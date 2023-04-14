You wouldn’t know it — probably because they’re hiding inside people’s pants — but butt tattoos are becoming super popular.

“Personally, I had a surge of small booty tats right after lockdown,” says Kenzie Shepherd, a tattoo artist with Crow's Nest Tattoo in Royal Oak, Michigan. “I think the isolation took a toll on people, and when the shop sign was open there was an air of ‘to hell with it!’ and the cheeks started appearing.” Shepherd refers to summer 2021 as the “summer of @ss” because of how many butt tattoos she did — and, according to her, 2023 is no different.

“Ever since then, they've been a bit more requested,” she tells Bustle, especially now that bathing suit season is right around the corner. Celebs are in on the trend, too: Olivia Wilde recently showed off her butt tattoo at the beach, Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber have each flaunted their outer butt/thigh tattoos (Jenner has the words “Before Sanity” written in script, Bieber has the word Portuguese word “Gente”), Rihanna has a butt tat, Lizzo has her brand Yitty stamped on her bum, and countless influencers have dropped their drawers to show off inked cheeks.

The best part about butt tattoos? “They’re never taken seriously, so it’s an opportunity to get something goofy, sexy, or a bit of both,” says Shepherd. Some examples of designs she has inked: the phrase “bite me”, a slice of cheddar cheese, a rubber ducky, hand-drawn hearts, yin-yang symbols, smiley faces, chili peppers, ’70s-style daisies, and handwritten notes.

The world is more open about tattoos in general — regardless of placement — so there’s no reason to overthink your @ss tat. Here are 15 butt tattoo ideas to use as inspo.

1 Words & Sayings Opt for a word or phrase that’s special to you, then show it off in a cheeky bikini on the first day of summer.

2 Cheeky Cherries Fruit tattoos look cute anywhere, but especially on the butt. If you want something colorful, red cherries are sure to pop.

3 Rihanna’s “Lover” Script

4 Peachy Peaches You could also honor your peachy bum with a peach design.

5 Bold Florals For an extra bold look, choose a design that covers your entire butt — and then some. If you’re looking for a statement art piece but don’t want it to show every day, the derriere is an ideal location.

6 A Partner’s Signature Looking for a cheeky way to commit to your partner? Slap their name on your booty. Getting signatures tattooed on the big day could become a fun and sexy tradition for couples.

7 Cardi B’s Peacock Cardi B has quite the tat collection, but you can’t deny that one of the standouts is the peacock that runs from her butt and down her thigh.

8 Lips Something about a lipstick kiss mark on your butt feels so right.

9 Flaming Hearts Sketchy ignorant-style tattoos can be applied anywhere, whether it’s your arms, thighs, or the side of your butt. This fine line tat of a flaming heart is understated but cool.

10 Halsey’s “Hopeless” Getty Images/Gabe Ginsberg / Contributor Stamp a word you love onto the top of your derriere — a la Halsey’s “hopeless” butt tat.

11 Hearts & Roses Pair two classics into one masterpiece

12 A Play On Words Get a tat of a honeybun, a hot cross bun, or a hamburger bun on your cheeks. Because it’s funny.

13 Your Fave Food Not sure where to put a cute little drawing of a taco? Now’s your chance to ink it onto your butt.

14 Olivia Wilde’s Dragon Olivia Wilde has a dragon butt tat that she lovingly refers to as a tramp stamp.