Camila Cabello's Sheer LBD Featured A Built-In Whale Tail

If there’s one style Camila Cabello is always going to nail, it’s putting her own spin on the classic little black dress. Sometimes the LBD in question is witchcore-inspired, other times it’s streetwear chic. But no matter what era or aesthetic she’s going for, she always slays the look, which might explain why the wardrobe staple has become one of her most trusted looks in 2024.

To close out her year of headline-making LBDs, Cabello recently stepped out in what may be her spiciest take on the timeless trend.

Camila’s Sheer LBD

As one of the main pop girls of the moment, Cabello never fails to stay on-trend, both musically and sartorially. From sporting the hottest seasonal accessory to making a solid case for the divisive “naked shoes” craze, the “Señorita” singer is always on the right side of fashion history. So it’s no surprise that the 27-year-old is ending the year with a look that pays homage to the biggest style fad of 2024: the sheer trend.

While attending NYLON House at Miami Art Basel on Dec. 6, Cabello donned a floor-length gown that puts all other LBDs to shame. The number boasted a slip-like silhouette with a double spaghetti strap design, a plunging U-shaped neckline, and sheer paneling on the bodice.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Cinderella actor attended the event in celebration of NYLON’s December issue, on which she graced the cover.

She Sported A Whale Tail

The saucy dress also featured a massive diagonal cutout on each side of her stomach, as well as a second (much smaller) cutout right on the hip that doubled as a whale tail — a once-controversial styling choice that’s been embraced by the likes of Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, and Olivia Rodrigo as of late.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As for the rest of the look, the former Fifth Harmony member sported a cross pendant statement necklace (another 2024 fave of hers) a pair of black peep toe heels, and styled her signature black tresses in a messy updo.

Two LBDs In Two Days

Just when you think she’s reached her peak, Cabello finds another way to outdo herself. On Dec. 7, the “Havana” singer attended the Tribeca Storytellers event at Art Basel, wearing — you guessed it — yet another little black dress. This time, the garment featured fuzzy textured base, a high-neck neckline, and capped sleeves.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Designed by Dilara Findikoglu, the piece also featured a built-in sheer corset that carried down to her backside, leaving her thong completely exposed.

Needless to say, her LBDs are getting more and more risqué.