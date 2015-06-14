Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter — lovingly known as Queen Bey to her fans — is one of the most influential artists of all time. So much so that countless idols within her own industry have publicly expressed their immense adoration for the Texas-born, including Halle Bailey, Lizzo, and Adele (to name only just a few).

Needless to say, her music has defined a generation, from her beginnings as the lead singer of Destiny's Child, to complete and utter global superstar. And throughout her over 30 years performing hits like "Bills, Bills, Bills" or the more recent “CUFF IT,” she’s *also* taken every opportunity to experiment with her hair.

Rita Hazan, Beyoncé’s right-hand when it comes to coloring her tresses, recently told Bustle that most people look good with warm tones. Similarly with Beyoncé, she explained how she looks best with “a warm honey blonde, but not too light or ashy” so it doesn’t wash her out — especially when on stage. What’s more, Hazan notes that the icon’s “sun-washed blonde” hue for the headline-making Renaissance World Tour is her favorite look on her to date, truly popping under the stage’s lights.

In the mood for a little trip down memory lane? Here are 20 of Beyoncé’s best hair moments throughout her career.

1. Cornrows

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

During her Destiny's Child era, Beyoncé was known to don long cornrows with hoop earrings.

2. Wispy Bangs

JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

Queen Bey's time with bangs was super fun. She would wear her hair in either a ponytail — like the photo above — or she would rock her tresses down.

3. Chic Braided Bun

Vince Bucci/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This hairstyle should be considered the official announcement that Beyoncé was becoming queen. Doesn't it just sing royalty?

4. Micro Braids & Curls

Vince Bucci/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I remember when Beyoncé was first seen with micro braids chiefly because a few weeks later, most girls at my middle school had them, too (not kidding). Even before her “Lemonade” days, Bey’s braids inspired a whole generation of young Black women.

5. Wavy, Honey Blonde Hair

Brad Barket/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When Beyoncé announced that she was "Crazy In Love," she also introduced a new hairstyle: the wavy, honey blonde 'do.

6. Big, Curly Hair

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I must say, this is one of my favorite Beyoncé hairstyles of all time. In my opinion, you can't go wrong with curly locks, and this hair color complements her skin tone beautifully.

7. Deep Espresso Strands

DAMIEN MEYER/AFP/Getty Images

When Beyoncé went this dark, she seemed to me to be completely transformed into a new person (Sasha Fierce, perhaps). Although she did not stay dark for long, I love how she was able to switch from one end of the color wheel to the other and slay every shade along the way.

8. Blonde On The Top, Brown At The Bottom

Rob Loud/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A look that modern muses — namely Miley Cyrus — have recently tried, Beyoncé did it first.

9. Regal Low Pony

AFP/AFP/Getty Images

While announcing her pregnancy with Blue Ivy (who, now, is on stage dancing with her mom on tour), Bey opted for an effortless low pony moment.

10. Textured Blonde Bob

JOE KLAMAR/AFP/Getty Images

As always, Beyoncé had all the people chatting about her new hairstyle at the 2014 Grammy Awards with her blonde bob that featured some *still* on-trend darker roots.

11. Mermaidcore Wet Bob

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

Bey arguably started this wet-look hair trend that, years later, has made a resurgence thanks to the mermaidcore obsession.

12. Middle Part Long Hair

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bey is the queen of a lot of things, including the middle part. Throughout her evolution of hairstyles, Beyoncé has always gone back to a middle-part, and I understand why. The look is always so sleek and simple, yet never looks boring.

13. Playful High Pony

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

"A queen is never late. Everyone else is simply early." While that is a quote from Princess Diaries, I believe that Queen Bey follows the sentiment. She is the celebrity who comes to red carpet events later than anyone, but always make a grand appearance when she does arrive.

This high ponytail was the talk of the town (or perhaps of Twitter and Instagram) when it surfaced at the 2015 Met Gala. Everyone wanted to create the glam high pony for their next formal event or even for the work day. Some believe that Beyoncé was channeling the "soon-to-be queen" from the film Coming to America. But no matter who she was imitating, Bey officially proved that she will always be the queen of all hairstyles.

14. Goddess Inches

CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

Performing at the Grammy Awards back in 2017, Beyoncé embraced her divine feminine power (while pregnant with twins Rumi and Sir Carter, of course). As for her hair? Her extra-long curls were brushed out and voluminous, with a gilded headdress that all but complemented the stunning look.

15. Braided Pony

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Weaving lighter, yellow-blonde strands into her thick braids, Queen Bey truly looked like a work of art at the following year’s Grammy Awards in 2018.

16. XXL Mermaid Waves

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Homecoming. Coachella. Caramel curls. Need I say more?

17. Artsy Edges

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The voice of The Lion King’s Nala (in the live-action version, ICYMI), Bey arrived at the premiere’s red carpet with edges that were more akin to a work of art IRL. The intricate hairstyle was created by frequent Bey collaborator Kim Kimble.

18. Full Volume

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Taking volume to the next level, Beyoncé debuted a bronde blowout that was just as big as her voice.

19. Sleek Caramel Curls

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Revisiting wet hair years later, Bey’s hair looked darker than it had been in a while at the 2023 Grammy Awards in February (though her ends were still a deep honey hue).

20. Renaissance Tour “Sun-washed Blonde”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Painted by Hazan, Beyoncé’s current hair hue is a lived-in “sun-washed blonde” that is filled with warmth and dimension.