply have the conversation.

Andrew Zaeh for Bustle People may also cheat as a way of dealing with pent up anger in their relationship. "They are frustrated in their relationship, they feel like their partner doesn’t care, doesn’t listen, doesn’t support them," Dr. Klapow says. "In an act of defiance but also avoidance of the problem at hand — the person cheats. So instead of directly confronting the problem, they avoid it and act out by cheating." And that's not cool.

Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Not everyone who lacks confidence will have an affair in order to feel better. But it does happen. "When someone is feeling down about [themselves] the thrill of sex with a new/forbidden person provides a temporary feeling of self-worth," couples therapist Tracy K. Ross, LCSW tells Bustle. "For example if things aren't going well at work and [they] feel uncertain about [their] value, an outside lover can temporarily address that feeling," in the form of the aforementioned validation.

Andrew Zaeh for Bustle If someone is bored with their relationship, it makes sense why they might turn to cheating to spice things up for themselves — even though that's not the healthiest way to do it. But cheating can also seem like a good idea when someone isn't feeling fulfilled by their life in general. "More often than not cheating doesn't focus on the sex," Ross says. "It's a way to feel alive, special, seen by someone else, ... [and] the sneaking around is often more exciting than the sex itself." Having something to hide, and something that adds a bit of danger to their life, can be what they're really looking for.