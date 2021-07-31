In the blink of an eye, we’ve found ourselves at the end of another month. July was incredibly busy, to say the least. It brought the beginning of the Summer Olympics, the start of some great new TV, and a Buck Moon that shook up everyone. But that’s not all — as the world continues to rebound, beauty brands released major launches that had members of our team discovering new favorites to add to their stashes.

Given the triumphant return of cosmetics, there's certainly no shortage of products to celebrate. Looking for a foolproof brow gel? There's one that outdoes the rest. How about a lip serum? Uh-huh, our beauty writer is hyped about a formula that hydrates and then some.

Curious about some of our other faves? Don’t worry — we’ve spent the last few weeks testing out cutting-edge sun care, relearning fun, nostalgic hairstyles, and more. Here are 12 of July’s best beauty product launches, as selected by Bustle’s team of skin care and makeup-loving editors. Thank us later.

The Best July Beauty Product Launches

A Citrusy Summer Candle

“Bath & Body Works’ candles are nothing new to me (we go way back to my middle school days), but the brand’s latest collection of 3-wick candles has to be one of the best-smelling yet. This particular candle has a delicious mix of lemon-y notes with a just a hint of sweetness — when the scent fills my apartment, something about it just screams ‘summertime.’” — Erin Stovall, senior beauty editor

A Hydrating Drugstore Cleanser

“I'm always rotating my facial cleansers, which means I've tested a lot. The first time I used this cleansing gel, the boost of hydration quickly stood out to me. It feels like wet water, which I realize isn't a thing — but the duo of glycerin and hyaluronic acid infuse my face with a level of moisture that I don't typically get with cleansers. If you're on the market for a hydrating face wash that won't suck your skin dry, this is it. Bonus points for being a drugstore find.” — Rachel Lapidos, senior lifestyle & beauty editor

A Honey-Infused Conditioner

I don't wash my hair that frequently, which is why I am always reaching for products that zhuzh up my strands in between shampoo days. This leave-in conditioner has become a favorite: Besides the dreamy, floral scent, it takes my hair from being limp and dehydrated to soft and bouncy in a matter of seconds. The magic comes from the hydrating mirsalehi honey, strengthening baobab extract, fatty acid-rich argan oil, and strengthening panthenol in the formula, all of which nourish your strands and help repair damage. — Rachel Lapidos, senior lifestyle & beauty editor

A Foolproof Eyeliner

“If I'm going to use eyeliner, it has to be one that makes it as easy as possible for an unskilled hand to use (that would be moi). Kylie Cosmetics' new gel pencils have the teeniest tips for ultimate precision and go on velvety-smooth — I'm able to define my eyeballs with just one (very careful) glide. The formulas also happen to be waterproof, so these liners stay put despite the humidity.” — Rachel Lapidos, senior lifestyle & beauty editor

A Skin-Saving Serum Duo

“I'm a big fan of Grown Alchemist — I swear by their Deep Cleansing Facial Masque after a night of partying, and I've been slathering my face in their Hydra-Repair Day Cream each morning — so when the brand launched a serum duo this month, I was pretty excited. I like to use the Instant Smoothing Serum (which has hyaluronic acid) in the morning, and the niacinamide-rich Detox Serum before bed. So far, this routine has been a game-changer for my skin, which is usually broken out and oily during this season.” — Hilary Shepherd, beauty writer

An Easy, Multitasking Quad

“E.l.f.’s latest limited-edition collection brought me so much joy when it arrived on my doorstep. The packaging is so fun, it makes your bathroom feel like a disco. I was particularly drawn to this creamy quad that makes my cheeks look sculpted, bronzed, and rosy. With no brush or precise application required, it's perfect for a lazy girl like me who just wants a little color. Makeup-wise, it's truly all I've been wearing this summer.” — Hilary Shepherd, beauty writer

The Most Natural-Looking Bronzer

“Getting that “I just got back from a fabulous beach vacay” glow is high on my list of makeup priorities and this new bronzer from Glossier really understood the assignment. It’s a gel-cream formula with a light whipped texture that feels fluffy and smooth as you blend it into the skin. It’s totally natural-looking, but also buildable if bolder looks are more your vibe. As an added bonus, it has nourishing ingredients like jojoba oil and aloe, so you get skin care benefits as well.” — Audrey Noble, beauty writer

A Hydrating Hybrid For Lips

“Hydrating lip products are my safety blanket. I can't leave the house without one and at home one always has to be within reach. That said, I’m picky about the products that make it onto my pout. Make's Serum Balm is a liquid oil-gloss hybrid that creates a protective cast over my lips while giving them deep nourishment and a light tint.” — Tamim Alnuweiri, beauty & wellness writer

The Ultimate Brow Gel

“I don't have the dexterity for anything beyond a brush-on brow gel and Persona just made an impeccable option. It deposits more pigment than other similar products on the market and keeps my arches in shape all day.” — Tamim Alnuweiri, beauty & wellness writer

A Holy Grail Bronzer

“I've found my holy grail bronzer, and it’s this product. I usually avoid powder bronzers because I don't like a matte look, but this new launch from Saie comes in a cream form, so you get a bit of a glow with your color (but not too much). I swirl the densely-packed Saie Big Brush in the pan and buff it onto my face, and I instantly look like I just spent a week in Tulum. I love that there's colloidal oatmeal in the ingredients list, too, so it soothes the skin and doesn't irritate. It's seriously a dream bronzer.” — Faith Xue, executive beauty director

An Do-It-All Brow Pencil

“I expect a lot out of my brow products, even after getting my natural brows microbladed. What can I say? I just love a thick, fluffy brow. The new Pomade in a Pencil from Too Faced makes it super easy to instantly get natural, fluffy-looking brows in just a few strokes. The pomade formula is a bit more pigmented than the average brow pencil, but the pencil format makes it so much easier to apply than an actual pomade, which usually requires a brush. The overall effect is super natural, too. It's a new brow favorite.” — Faith Xue, executive beauty director

A Truly Invisible SPF

“This happy yellow tube houses my new favorite sunscreen. There are multiple reasons I love this SPF. One: It smells like summer and sunshine and happiness. Two: It has a silky soft texture that feels genuinely enjoyable to slather all over. Three: It sinks in instantly so it literally feels like nothing. Nothing. I have it in my bag at all times now and like to just apply throughout the day whenever I need a mood boost.” — Faith Xue, executive beauty director