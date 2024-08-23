Bella Hadid Just Put Her Own Spin On The Bikini Bra Trend

As summer winds down to a close, let’s take a moment to reflect on the trends that defined the season. There was the rise of the naked shoe, the perpetual reign of sheer supremacy, and the return of the once-cheugy paisley print. But even with so many style obsessions making headlines this season, one craze dominated the rest, and that’s the bikini bra trend.

From music videos to stage performances to street style, the swimwear-inspired fad was wholeheartedly embraced by the likes of Camila Cabello, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, and Katy Perry this summer. Now, Bella Hadid is cleverly jumping in on the trend before the season comes to a close, and she’s putting her own spin on it, too.

Bella’s Beaded Bikini

Bella Hadid is having a big week. It all started with the launch of her first-ever fragrance, Nightcap, which she described as a “cozy, après ski kind of scent” in an interview with Bustle. Now, she’s gearing up for the release of the newest offering from her spirits line, Kin Euphorics, called Picklesecco. The grind never stops, and neither does she.

The model took to Instagram on Aug. 22 to share the exciting news — only this time, she didn’t share pics from another elaborate photoshoot to promote the sip. Instead, she kept things casual with a beachy backyard modeling sesh.

In the photos, the model wears a brown crochet bikini top with beaded detailing and a halter top design. At first glance, the top isn’t much different from, say, the see-through bikini Kylie Jenner wore on vacation a few weeks back. But upon closer inspection, the top is actually attached to another layer of fabric that tightly covers the torso.

The torso attachment features an earthy color palette with a yellow, brown, and blue ombré effect, which matched perfectly with the DIY photoshoot’s outdoorsy picnic theme. It’s unclear whether or not the bra itself is see-through, but there is a small cutout just underneath the chest where the two pieces of fabric meet.

As for the rest of the ‘fit, Hadid wore a pair of lightwash denim jeans (unbuttoned and unzipped, mind you), and a single daisy behind her ear.

Even away from the beach, Hadid is proving a creative bikini top can always be on-trend.