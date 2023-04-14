You wouldn’t know it — probably because they’re hiding inside people’s pants — but butt tattoos are becoming super popular.
“Personally, I had a surge of small booty tats right after lockdown,” says Kenzie Shepherd, a tattoo artist with Crow's Nest Tattoo in Royal Oak, Michigan. “I think the isolation took a toll on people, and when the shop sign was open there was an air of ‘to hell with it!’ and the cheeks started appearing.” Shepherd refers to summer 2021 as the “summer of @ss” because of how many butt tattoos she did — and, according to her, 2023 is no different.
The best part about butt tattoos? “They’re never taken seriously, so it’s an opportunity to get something goofy, sexy, or a bit of both,” says Shepherd. Some examples of designs she has inked: the phrase “bite me”, a slice of cheddar cheese, a rubber ducky, hand-drawn hearts, yin-yang symbols, smiley faces, chili peppers, ’70s-style daisies, and handwritten notes.
The world is more open about tattoos in general — regardless of placement — so there’s no reason to overthink your @ss tat. Here are 15 butt tattoo ideas to use as inspo.