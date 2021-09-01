Somehow it’s almost Labor Day, which means fall is so.close. It also means it’s just about time to ready your beauty routine for — shudders — colder weather. Luckily for everyone who applies products to their skin and hair, August’s best beauty product launches have graced the shelves with some goodies that just might do the transitional trick.

Over the past month, fan-favorite brands (think Ouai and Anastasia Beverly Hills), as well as newly launched skin care lines (looking at you, Rose Inc.), launched some seriously covetable beauty elixirs — elixirs that Bustle’s edit team has been swiping and applying and slathering onto our complexions. Those that have made the best-of-the-month cut include a creamy moisturizing concealer, a leave-in conditioner spiked with a cult-favorite scent, a gentle retinol serum, a body acne-clearing spray, and other transformative gems.

Ready to rework your beauty cabinet? Keep scrolling to shop Bustle editors’ 12 top-ranked August beauty product launches.

A Skin-Boosting Concealer

“Anastasia Beverly Hills' first-ever concealer is truly the answer to all my prayers. I'm usually more of a stick kind of girl, but this liquid formula — which includes good-for-you ingredients like licorice root, glycerin, and sunflower seed oil — provides hydrating coverage that literally melts into my skin, and more importantly, stays put. I've gotten so many compliments about how good my complexion looks when I'm wearing this (little do they know). If I only used this concealer and my trusty Beauty Blender for the rest of my life, I'd be a happy camper. — Hilary Shepherd, beauty writer

A Sensitive Skin-Friendly Retinol

“The last time I tried retinol I misused it and subsequently broke out in a scaly rash, so when the new retinol serum by Kiehl's landed in my hands, I feared for my appearance. Thankfully, though, this product takes inspiration from micro-dosing, which, shhh, I'm a fan of, meaning it has a gentle enough amount of the vitamin A derivative that it won't wreak havoc on my skin. Like the other Kiehl's products I've tried, it feels gentle yet luxe, and in a matter of days, has made my skin look brighter, firmer, and less dry.” — Hilary Shepherd, beauty writer

A Multitasking Lip-To-Cheek

“I'm forever trying (keyword: "trying") to emulate Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's perfectly minimal beauty aesthetic, so when I heard the English supermodel was launching her own line of skin care and cosmetics, I knew the products would be right up my alley. Luckily, I got the lowdown on Rose Inc. from Huntington-Whiteley herself, and the lip-slash-cheek color is apparently one of her faves. I can confirm it's good: hydrating, creamy, and blendable. I especially love Azalea, a warm berry shade, and I'm not just saying that because it's her favorite, too.” — Hilary Shepherd, beauty writer

A Leave-In That Doubles As Perfume

“I can't say enough great things about this leave-in conditioner. Thanks to ingredients like vitamin E and tamarind seed extract, this keeps my hair hydrated and super soft while also protecting it from the heat whenever I blow-dry my hair. It's lightweight and easily absorbs into my long thick strands, and, as an added bonus, Mojave Ghost (which is a warm scent made of cedarwood, amber, and sandalwood) is one of my favorites from Byredo.” — Audrey Noble, beauty writer

A Lash-Curling Mascara

“I've been blessed with long lashes, but cursed by their inability to hold a curl — they just jut straight out… until I tried this mascara. It has an hourglass-shaped brush to give my lash hairs major volume and definition, and it's made with jojoba wax to help them hold that intense curl all day long. It's the next best thing to lash extensions IMO (and a gentler and more wallet-friendly option too).” — Audrey Noble, beauty writer

An Iridescent Highlighter

“This new highlighter is filling my nostalgic needs and gives me serious ‘70s disco vibes. It’s a buildable liquid formula that seamlessly blends into the skin to give you a really gorgeous shimmer, perfect for a night out or even if you're just dancing in your apartment listening to Diana Ross on repeat.” — Audrey Noble, beauty writer

A Body Breakout-Clearing Mist

“I didn't know until I tried it, but this product is one that I’ve always needed. Sweat breakouts are the bane of my post-workout and summer existence, and this has visibly helped prevent them — a skin issue I previously thought was unavoidable. I have been keeping this in my bag on gym days and beach days and spraying liberally, and the zits have not come back.” — Tamim Alnuweiri, beauty & wellness writer

A Lip Oil-Gloss Hybrid

“I have loved Shade Slick since the moment I tried it. This month, Merit expanded the product’s range with new shades — the most important one being clear. I love the moisturizing, oily, non-sticky texture but I don't always need pigment, so this has finally answered my hydrated lip prayers.” — Tamim Alnuweiri, beauty & wellness writer

Soft-As-A-Cloud Face Towels

“I am not a major believer in face cloths — most of the time, I dry my skin with the bottom of my shirt. Jenny Patinkin's Urgent Care Cloths, however, have changed my routine. These towels are so unbelievably soft and gentle on my skin: They're sewn in a way where the front and back layers separate, which minimizes the irritating friction I typically associate with washcloths. — Tamim Alnuweiri, beauty & wellness writer

An Uber-Flattering Lipstick

“The hype behind Charlotte Tilbury’s lipsticks is real, and it continues with the brand’s latest launch of ‘Supernudes,’ aka flattering neutrals that, while matte, don’t dry your lips out. I love the new shades so much I wear them regardless of whether it’s just for a Zoom meeting or for a night out.” — Rachel Lapidos, senior lifestyle & beauty editor

A Redness-Fighting Serum

“I feel like more people should take niacinamide up on its vast range of skin-boosting prowess. This new serum from Keys Soulcare uses the antioxidant as its main event, along with snow mushroom, an ultra-hydrating ingredient that works to leave my skin soft, even, and less inflamed.” — Rachel Lapidos, senior lifestyle & beauty editor

A Luxe Beauty Sleep Kit

“Natureofthings and Brock Collection are quite literally the dream team, and this set of bedtime accessories has been an amazing addition to my nightly skin care routine. It comes with an eye mask and headband, as well as an overnight facial mask that has aloe and glow-boosting vitamin C. And the mini pillow? It's filled with rose petals and lavender, so I get a relaxing whiff every now and then as I'm drifting off.” — Erin Stovall, senior beauty editor