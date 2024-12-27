15 Spicy Naked Dresses To Create Your Own EmRata-Worthy Style Moments

Carrie Bradshaw might have famously coined the term “naked dress” in 1998, with the skimpy skin-toned slip she wore for her first date with Big on SATC, but the revealing style has undergone countless reinventions over the decades — before and after that moment.

Part of the draw of the naked dress has always been the undeniable shock factor, making people do a double take with its see-through fabric, sheer netting, and/or translucent mesh that confidently puts everything on display. It’s basically the anti-wallflower of fashion trends.

In 2024, it girls took the trend as their own and swapped out some of the sensationalism for the effortlessly cool. Suddenly, the naked dress became a street style favorite, with stars like Dua Lipa and Hailey Bieber casually donning see-through designs while out running errands or on random date nights. Meanwhile, bold nipple-baring and cheeky designs that were once reserved for drawing attention to the style vanguards of Hollywood have now made their way to mainstream retailers. Just search “sheer dress” in Revolve, and hundreds of options pop up.

Despite the sudden influx of inventory, wearing a naked dress can be, well, extremely intimidating for non-celebrities — but there are plenty of ways to show some extra skin and lean into the style’s inherent BDE without exposing more than you’re comfortable with. Below, you’ll find 15 barely-there gowns and minis to introduce you to the style in the new year.

Trendy Mob Wife Stretch Lace Maxi Dress Naked Wardrobe $118 See on Naked Wardrobe It girls cemented burgundy as the hottest hue of 2024, with stars like Zendaya and Constance Wu stepping out in gorgeous, red wine-inspired styles. To integrate the colorway into your naked dress moment, try this surprisingly elegant iteration from Naked Wardrobe. Featuring a demure turtleneck, a floor-length hemline, long sleeves, and a bodycon silhouette, the brand — which is beloved by celeb like Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez, and Kendall Jenner — gives the sheer lace pattern a “very mindful” adjustment. Just add a faux fur jacket, and you’ll be ready to play mob wife for the evening.

Bedazzled Mesh Daring Sparkle Black Sheer Mesh Rhinestone Maxi Dress Lulus $88 See on Lulus For a Sofia Richie-esque twist on the naked dress, try something simple and timeless like a long sheer black dress embellished with rhinestones. The long sleeves, modest crew neck, and length of the LBD give the illusion of more coverage than there actually is, while the shiny crystals detract from the sheerness of it all. Depending on your level of comfort, you can add a black bralette and high-waisted granny panties underneath, or even go for a black slip skirt for a less cheeky option.

Mirrorball Mini Sequined Mesh Stretchy Backless Formal Gown Shein $21 $20 $20 See on Shein Channel your inner disco ball with this shimmering mini that looks like it could be an EmRata after-party look. The sleeveless sheer mesh design is encrusted with intricate sequin jewels from mock neck to mid-thigh, making this sparkly number perfect for a New Year’s Eve party or any moment where you want to feel bejeweled.

Leopard Print Drama Santeria Maxi Dress Rumored $168 $126 $126 See on Rumored Animal print continues to be one of today’s biggest style trends, and this semi-sheer leopard slip dress is a femme fatale-coded option for the girlies who like a little sartorial drama. If you’re not comfortable freeing the nipple but still want to try the naked dress, this Rumored dress offers coverage on top, thanks to the lining in the drape-neck bustier. The skirt is completely sheer, but the dark hue makes it a more subtle option for taking the naked dress out on the town or to a nice dinner.

Romantic Sheer Maxi Lily Maxi Dress - Sheer Jacquard Maxi Dress in Pink Showpo $90 $64 $64 See on Showpo The terms “romantic” and “naked dress” might not seem like they go together, but delicate, translucent fabrics can be one of the most subtle iterations of the trend. This blush sheer jacquard maxi dress, which is also available in white and black, has a full-coverage built-in bra that flows out into a Regency-core full skirt that’s made out of sheer mesh. Pair this baby pink number with a white thong for a subtle yet spicy addition.

Chainmail Cutouts Aleph Heart Fringe Acrylic Chainmail Dress Mew Mews $130 See on Mew Mews Paris Hilton’s 21st birthday mini has gone down in history as one of the most iconic party looks of all time. Now, you can put a naked twist on the shimmering style with barely-there chainmail in a nod to looks recently worn by Julia Fox and Blake Lively. Each of the heart-shaped metallic disks is held together by tiny pieces of metal, creating hundreds of mini cutouts throughout the entire dress.

