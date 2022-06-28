Kris Jenner Drunkenly Toasts Khloé Kardashian’s 38th Birthday With This Speech

If the Kardashians are reality’s royal family, then Khloé is their queen, according to the empire’s momager. To celebrate her daughter’s 38th birthday June 27, Kris Jenner offered a sweet and, by her own admission, “wasted” toast, which Kim Kardashian captured on her Instagram story.

“So, I know I’m a little wasted ... and a little green,” Kris began, referencing her dress (similar to her now-iconic #krissed look). “But what I want to say, is how much I am so f*cking in love with you, Khloé Kardashian. You are a rock star in my eyes. You are the queen of our family. You are the person who is always looking at the ... at the glass half full. And who is so amazingly beautiful.”

Kris stumbled through her speech — with Corey Gamble helping set her cocktail down — but she ultimately got the message across. “I just want to say how much I love you,” she said, before passing the metaphorical mic to family friend Shelli Bird. “And I’ve had way too much to drink tonight, but we’re here because we love you. We’re here because you make our heart go pit-pat.”

Instagram/Kim Kardashian Instagram/Kim Kardashian 1 / 2

Khloé wore a hot pink dress to the birthday dinner. Despite her rumored ties to a private equity investor, per People, the party seemed to be a mainly friends-and-family type of event. But single or not, it’s clear Khloé was feeling the love on her big day.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Kris also shared her love for Khloé via a sweet throwback Instagram post. “You constantly teach the rest of us how to handle the most difficult things that life throws your way and you do it with such grace and integrity,” she wrote.

The eldest Kardashian daughter, Kourtney, also opted for a nostalgic snap in her birthday message to Khloé. “Happy happy birthday to my Shirley temple apple pie sugar plum cinnamon dumpling,” Kourtney wrote on Instagram. “You make life so much better!”

In addition to sharing the birthday festivities on her story, Kim celebrated Khloé with a gallery of them eating pizza together. “Your heart is so pure that I can feel all of the best energy coming your way,” she wrote. “I love you so much and couldn’t get through this life without you.”

The big day marked the Good American co-founder’s first birthday since deciding to “walk away” from Tristan Thompson once and for all, as she explained in the Kardashians finale. Following her ex’s paternity scandal, in which he secretly fathered a child with another woman, Khloé shared her intentions for the future. “One day, I will have the fairytale that I hope to have,” she said during the June 16 episode.