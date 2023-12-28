There’s no shortage of celebs with covetable closets and even more enviable bag collections. Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, and Cardi B, for example, each have an eye-watering collection of Hermès Birkins, among other fashion rarities. Few celebrities, however, have a more impressive assortment than supermodel Bella Hadid.

Hadid’s bag arsenal encompasses the full spectrum of styles: from the buzziest new designer launches to the most obscure archival pieces. She displays her wearable works of art on a rotating basis — one day toting an it bag from 2001 and the next a Telfar Shopper or an elusive Birkin. (It’s called range.)

So when Hadid totes a purse more than once, especially within a span of a few days, it must be a truly special piece. One such item is Stella McCartney’s Frayme Bag — Hadid’s current favorite.

Bella’s Winter Whites

While out in New York on Dec. 20, Hadid’s ’fit was positively Pinterest-worthy. Expertly elevating the basics, she threw an oatmeal cardigan on top of a simple white tank and paired the combo with matching cream pants (a $695 style from her sister Gigi’s brand, Guest In Residence).

The model broke up her look’s streamlined tones with a rich, dark brown trench coat — an “old money” staple gaining renewed momentum among the fashion set.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Her accessories, however, are what deserve your full attention. For one, she wore 2023’s it sneaker: Adidas Sambas. Despite being in the market for over 70 years now, the last year saw a heady resurgence, now counting Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid among its fans.

The bag too — a Stella McCartney Frayme shoulder bag — merits spotlighting. With its oversize, two-tone chain strap and trendy crescent shape, the accessory gave her laid-back ’fit a contemporary edge.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

She Can’t Stop Wearing It

While it’s uncommon to spot Hadid carrying the same bag twice in a row, she broke her fashion rules for this beauty. The day before serving up her khaki look, the model was spotted in a different ensemble — Stella McCartney tote in tow.

Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

She wore a denim-look knit top with a plunging neckline tucked into high-rise indigo jeans. To break up the monochromatic palette, she merchandised with black elements, including: a blazer, belt, square-toe boots, and sunglasses.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Prior to these December romps, Hadid was seen in September 2022 with the same bag.

Wait, It Costs How Much?!

The Frayme comes with a hefty price tag, ringing in at $2,100. Hadid’s spacious size — the medium — is no longer available to purchase, but there are a bevy of smaller options still on the market.

Priced at $1,695, the small size comes in Hadid’s black, as well as brown, white, and peach choices.

The supermodel has the fashion Midas touch — so expect this bag to be everywhere in 2024.