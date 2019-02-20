Ariana Grande is a big hit with us here in the UK, so much so that she is nominated for an award at the 2019 BRITs tonight (Feb. 20). In the running for Best International Female Solo Artist (up against fellow artists Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Christine & The Queens, and Janelle Monae), Ariana could walk away from the awards with a trophy under her arm. But will Ariana Grande be at the BRIT Awards 2019?

Well, it's not 100 percent clear whether or not Grande will be in attendance, but it's not looking too hopeful. I've reached out to her reps to ask if the singer will be making an appearance to accept the award if she wins, or if she will be performing, but am yet to hear back.

However, from doing a little research online, it doesn't look as though she will be there, with no reports of her attending. The official BRITs website doesn't make any mention of Ariana performing, nor does this line up reported in the Evening Standard.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ariana was notably absent from this year's Grammy awards, perhaps suggesting she is not doing many big awards shows right now. However, her non attendance at the Grammy's was apparently due to an ongoing disagreement with a Grammy's exec, as Glamour reported.

Ariana was not at last year's BRIT Awards, although, according to the Daily Mail, that was because she was ill.

"She had a fever, a very specific type of fever," a source told the newspaper. "She was devastated, honestly she spent a day crying, because she wanted to go but the doctor would not let her. She was genuinely distraught."

The singer's Twitter and Instagram accounts also give no indication that she will be at the awards this year, or is even in the UK. However, I'm still keeping my fingers firmly crossed for her to be there!

Although it doesn't seem likely Ariana Grande will be there, there will be plenty of star's at tonight's BRIT Awards 2019, including those who are performing. Hugh Jackman will be opening the show with a Greatest Showman-themed performance, and there will also be sets by Little Mix, Ms Banks, George Ezra, Jorja Smith and The 1975. Calvin Harris will also be performing alongside his collaborators Dua Lipa, Sam Smith and Rag’n’Bone man.

Ian Gavan/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Perhaps most notably during the evening, singer Pink will be awarded the Outstanding Contribution to Music. Speaking in a statement about the achievement, Pink said:

"I am so honoured to be recognised with the Outstanding Contribution to Music Award at the 2019 Brits! Since the beginning of my career, the British fans have been some of the most fierce and loyal in the world. I am humbled to receive this honour and be in the company of an illustrious group of British icons!"

The show will be hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall, and will be available to watch on ITV at 8pm until 10.20pm, and to stream on the BRIT's official Youtube channel. Clara Amfo and Alice Levine will also be hosting a show with all the gossip from the red carpet from 7pm on ITV2.