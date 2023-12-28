Celebrity Style
Bella Hadid Can’t Stop Wearing This $2k Bag
It’s the supermodel’s new favorite.
There’s no shortage of celebs with covetable closets and even more enviable bag collections. Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, and Cardi B, for example, each have an eye-watering collection of Hermès Birkins, among other fashion rarities. Few celebrities, however, have a more impressive assortment than supermodel Bella Hadid.
Hadid’s bag arsenal encompasses the full spectrum of styles: from the buzziest new designer launches to the most obscure archival pieces. She displays her wearable works of art on a rotating basis — one day toting an it bag from 2001 and the next a Telfar Shopper or an elusive Birkin. (It’s called range.)
So when Hadid totes a purse more than once, especially within a span of a few days, it must be a truly special piece. One such item is Stella McCartney’s Frayme Bag — Hadid’s current favorite.
Bella’s Winter Whites
While out in New York on Dec. 20, Hadid’s ’fit was positively Pinterest-worthy. Expertly elevating the basics, she threw an oatmeal cardigan on top of a simple white tank and paired the combo with matching cream pants (a $695 style from her sister Gigi’s brand, Guest In Residence).
The model broke up her look’s streamlined tones with a rich, dark brown trench coat — an “old money” staple gaining renewed momentum among the fashion set.
Her accessories, however, are what deserve your full attention. For one, she wore 2023’s it sneaker: Adidas Sambas. Despite being in the market for over 70 years now, the last year saw a heady resurgence, now counting Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid among its fans.
The bag too — a Stella McCartney Frayme shoulder bag — merits spotlighting. With its oversize, two-tone chain strap and trendy crescent shape, the accessory gave her laid-back ’fit a contemporary edge.
She Can’t Stop Wearing It
While it’s uncommon to spot Hadid carrying the same bag twice in a row, she broke her fashion rules for this beauty. The day before serving up her khaki look, the model was spotted in a different ensemble — Stella McCartney tote in tow.
She wore a denim-look knit top with a plunging neckline tucked into high-rise indigo jeans. To break up the monochromatic palette, she merchandised with black elements, including: a blazer, belt, square-toe boots, and sunglasses.
Prior to these December romps, Hadid was seen in September 2022 with the same bag.
Wait, It Costs How Much?!
The Frayme comes with a hefty price tag, ringing in at $2,100. Hadid’s spacious size — the medium — is no longer available to purchase, but there are a bevy of smaller options still on the market.
Priced at $1,695, the small size comes in Hadid’s black, as well as brown, white, and peach choices.
The supermodel has the fashion Midas touch — so expect this bag to be everywhere in 2024.