When Ariana Madix was in sixth grade, her tweenage style was highly influenced by Geri Halliwell. “I was a big Spice Girls fan, and Ginger Spice was my favorite,” the Love Island USA host tells Bustle. Like any real devotee, she copied her sartorial crush by rocking Halliwell’s signature statement piece: platform sneakers.

“I begged and begged, and finally my mom got me this pair that had a holographic detail. They were rainbow and had layers of platform. They may or may not have been Skechers,” the Vanderpump Rules star says. Since she was “really, really into” the pair, she wore them with gusto — especially on days her style wasn’t cramped by her Catholic school dress code.

“I got made fun of because I missed the mark, but I was just so excited to have an opportunity to wear something fun that I went too far.”

“When I had an opportunity to dress outside of my uniform, I wanted to go all out. I wanted to go full Spice Girl,” Madix says. The opportunity presented itself at a school dance, surrounded by her stylish peers. “Some of the other kids were more used to dressing [up], so they looked gorgeous and cool in floral prints and baby-doll dresses,” she says of that night. “I came in with my platform sneakers and a matching set that was green and blue that had raised terrycloth flowers on it.”

Though the look sounds like a slay in 2024, the look was way ahead of its time — and kids don’t always make kind choices: “I got made fun of because I missed the mark, but I was just so excited to have an opportunity to wear something fun that I went too far.”

DSW

Whatever mark she may have missed as a tween, she’s all but made up for in adulthood as one of reality TV’s foremost style stars. When she’s not causing jaws to drop in revenge dresses on Bravo specials or red carpets, she practically turns Love Island USA’s villa into her weekly personal catwalk.

More recently, she brought her style sensibilities to DSW, where she curated a special collection of accessories and shoes, flexing a knack she’s had since she was an adolescent. Teaming up with the footwear giant for the second time, her holiday selection includes staples from Steve Madden, Ugg, and Adidas, some of which she modeled in the corresponding spicy campaign.

Below, Madix talks about all things shoes, including her love for Crocs, getting the ick from “Jesus sandals,” and how many shoes she has in her closet right now.

Which of your shoe picks makes for the perfect date night footwear?

There’s this houndstooth peep-toe shoe that has a sparkly bow on it. It’s got a chunkier heel, so you’re solid no matter what you’re doing on your date. You can dance; you could walk; you’ll be comfortable but also really cute.

DSW

What shoe would you hate to see on a guy and would give you an immediate ick?

Jesus sandals, like the hiking sandals. First of all, “athletic” and “sandal” don’t really go together, but also, men’s feet are hit or miss. Men either really have nice feet or they are just haggard. So a lot of times you see a guy wearing that and he’s got a dirty, hairy foot — that’s why I would say no.

Conversely, what is a men's shoe that is irresistible?

I love a really cool sneaker and a really cool colorway, whether that's a Jordan or just anything in an interesting colorway. I also really love a work boot, but it’s got to be styled well. It can’t just be a work boot, but a Timberland look can be cute.

Some of today’s biggest trends are controversial “ugly” shoes, like Crocs. How do you feel about them?

Love. I have a pair of Crocs slides that I got actually on the Love Island set, and they’re so much fun and we have all these themed Love Island Jibbitz in them.

What about Margiela Tabis, another ugly shoe?

I think that really cool people look really cool wearing them.

Another massive trend is the clear naked shoe that shows off your toes.

They’re great for the first five minutes, and then they get steamy, in which case, no. And they hurt, because they stick to your feet.

What are your thoughts on ballet flats?

I think ballet flats are great. The only issue that I have with ballet flats is that I have super narrow feet, so they tend to be really floppy and loose on me. And for me it’s tough because they have no support. You’re basically barefoot.

“I go to extremes with my shoes.”

I went through ballet flats the last time they were popular. I’m an elder millennial. All the younger people now will go through their ballet flats and realize “Hey, I feel like my foot was just touching the ground.” And maybe they’ll get over it, but they’ll go through the phase like we all did.

You’re a revenge dressing icon. For our readers who aspire to have a similar revenge dressing moment, what’s your best styling tip?

It’s about you. It’s not about anybody else.

There is a wrong shoe theory on TikTok that posits you should reach for shoes that don’t match your outfits. Are you a coordinated styling girlie or do you follow that theory?

Typically, I’m a coordinated styling girlie. However, I will try to make a combat boot work with anything because I love my combat boots. I’ve had them resoled twice.

Ballpark, how many pairs of shoes do you have in your closet right now?

Oh, a hundred. It’s a lot.

I love the Ugg layout in your campaign. Have you always been an Uggs girl?

I go to extremes with my shoes. When I want to wear something dressier or a heel, I go really far in that direction, and then when I want to be cozy, I’ll go really far in that direction. So I’ve always loved Uggs.

I remember my first pair of Uggs in the late ’90s or early 2000s. I wanted them so bad, and they were really cool. My grandma got me a pair for Christmas; they were the tan, shorter ones that all the cool celebs were wearing. I loved how comfy they were. They kept my feet warm, but I wasn’t sweating in them. I love a comfy shoe.

Your grandma is so cool to gift you Uggs.

I had wanted them, so I think my grandma probably asked my mom, “What does Ariana want?” I thought it was really cool that my grandma got them for me. I was like, “Oh, my God, Grandma, you even know what these are?”

And now for a few rapid-fire ones. What would you wear for girls’ night?

Platform slides.

Meeting the parents?

An equestrian boot.

Bumping into an ex and his new partner?

The black slingback Jessica Simpson pumps with the silver sparkly bow.

DSW

This interview was edited and condensed for clarity.