Very Demure Crochet Ventura Crochet Maxi Dress Rumored $128 $77 $77 See on Rumored One of the best ways to wear a naked dress in real life is by contrasting the expected saucy appeal of style with more traditional fabrics or quiet luxury-coded designs. This sheer crochet maxi dress has a prim scalloped neckline, long sleeves, and a thicker crochet material, making it equally perfect for fall or summer. Style this Rumored dress with neutral granny panties, a matching bralette, and brown leather boots for colder temperatures, or transition it into a summer look straight out of a Nancy Meyers movie with a coastal grandma wicker bag, sandals, and earthy earrings.

Off-The-Shoulder Mocha Mousse Bananhot Lena Mini Dress Revolve $189 $86 $86 See on Revolve Pantone named the rich mom-coded Mocha Mousse as the Color of the Year for 2025, making it the perfect time to give your naked dressing moment some teddy bear vibes. Featuring a slightly darker take on the indulgent colorway, this off-the-shoulder mini is giving Brat with the flirty off-the-shoulder neckline (which doubles as coverage on top), bodycon sheer fabric, and long sleeves with thumb holes.

Earthy Vacation Vibes Nammos Crochet Mini Dress in Zesti Bydee $289 $246 $246 See on Bydee The naked dress trend goes hand in hand with tropical getaways, making your next beach vacation the best time to try out the nearly-naked style (paired with some ultra-cheeky bottoms, of course). This trendy butter yellow hue is complemented with crochet flowers in light green and blue, which add a whimsical design element that also strategically offers some subtle coverage on top. You can embrace your inner flower child by adding some jewelry and heading to a beach club or enjoying dinner on a boat.

Liquid Latex Subsurface The Liquid Slip Revolve $165 See on Revolve Give the naked dress a futuristic makeover with this floor-length slip dress from Subsurface. With a glossy polyester-elastane material that almost looks like liquid, this sheer look has a pearlescent sheen that gives the see-through material a blurred effect as you turn.

Sheer Fringe Thistle and Spire Fringe Benefits Slip Revolve $108 See on Revolve Bring the naked dress trend to the Roaring ‘20s with this flapper-inspired style that’s basically made out of layers of strategically placed fringe and nothing else. The ombre dress’s elegant emerald hue fades into silver on the sides, and is held together with a matching silk ribbon around the neck and around the open back. If there was ever a good time to experiment with freeing the nipple or trying a cheeky neutral panty on the bottom, it would be with this number.

Dramatic Mesh Panels Asymmetric Mesh Contrast Bodycon Long Sleeve Dress Shein $12 $7 $7 See on Shein If you’re not a fan of visible undies, this daring long-sleeved LBD is perfect for going commando — and turning heads — with a Kim K-esque design. The black mini features a dramatic plunging neckline and giant mesh cutouts wrapping around from the sides to the front, simultaneously offering coverage where you need while also exposing plenty of skin everywhere else.

Oversized Fit Lace Panelled Midi Dress NA-KD $50 See on NA-KD This burgundy naked dress from Swedish fashion brand NA-KD is a great option if you want something that’s diaphanous yet not form-fitting. The square neckline alternates between intricate floral lace and fishnet, creating contrasts in texture all the way to its ankle-length hem. Pair this dress with a lace panty and bralette combo and a leather jacket for a head-turning street style moment.

Strategically Placed Sequins NBD Zoela Gown Revolve $328 See on Revolve Add some artfully placed sparkly texture can make a naked dress feel less exposed than it really is. This long black gown is completely made out of see-through mesh, except for a twisted sequin bra top and a barely-there matching sequin sarong on the skirt. The front tie at the top gives it an unexpected retro feel that contrasts with mesh bodice. As a bonus, you get all the coverage you need without having to worry about visible underwear.

Belly Button Cutouts Helsa The Hilma Gown Revolve $1,200 See on Revolve Ab window cutouts have grown in popularity over the past few years, with stars like Lori Harvey, Kylie Jenner, and Hailey Bieber baring their belly buttons on the red carpet. If you want to put your midriff to be the main character of your ‘fit, this luxurious white naked dress features a plunging neckline and a midriff cutout that are lined with frilly white lace. Made out of the same sheer chiffon fabric, the long lantern sleeves and high-low hemline give the dress a romantic feel.

You don’t have to go full EmRata and free the nipple, or have a full belfie moment à la J.Lo or Kim Kardashian, to style a naked dress. Whether you choose to use nipple covers or a cute bralette, add some coverage with some granny panties or lean into a thong moment, you can make this trend your own.